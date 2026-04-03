'Affirmation Of Govt's Transparency': Telangana CM On SC Order Upholding Group I Recruitment

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, April 3 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, on Friday, welcomed the Supreme Court's upholding the recruitment of 563 candidates for Group I posts in Telangana.

The Chief Minister said that he views this as an affirmation of his government's transparency and sincerity concerning job recruitment processes.

This comes as a major relief to Group-1 aspirants who have waited for years for these jobs; unable to continue relying on their parents' hard-earned income and plagued by the anxiety of whether they would ever secure a position, they spent a decade in anxious anticipation, the Chief Minister said in a statement

The CM stated that immediately upon assuming office, his "people-centric" government issued the recruitment notification, conducted the examinations, and within a span of just a few months handed over appointment orders.“By thwarting the conspiracies and machinations of malicious forces intent on obstructing these recruitments, we have successfully empowered the youth to become active partners in the reconstruction of our state as its first batch of Group-1 officers. Once again, I extend my congratulations to them."

He offered special congratulations to the Chairman, members, and staff of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC). In alignment with the government's vision and resolve, they undertook a comprehensive overhaul of the TGPSC system, restored the confidence of unemployed youth in the institution, and executed these recruitment processes with the utmost transparency, he added.

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a batch of petitions challenging the recruitment of 563 candidates by TGPSC for Group-1 posts.

The top court, while upholding the Telangana High Court's earlier order, rejected the batch of pleas filed against TGPSC.

A two-judge Bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Vikram Nath and also comprising Justice Sandeep Mehta, refused to interfere with the February 5 order of the Telangana High Court.

A division bench of the Telangana High Court had set aside the orders of a single judge, which had cancelled the results and merit list.

The single judge, in his order on September 9, 2025, had directed the TGPSC to either manually re-evaluate all answer scripts or re-conduct the examinations within eight months, citing "glaring lapses" in the evaluation process.

The TGPSC was directed to complete the process of re-evaluation and declaration of results in eight months, failing which the Main exams will be cancelled and a re-exam will be conducted for all the candidates who passed the Prelims.

However, the division bench stayed this order, allowing the TGPSC to proceed with issuing appointment orders to successful candidates for Group-I posts based on the results.

The bench had made it clear that the appointments will be subject to the final order.

After the division bench's interim order, the TGPSC released the list of provisionally selected candidates based on the General Ranking List (GRL) announced on March 30, 2025.

The Commission announced selected candidates for 563 posts for which the Main examination was conducted from October 21 to October 27, 2024.