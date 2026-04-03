On Good Friday, Top Congress Leaders Call For Compassion, Peace And Love

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 3 (IANS) On Good Friday, the Congress expressed hope that the day inspires compassion, peace, and love among people. The party also wished everyone strength and hope on this solemn occasion.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, took to the social media platform X and wrote,“May this Good Friday guide us towards compassion, peace, and love. Wishing everyone hope and strength."

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also shared his message, saying,“Wishing you all a blessed Good Friday. May compassion, forgiveness, and sacrifice illuminate our hearts, and remind us that righteousness must prevail in every thought, word, and action. Let us walk the path of humanity, kindness, and peace, guided by empathy and truth."

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shared,“On this Good Friday, may we reflect on compassion, sacrifice, and forgiveness. May this day bring peace, strength, and hope to every heart."

Good Friday is a significant day for Christians worldwide, observed annually to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. Also referred to as Holy Friday or Great Friday, the day is marked by deep reflection on the suffering and sacrifice of Christ for humanity.

According to the New Testament, Jesus Christ was crucified on the orders of the Roman governor Pontius Pilate after being accused of blasphemy by religious authorities. Following a public trial, he was sentenced to death by crucifixion, a punishment reserved for serious offenses during that era.

Christian belief holds that Jesus carried the cross to the site of execution and was nailed to it, where he ultimately died. This act is regarded as the ultimate sacrifice made for the redemption of humanity's sins. As a result, Good Friday is observed as a day of mourning, prayer, and introspection.

Across the world, the Christian community marks the occasion through church services, scripture readings, and silent processions. Churches often maintain a solemn atmosphere, with dim lighting, covered statues, and silent bells to reflect the gravity of the day. Many devotees also observe fasting and engage in acts of charity.

While Good Friday is a day of grief and remembrance, it also precedes the celebration of Easter Sunday, which marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ and symbolizes hope, renewal, and new life-central tenets of the Christian faith.