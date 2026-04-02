KAFD Begins Preparations For 15Th Cycle Of Civil Service Development Project

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 2 (Petra) – The King Abdullah II Fund for Development (KAFD) has begun preparations for the 15th cycle of the Civil Service Development Project.This process involves contacting ministries, institutions, and government agencies to nominate candidates and conducting the necessary interviews ahead of announcing the results.In a statement Thursday, Dr. Samer Mifleh, KAFD Director General, stated the project aligns with and complements the goals of the Public Sector Modernization Roadmap.Mifleh noted this vision reflects the fund's role as an "institutional" umbrella supporting national efforts to enhance the efficiency of human resources in the public sector.The project, he said, aims to invest in human resource development and strengthen leadership skills, while also supporting the sustainable development of government institutions and improving the work environment, which will "positively" impact quality of services provided to citizens.The project targets public sector employees, aiming to enhance their efficiency and strengthen their leadership and administrative capabilities, which will contribute to building a "more effective and flexible" public sector.20 male and female workers from various ministries and government institutions will be picked after completing the evaluation process and passing all stages of the selection and interviews, aimed to attract the "most qualified talent and optimally invest in human capital."Implemented through specialized training programs, the project is designed to develop skills, enhance the institutional work environment, and promote modern leadership concepts and an institutional work system, based on efficiency and achievement.The project relies on a "comprehensive" training program implemented in cooperation with the British organization Inspirational Group.The program comprises 3 training phases. 2 phases will be held in Jordan, focusing on administrative skills, policy formulation, and artificial intelligence tools for leaders.The third will be conducted at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst and will focus on developing leadership skills through practical applications that enhance decision-making abilities and teamwork within high-performing groups.As for requirements, applicants must hold a minimum of a bachelor's degree, occupy a leadership position in middle management supervising a team, possess fluency in English, and be able to travel outside the Kingdom.This scenario ensures participants are prepared to benefit from the various stages of the program, as nominations are made through the relevant institutions.Since its inception, the project has conducted 14 training sessions and benefited 337 employees.Of these, 147 participants have advanced to leadership positions, demonstrating the program's impact on developing government competencies and enhancing career paths.