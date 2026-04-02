Victor Kubicek Of New Blue Solution Announces Advancement Of Graphene-Based Cooling Technology Into Early Commercialization For AI Data Centers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Blue Solution positions graphene cooling technology as part of the next chapter in humanity's relationship with machines

Palm Beach, FL, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Blue Solution, a technology company focused on advanced thermal management systems, announced today the advancement of its BlueNanofluidTM graphene-based cooling technology into early-stage commercialization, supported by new research collaborations, international distribution agreements, and initial deployment activity in high-performance data center environments. The development is aimed at addressing the growing energy and water demands associated with global AI infrastructure expansion.







Victor Kubicek, Courtesy of Victor Kubicek

Decades before artificial intelligence became the defining technology race of the 21st century, Hollywood imagined a future shaped by the rise of intelligent machines. Today, as AI infrastructure expands across the globe, one executive who once helped bring that fictional future to audiences is now working on solving one of its very real consequences.

Kubicek is not the first Hollywood figure to move into technology investing, but few can claim to have once owned a fictional AI apocalypse franchise and now be working on infrastructure designed to support the real one.

Before entering the infrastructure technology sector, Kubicek owned the Terminator film franchise during its redevelopment phase and served as a producer on Terminator Salvation, while also helping build an international licensing and commercialization program spanning video games, consumer products, collectibles, and location-based entertainment. At New Blue Solution, Kubicek is helping commercialize BlueNanofluidTM, a graphene-based cooling technology designed to reduce the massive energy and water demands created by modern data centers.

If The Terminator explored the fictional conflict between man and machine, Kubicek now finds himself working on a more practical reality: how humanity sustainably powers the machines it is rapidly building.

"Science fiction often asks what happens when machines become powerful," Kubicek said. "What we're asking now is how we make sure the infrastructure supporting those machines is efficient, sustainable, and responsible."



The parallels are difficult to ignore.

Artificial intelligence is reshaping the global economy. Data centers are expanding at historic rates. Energy consumption is rising. Water usage for cooling is becoming a growing concern in drought-prone regions. The future once imagined on screen is now being built in steel, silicon, and concrete.

New Blue Solution founder Don MacLean sees the company's mission as addressing those second-order consequences of technological progress.

"Every major technological leap creates new resource challenges," MacLean said. "AI is no exception. More computing requires more power, more cooling, and more efficient use of water and energy. Those are engineering problems, and engineering problems can be solved."

That belief is now being tested in the real world as NBS moves from laboratory development into early commercialization.

As part of its global expansion strategy, the company has established a research collaboration with IRT Group and the University of Wollongong, strengthening product validation through advanced materials science research and independent testing. The partnership is intended to further refine BlueNanofluidTM's graphene formulation while supporting regulatory and commercial adoption pathways.

At the same time, NBS has begun building its commercial footprint, signing its first international distribution agreement with LAGOM and Michel Faligant covering France, Sierra Leone, and Caribbean markets - regions where rising infrastructure demand and climate conditions make thermal efficiency increasingly valuable.

"What attracted us was the combination of scientific credibility and practical deployment thinking," said Michel Faligant, a representative involved in the partnership. "The market need for more efficient thermal management is clear across multiple regions."

Perhaps the most significant validation comes from early deployment activity connected to an Amazon Web Services cloud computing facility in Paris, providing an important reference environment as the company builds commercial traction.

Data centers often serve as proving grounds for next-generation thermal technologies due to their demanding operational requirements and constant performance pressure.

"High-performance computing environments are where thermal efficiency matters most," Kubicek said. "Success in those environments creates credibility across the broader infrastructure market.

Kubicek views his career arc as less of a pivot and more of a continuation, from helping scale globally recognized intellectual property to now helping scale infrastructure technology with potentially global relevance.

"I've always been interested in ideas that arrive slightly ahead of their time," Kubicek said. "The difference now is we're not imagining the future - we're helping build the systems that will support it."

For MacLean, the connection is even more fundamental. "The real story isn't man versus machine," he said. "It's whether we can build the machines of the future in a way that allows humanity to thrive alongside them. That's the real fight."

As artificial intelligence moves from theory to infrastructure, New Blue Solution believes companies focused on efficiency - reducing energy cost, lowering water consumption, and improving sustainability - may play an increasingly important role in determining how that future unfolds.

If science fiction once warned about the rise of machines, companies like NBS are betting the real opportunity lies in making sure that future work.

The future may belong to intelligent machines, but companies like New Blue Solution are betting it will be defined by how intelligently humanity powers them.

Learn more about the company at and

Press Inquiries

Victor Kubicek

victorkubicek [at] 917-348-8006

