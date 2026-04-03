Cms Of Telugu States Remember Jesus Christ's Sacrifice On Good Friday

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, April 3 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N. Chandrababu Naidu, and Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer remembered the sacrifice of Jesus Christ on the occasion of Good Friday.

CM Reddy wished that love, grace and blessings of Lord Jesus would be bestowed upon people. The message of peace, compassion, service to mankind, kindness, and brotherhood taught by Christ will continue to inspire the entire humanity forever, he said.

He expressed hope that all Christian brothers and sisters would observe Good Friday with deep devotion, reverence, and also remember Jesus Christ's sacrifice.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu stated that for the redemption of humanity from sins, Jesus sacrificed his life. The teachings of Jesus Christ, which introduced the world to virtues such as love, sacrifice, faith, and others, remain worthy of emulation even today. His beloved life message should serve as an ideal for us, the Chief Minister said.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Abdul Nazeer said in his message that Good Friday is observed by the Christian brethren across the world in memory of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. It is a pivotal event in Christianity, symbolizing Jesus Christ's ultimate sacrifice for the forgiveness of humanity's sins and the promise of salvation.

“Jesus Christ showed great love for all of humanity, and the occasion signifies the promise of hope and salvation. On this day, His ultimate sacrifice is remembered with solemn hymns and prayers of Thanksgiving,” the Governor added.

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy stated that Christ's crucifixion stands as the ultimate example of love, compassion, and sacrifice.“On this Good Friday, let us pause to reflect, look within, and renew our values, guided by His simple yet profound teaching: to love one another as we love ourselves.”