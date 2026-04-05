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Telegram Pledges to Evade Russia's Crackdown
(MENAFN) Telegram founder Pavel Durov declared Saturday that the platform will engineer its network traffic to evade detection and circumvention by Russian authorities, framing the escalating standoff as a defining front in what he called a global "Digital Resistance."
In a public statement posted directly on Telegram, Durov disclosed that 65 million Russians continue to access the platform daily through virtual private network applications, with over 50 million actively exchanging messages each day — this despite Moscow's move to throttle the service's speeds. He noted that the Russian government has spent "years" attempting to suppress VPN usage, an effort he said triggered a widespread banking system failure in the process.
Drawing a pointed historical parallel, Durov wrote: "Iran banned Telegram years ago, with a result similar to Russia. The government hoped for mass adoption of its surveillance messaging apps, but got mass adoption of VPNs instead."
He cast the swelling user base as a unified front against state censorship: "Now 50M members of the Digital Resistance in Iran are joined by 50M+ more in Russia" — a nation he described as now fully "mobilized to bypass these absurd restrictions."
Closing with a direct address to his user base, Durov wrote: "Welcome back to the Digital Resistance, my Russian brothers and sisters."
The confrontation has grown significantly more fraught in recent days. A Russian news agency reported that Durov is now the subject of a criminal investigation on charges of facilitating terrorist activities — an accusation he dismissed outright, accusing Russian authorities of "fabricating new pretexts" to justify restricting access to the platform.
Russia's communications regulator, Roskomnadzor, initiated the throttling of Telegram in February under federal law, citing the app's alleged non-compliance with approximately 150,000 government orders to remove prohibited content — including child exploitation material and content linked to drug trafficking.
The pressure campaign against foreign platforms has widened beyond Telegram. WhatsApp has also faced fresh restrictions after its parent company, Meta, reportedly declined to conform to Russian legal requirements. In response, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov publicly encouraged citizens to migrate to "Max" — a state-developed messaging application that has been preloaded as mandatory software on new devices sold in Russia since 2025.
Durov has consistently characterized these regulatory maneuvers as a coordinated push to funnel users onto state-monitored infrastructure — a concern Meta has also voiced in the context of political censorship. Telegram meanwhile retains considerable strategic significance inside Russia, where it serves as a critical communications channel for both civilian and military use, even as regulatory pressure from Roskomnadzor over data localization and counterterrorism compliance continues to mount.
In a public statement posted directly on Telegram, Durov disclosed that 65 million Russians continue to access the platform daily through virtual private network applications, with over 50 million actively exchanging messages each day — this despite Moscow's move to throttle the service's speeds. He noted that the Russian government has spent "years" attempting to suppress VPN usage, an effort he said triggered a widespread banking system failure in the process.
Drawing a pointed historical parallel, Durov wrote: "Iran banned Telegram years ago, with a result similar to Russia. The government hoped for mass adoption of its surveillance messaging apps, but got mass adoption of VPNs instead."
He cast the swelling user base as a unified front against state censorship: "Now 50M members of the Digital Resistance in Iran are joined by 50M+ more in Russia" — a nation he described as now fully "mobilized to bypass these absurd restrictions."
Closing with a direct address to his user base, Durov wrote: "Welcome back to the Digital Resistance, my Russian brothers and sisters."
The confrontation has grown significantly more fraught in recent days. A Russian news agency reported that Durov is now the subject of a criminal investigation on charges of facilitating terrorist activities — an accusation he dismissed outright, accusing Russian authorities of "fabricating new pretexts" to justify restricting access to the platform.
Russia's communications regulator, Roskomnadzor, initiated the throttling of Telegram in February under federal law, citing the app's alleged non-compliance with approximately 150,000 government orders to remove prohibited content — including child exploitation material and content linked to drug trafficking.
The pressure campaign against foreign platforms has widened beyond Telegram. WhatsApp has also faced fresh restrictions after its parent company, Meta, reportedly declined to conform to Russian legal requirements. In response, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov publicly encouraged citizens to migrate to "Max" — a state-developed messaging application that has been preloaded as mandatory software on new devices sold in Russia since 2025.
Durov has consistently characterized these regulatory maneuvers as a coordinated push to funnel users onto state-monitored infrastructure — a concern Meta has also voiced in the context of political censorship. Telegram meanwhile retains considerable strategic significance inside Russia, where it serves as a critical communications channel for both civilian and military use, even as regulatory pressure from Roskomnadzor over data localization and counterterrorism compliance continues to mount.
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