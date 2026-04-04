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Unsaturated Polyester Resin Market Expands In Construction, Automotive, And Marine Lead By Polynt, Ashland, Reichhold
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The global Unsaturated Polyester Resin Market is entering a phase of steady, specification-driven growth, underpinned by rising demand from construction, marine, and transportation sectors. According to the latest analysis by Fact, the market is valued at USD 12.00 billion in 2025, expected to reach USD 12.41 billion in 2026, and projected to grow to USD 17.33 billion by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 3.4%.
For Details Deep insights, Please Request A sample report for Free:
Unlike short-cycle materials markets, UPR demand is deeply tied to infrastructure lifecycles, composite fabrication volumes, and long-term durability requirements-making it a critical material for decision-makers in construction, engineering, and industrial manufacturing.
π Quick Stats Snapshot
2026 Market Size: USD 12.41 Billion
2036 Forecast Value: USD 17.33 Billion
CAGR (2026β2036): 3.4%
Incremental Opportunity: USD 4.93 Billion
Top Segment (Type): Orthophthalic Resins (44% share)
Top Form: Liquid Resin (82% share)
Leading End Use: Construction (38% share)
Fastest Growing Market: USA (4.0% CAGR)
Market Insight: Why UPR Still Dominates Composite Manufacturing
Unsaturated polyester resins continue to serve as the benchmark material in thermoset composites, offering a cost-performance balance that alternatives like epoxy and vinyl ester struggle to match at scale.
From FRP panels in construction cladding to marine hull lamination, UPR remains the backbone of high-volume composite applications. Its ability to deliver corrosion resistance, structural integrity, and processing flexibility ensures continued adoption across industries where durability and cost control are equally critical.
Demand Anchors: Where Growth Is Coming From
1. Infrastructure Rehabilitation Driving Material Specification
Across North America and Europe, infrastructure upgrades-such as bridge overlays, water treatment linings, and structural repair systems-are increasingly specifying FRP composites. This directly strengthens UPR demand, especially in corrosion-sensitive environments.
2. Construction Sector Leading Consumption
With a 38% market share, construction remains the largest consumer of UPR. Applications include:
Building envelope panels
Cooling towers
Underground storage tanks
Architects and engineers are shifting toward composite materials where steel and concrete fall short in corrosion resistance.
3. Marine and Transportation Stability
UPR continues to dominate marine vessel hull fabrication, with orthophthalic resins used in standard lamination and isophthalic grades preferred for below-waterline durability and gel coat layers.
Strategic Shift: From Commodity Buying to Specification Lock-In
A notable transformation in the market is the shift from spot purchasing to long-term supply agreements.
βUPR procurement is moving toward project-specification-locked contracts. Without secured supply, construction projects risk delays due to feedstock price volatility,β notes Shambhu Nath Jha, Principal Consultant, Fact.
This signals a key opportunity-and risk-for stakeholders:
Contractors must secure supply early
Manufacturers must expand high-performance resin portfolios
Fabricators must upgrade processing capabilities
Segment Intelligence: Where Margins Are Expanding
Type Analysis
Orthophthalic Resins (44%) β Cost-effective, high-volume applications
Isophthalic Resins (31%) β Premium durability, corrosion resistance
DCPD & Others (25%) β Specialized, high-performance use cases
π Growth is increasingly shifting toward isophthalic and DCPD-modified resins, where performance specifications command higher pricing.
Form Analysis
Liquid Resin (82%) β Dominates due to hand lay-up and spray-up processes
Prepregs/Pastes (18%) β Used in advanced and controlled applications
End-Use Split
Construction β 38%
Marine & Transportation β 34%
Electrical & Others β 28%
Regional Outlook: Mature Markets, Predictable Growth
USA (4.0% CAGR): Infrastructure funding and construction expansion
Mexico (3.7%): Industrial and residential growth
Germany (3.4%): Composite cladding adoption
France (3.2%) & UK (3.0%): Mature but stable demand
South Korea (2.9%) & Japan (2.7%): Driven by industrial and marine applications
The growth pattern reflects a balanced mix of infrastructure renewal in developed markets and new construction in emerging economies.
Key Trends Shaping the Next Decade
Smart Manufacturing Integration: Real-time curing analytics and automated systems
Sustainable Resin Development: Bio-based and low-VOC formulations gaining traction
Closed-Mould Processing: Driven by tightening environmental regulations
Value-Based Pricing Models: Bundling resin with technical services and support
Competitive Landscape: Where the Market Is Headed
The UPR market is moderately consolidated, with top players controlling ~35β40% share. Key companies include:
AOC Resins
Polynt SpA
Reichhold Inc.
Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
Scott Bader Company Ltd.
Swancor Holding Co. Ltd.
Aliancys
Interplastics Inc.
U-POL Ltd.
Eternal Materials Co. Ltd.
While standard orthophthalic resins are commoditizing, margin expansion lies in:
High-performance formulations
Marine-grade solutions
Integrated service offerings
Executive Takeaways for Decision Makers
Secure supply early: Feedstock volatility (propylene glycol, phthalic anhydride) can disrupt projects
Invest in performance grades: Isophthalic and DCPD resins are gaining specification preference
Upgrade manufacturing: Closed-mould and automated systems are becoming essential
Think beyond resin: Buyers increasingly value technical support, documentation, and process optimization
Browse Full Report:
For instant access to this report, click "Buy Now" or connect with our analyst for customization:
Have a specific Requirements and Need Assistant on Report Pricing or Limited Budget please contact us -...
Related Reports by Fact
Demand for Unsaturated Polyester Resin in UK:
Polyester polyols Market:
Polyester Hot Melt Adhesives Market:
Polyester Polyol from Bio-Succinic Acid Market:
About Fact
We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client's satisfaction.
For Details Deep insights, Please Request A sample report for Free:
Unlike short-cycle materials markets, UPR demand is deeply tied to infrastructure lifecycles, composite fabrication volumes, and long-term durability requirements-making it a critical material for decision-makers in construction, engineering, and industrial manufacturing.
π Quick Stats Snapshot
2026 Market Size: USD 12.41 Billion
2036 Forecast Value: USD 17.33 Billion
CAGR (2026β2036): 3.4%
Incremental Opportunity: USD 4.93 Billion
Top Segment (Type): Orthophthalic Resins (44% share)
Top Form: Liquid Resin (82% share)
Leading End Use: Construction (38% share)
Fastest Growing Market: USA (4.0% CAGR)
Market Insight: Why UPR Still Dominates Composite Manufacturing
Unsaturated polyester resins continue to serve as the benchmark material in thermoset composites, offering a cost-performance balance that alternatives like epoxy and vinyl ester struggle to match at scale.
From FRP panels in construction cladding to marine hull lamination, UPR remains the backbone of high-volume composite applications. Its ability to deliver corrosion resistance, structural integrity, and processing flexibility ensures continued adoption across industries where durability and cost control are equally critical.
Demand Anchors: Where Growth Is Coming From
1. Infrastructure Rehabilitation Driving Material Specification
Across North America and Europe, infrastructure upgrades-such as bridge overlays, water treatment linings, and structural repair systems-are increasingly specifying FRP composites. This directly strengthens UPR demand, especially in corrosion-sensitive environments.
2. Construction Sector Leading Consumption
With a 38% market share, construction remains the largest consumer of UPR. Applications include:
Building envelope panels
Cooling towers
Underground storage tanks
Architects and engineers are shifting toward composite materials where steel and concrete fall short in corrosion resistance.
3. Marine and Transportation Stability
UPR continues to dominate marine vessel hull fabrication, with orthophthalic resins used in standard lamination and isophthalic grades preferred for below-waterline durability and gel coat layers.
Strategic Shift: From Commodity Buying to Specification Lock-In
A notable transformation in the market is the shift from spot purchasing to long-term supply agreements.
βUPR procurement is moving toward project-specification-locked contracts. Without secured supply, construction projects risk delays due to feedstock price volatility,β notes Shambhu Nath Jha, Principal Consultant, Fact.
This signals a key opportunity-and risk-for stakeholders:
Contractors must secure supply early
Manufacturers must expand high-performance resin portfolios
Fabricators must upgrade processing capabilities
Segment Intelligence: Where Margins Are Expanding
Type Analysis
Orthophthalic Resins (44%) β Cost-effective, high-volume applications
Isophthalic Resins (31%) β Premium durability, corrosion resistance
DCPD & Others (25%) β Specialized, high-performance use cases
π Growth is increasingly shifting toward isophthalic and DCPD-modified resins, where performance specifications command higher pricing.
Form Analysis
Liquid Resin (82%) β Dominates due to hand lay-up and spray-up processes
Prepregs/Pastes (18%) β Used in advanced and controlled applications
End-Use Split
Construction β 38%
Marine & Transportation β 34%
Electrical & Others β 28%
Regional Outlook: Mature Markets, Predictable Growth
USA (4.0% CAGR): Infrastructure funding and construction expansion
Mexico (3.7%): Industrial and residential growth
Germany (3.4%): Composite cladding adoption
France (3.2%) & UK (3.0%): Mature but stable demand
South Korea (2.9%) & Japan (2.7%): Driven by industrial and marine applications
The growth pattern reflects a balanced mix of infrastructure renewal in developed markets and new construction in emerging economies.
Key Trends Shaping the Next Decade
Smart Manufacturing Integration: Real-time curing analytics and automated systems
Sustainable Resin Development: Bio-based and low-VOC formulations gaining traction
Closed-Mould Processing: Driven by tightening environmental regulations
Value-Based Pricing Models: Bundling resin with technical services and support
Competitive Landscape: Where the Market Is Headed
The UPR market is moderately consolidated, with top players controlling ~35β40% share. Key companies include:
AOC Resins
Polynt SpA
Reichhold Inc.
Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
Scott Bader Company Ltd.
Swancor Holding Co. Ltd.
Aliancys
Interplastics Inc.
U-POL Ltd.
Eternal Materials Co. Ltd.
While standard orthophthalic resins are commoditizing, margin expansion lies in:
High-performance formulations
Marine-grade solutions
Integrated service offerings
Executive Takeaways for Decision Makers
Secure supply early: Feedstock volatility (propylene glycol, phthalic anhydride) can disrupt projects
Invest in performance grades: Isophthalic and DCPD resins are gaining specification preference
Upgrade manufacturing: Closed-mould and automated systems are becoming essential
Think beyond resin: Buyers increasingly value technical support, documentation, and process optimization
Browse Full Report:
For instant access to this report, click "Buy Now" or connect with our analyst for customization:
Have a specific Requirements and Need Assistant on Report Pricing or Limited Budget please contact us -...
Related Reports by Fact
Demand for Unsaturated Polyester Resin in UK:
Polyester polyols Market:
Polyester Hot Melt Adhesives Market:
Polyester Polyol from Bio-Succinic Acid Market:
About Fact
We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client's satisfaction.
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