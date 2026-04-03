Afghanistan Flood Death Toll Rises To 51

The latest figures show that in the last 24 hours alone, at least three people were killed and 16 others injured in at least 18 provinces, including Kabul, Panjshir, Khost, Paktika, Ghazni, Herat, Kandahar and Nangarhar.

The floods have also caused major destruction to homes and farmland. Taliban figures show that 384 houses were completely destroyed, 700 others were partially damaged, and more than 3,000 jeribs of land and several orchards were affected.

Since March 26, the overall damage has expanded, with 676 homes damaged or destroyed, 367 kilometers of roads affected, and more than 8,000 jeribs of land hit. More than 8,600 families have reportedly been affected nationwide.

Afghanistan is highly vulnerable to seasonal flooding, especially during spring when heavy rainfall and snowmelt put pressure on weak infrastructure and agricultural land.

Rural communities are often the hardest hit, as many families rely on farming, livestock and mud-built homes that are easily damaged by flash floods.

The latest flooding highlights Afghanistan's continued vulnerability to natural disasters, with many families now facing loss of shelter, land and livelihoods.