Kharkiv Hit By Renewed Shelling: Fire Breaks Out In Residential Area, Casualties Reported
“As a result of a strike by an enemy UAV in the Osnovianskyi district, a four-story building caught fire,” the post reads.
A nearby shop was also damaged at the site of the impact. One person was injured.
All emergency services are working at the scene, efforts to extinguish the fire and deal with the aftermath are ongoing.
According to Syniehubov, a 28-year-old woman and a one-month-old baby were injured as a result of the enemy strike on the city. Both are experiencing an acute stress reaction.
Medical personnel are providing all necessary assistance.Read also: Ballistic missile strike on facility in Chernihiv kills one, injures young woman
As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces attacked Kharkiv for the second time in one day, with casualties reported.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
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