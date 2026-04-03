Kerala Polls: ECI Issues Notice To LDF Candidate In Perambra Campaign Row Case (Ld)

MENAFN - IANS) Perambra, April 3 (IANS) The election authorities have issued a notice to LDF convener and candidate T.P. Ramakrishnan in connection with the controversial campaign announcement in Perambra in Kerala's Kozhikode district, intensifying the political heat in the constituency.

The controversy came to light after a local resident, Mundakkandi Saleel, followed the announcement vehicle and recorded the audio.

Senior CPI(M) leader Ramakrishnan is also the convenor of the ruling Left Front and is aiming for his fourth win from the constituency.

The announcement purportedly suggests that Muslim League workers are canvassing votes on religious lines, urging support for“a candidate from our community”.

The UDF contends that the message was designed to inflame communal sentiments and polarise voters.

Acting on a complaint filed by the United Democratic Front (UDF), the Deputy Collector in charge of enforcing the Model Code of Conduct has sought an explanation over alleged violations linked to the audio message that has triggered a major row.

The notice comes at a time when the LDF is already facing mounting criticism from the opposition, which accuses the CPI(M) of resorting to divisive tactics.

The announcement, allegedly broadcast from a campaign vehicle, has been widely criticised for attempting to portray rival groups as engaging in religion-based mobilisation.

Senior Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader T.T. Ismail said the development was“unfortunate”, adding that while the CPI(M) often speaks about“social engineering”, what has unfolded in Perambra amounts to“nothing but communal engineering”.

He also indicated that the UDF possesses detailed evidence regarding the origin and execution of the campaign material but has chosen not to disclose it publicly for now, as the matter is under official complaint.

UDF candidate Fathima Thahliya reinforced the allegations, asserting that it is now evident the vehicle used for the announcement is part of the Left's registered campaign fleet.

She argued that the nature of the message itself points to a deliberate effort.

“This was a recorded message. It had to be scripted and then recorded. That clearly shows it was pre-planned,” she said.

Thahliya also accused the CPI(M) of shifting its stance.“Initially, they denied any connection, claiming the vehicle was not theirs. But now the truth has emerged, it belongs to them,” she added.

With the Election Commission stepping in and seeking clarification, the controversy has further sharpened the political contest in Perambra, turning the constituency into a key battleground as campaigning gathers momentum.