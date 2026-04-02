Studenteb5 Launches OPT Calculator To Help International Students Plan Their Careers

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"StudentEB5 Launches Free OPT Calculator to Help International Students Track Application and Employment Dates"StudentEB5's free OPT Calculator helps international students find their exact application window, work start date, and employment authorization end date based on their degree level and graduation term. Missing the OPT filing window results in an automatic denial, making accurate dates critical for any F-1 student planning to work after graduation.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - StudentEB5 has launched the OPT Calculator, a free tool that helps international students determine their exact Optional Practical Training application window, work start date, and employment authorization end date. The tool is available now at .

Optional Practical Training is the primary work authorization available to F-1 students after graduation. It allows international students to work in the United States in a role related to their field of study, and for most graduates it is the first and most immediate step toward building a career in the country. But the OPT application process operates on a strict timeline, and the consequences of missing that window are serious.

USCIS rules dictate a specific period during which a student can submit their OPT application. That window opens 90 days before the graduation date and closes 60 days after it. Applications submitted outside of that range are denied, and a denial means the student loses their work authorization entirely. There is no appeal process and no second chance. For students who have spent years building toward a U.S. career, a timing error on the OPT application can end that path before it begins.

The difficulty is that calculating the correct dates is not straightforward. The application window depends on the student's graduation term, graduation year, and degree level, and the dates that matter are not always the dates students assume. Many students confuse their graduation ceremony date with their official program end date, which USCIS uses to calculate eligibility. Others are simply unaware of how narrow the filing window is until it is too late to act.

The OPT Calculator removes that uncertainty. Students select their degree level, graduation term, and graduation year, and the tool returns an accurate timeline showing exactly when they can apply, when they are eligible to start working, and when their employment authorization will expire. The calculation is done in seconds and the results give students a clear set of dates to plan around.

Knowing the employment authorization end date is as important as knowing the start date. OPT is temporary, and for students who are not selected in the H-1B lottery before it expires, the options for staying and working in the United States narrow significantly. The calculator is designed to make that expiration date visible early so students have time to think through their options rather than reaching the end of their OPT period without a plan.

"Students often come to us after they have already missed their OPT window or after they realize their authorization is about to expire with no backup plan in place," said the StudentEB5 team. "This calculator is about giving students that information early enough to actually do something with it."

The OPT Calculator is free to use and requires no registration. It is part of StudentEB5's suite of free tools built to help international students navigate the practical and long term challenges of building a life in the United States.

For more information visit .