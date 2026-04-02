403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UAE Refutes Claims of Intending Military Action in Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) The United Arab Emirates on Wednesday dismissed allegations that it intends to join the ongoing regional war in order to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
“Recent reporting suggesting a shift in the UAE’s posture is misleading. The UAE maintains a defensive posture focused on protecting its sovereignty, its people, and its infrastructure, and reserves its right to self-defense in response to ongoing unlawful and unprovoked attacks," an official said in a statement, according to reports.
The response came after claims circulated suggesting the country was prepared to participate militarily in efforts to restore access to the strategic waterway.
Despite rejecting those assertions, the official emphasized that the UAE remains willing to contribute to broader international initiatives aimed at maintaining maritime security and ensuring that commercial traffic continues to pass through the Strait of Hormuz without interruption.
"The UAE underscores that such a strategic waterway cannot be subject to disruption or coercion by any state, particularly in ways that threaten global economic stability and international security," the statement added.
According to reports, the remarks followed earlier claims that the UAE could support US-led actions to reopen the strait by force.
The vital shipping corridor has faced major disruptions since early March, when Iran moved to restrict traffic through it in response to the US-Israeli military campaign that began on Feb. 28.
Roughly 20 million barrels of oil—about one-fifth of global supply—typically transit through the strait each day. The ongoing disruption has contributed to rising oil prices worldwide, interrupted shipping flows, and heightened concerns over long-term economic consequences.
As stated by reports, US and Israeli strikes on Iran since late February have resulted in more than 1,340 deaths, including former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
“Recent reporting suggesting a shift in the UAE’s posture is misleading. The UAE maintains a defensive posture focused on protecting its sovereignty, its people, and its infrastructure, and reserves its right to self-defense in response to ongoing unlawful and unprovoked attacks," an official said in a statement, according to reports.
The response came after claims circulated suggesting the country was prepared to participate militarily in efforts to restore access to the strategic waterway.
Despite rejecting those assertions, the official emphasized that the UAE remains willing to contribute to broader international initiatives aimed at maintaining maritime security and ensuring that commercial traffic continues to pass through the Strait of Hormuz without interruption.
"The UAE underscores that such a strategic waterway cannot be subject to disruption or coercion by any state, particularly in ways that threaten global economic stability and international security," the statement added.
According to reports, the remarks followed earlier claims that the UAE could support US-led actions to reopen the strait by force.
The vital shipping corridor has faced major disruptions since early March, when Iran moved to restrict traffic through it in response to the US-Israeli military campaign that began on Feb. 28.
Roughly 20 million barrels of oil—about one-fifth of global supply—typically transit through the strait each day. The ongoing disruption has contributed to rising oil prices worldwide, interrupted shipping flows, and heightened concerns over long-term economic consequences.
As stated by reports, US and Israeli strikes on Iran since late February have resulted in more than 1,340 deaths, including former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Sky Frontier Foundation Estimates $611M In Sky Ecosystem Gross Revenue For 2026 With $21 Billion USDS Supply
CommentsNo comment