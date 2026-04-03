Umesh Yadav Visits Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain, Attends Bhasma Aarti

MENAFN - IANS) Ujjain, April 3 (IANS) Indian pacer Umesh Yadav visited the iconic Mahakaleshwar Temple with his wife Tanya Wadhwa on Friday morning, where the couple attended the Bhasma Aarti.

After the visit, Yadav said that he frequently comes to the temple to seek blessings and believes that no one can come here without being called by Lord Mahakal.

"The experience was very good. I keep coming here often, and as they say, you can't come here without being called, the feeling this time was truly special. It felt wonderful to visit and have Baba's darshan. I sought Baba's blessings for everything I have planned and for what lies ahead.

"I just hope my life continues to improve and that all my work goes well. I also pray for the well-being of everyone in the world - may Baba's blessings always be upon all,” he said.

Umesh broke into the Indian team in 2010 and went on to establish himself as a dependable fast bowler across all three formats of the game. Over the course of his international career, he has featured in 141 matches, picking up 288 wickets at an average of 31.62, with best bowling figures of 6/88 in an innings.

Yadav has registered three five-wicket hauls in international cricket and also boasts a ten-wicket match haul, underlining his impact in longer formats. In 57 Tests, he has claimed 170 wickets at an average of 30.95, often providing crucial breakthroughs alongside India's frontline spin attack.

In addition to his red-ball credentials, Yadav has also contributed in limited-overs formats with his ability to strike early and break partnerships at vital moments. He has taken 106 wickets in 75 ODIs and 12 wickets in 9 T20Is he played for the country.

The pacer last represented India in 2023, featuring in a Test match against Australia during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on home soil.