Victory In Bhabanipur Will Trigger Regime Change In Bengal: HM Shah

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 2 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday asserted that a change in the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency of South Kolkata would automatically translate into a change of regime in West Bengal. In Bhabanipur, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is pitted against the leader of the opposition, Suvendu Adhikari.

Addressing a gathering during a roadshow at Bhabanipur ahead of the filing of nomination by Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, HM Shah said,“BJP is steadily moving towards winning 170 constituencies in West Bengal in the elections this month, by securing victories one by one. But I have a shortcut. If the voters of Bhabanipur can ensure a candidate's victory here, then automatically there will be regime change in West Bengal.”

Shah also said Adhikari had earlier defeated the Chief Minister at Nandigram assembly constituency in East Midnapore district in 2021.“That time, the Chief Minister went on to form her government in West Bengal. But she herself got defeated in Nandigram. So this time, I told Adhikari to contest from both Nandigram and Bhabanipur. This time, I am confident that the Trinamool Congress will be defeated in West Bengal and the Chief Minister will be defeated in Bhabanipur,” Shah said.

He also said that he will be in West Bengal in phases for 16 days till the elections are over on April 29.“I will have many opportunities to talk to you. Today I have come to nominate our candidates, especially Suvendu Adhikari,” Shah said.

Meanwhile, tension erupted when the convoy of Amit Shah and Suvendu Adhikari was approaching the Alipore Survey Building for the filing of Adhikari's nomination. A group of Trinamool Congress activists allegedly gathered near Harish Chatterjee Street, close to the residences of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, and reportedly attacked BJP supporters accompanying the convoy.

One BJP supporter sustained serious injuries in the incident. After the convoy moved away, BJP supporters allegedly retaliated, leading to heightened tension in the area. Police struggled to control the situation and had to resort to a lathi charge to disperse the clashing groups.

The state BJP leadership later questioned the police over allowing Trinamool Congress supporters to assemble along the route, citing security concerns related to the Union Home Minister.