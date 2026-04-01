Kaihua CEO Mr. Daniel Liang's Opening Speech: Deepen Core Business And Forge Ahead Steadily

Dear Kaihua Colleagues, Respected Customers and Partners,Happy New Year! Today, the eighth day of the first lunar month, marks our first working day of the Bingwu Year of the Horse. On behalf of Kaihua Moulds, I extend my sincere New Year greetings to every Kaihua employee who has returned promptly and is ready for action, as well as to our global customers and partners who have always placed their trust in us.

Last year, we jointly exceeded the 1.5 billion yuan revenue threshold, a milestone that places Kaihua Moulds at a critical juncture in its transition from a medium-sized to a large enterprise. This achievement stems from our profound expertise in mold development and continuous improvements in injection molding technology, as we stand at the start of 2026, we cannot afford complacency amid the still volatile market. In the new year, Kaihua Moulds will strongly pursue our Three Returns strategy:

1. Return to technological essence: Competition in the mold and injection molding industry ultimately hinges on technology. This year, we must reaffirm our craftsmanship and focus relentlessly on mold quality and service life. Beyond consolidating our existing strengths, our Technology R&D Center and Mold Intelligent Manufacturing Center must tackle tough challenges head-on, pooling resources to develop innovative technologies such as chemical foaming, multi-color molds, and PUR in mold painting, and resolve critical process bottlenecks.

2. Return to lean management: We will further leverage Kaihua Moulds' three self-developed management systems: KMS, KMVE, and KDMS. We will fully roll out the KMS lean management system to eliminate the nine major wastes in the mold industry, aiming to cut costs and reduce abnormalities. We will strengthen the application of KMVE Mold Value Engineering, embedding its core principle-”maintain functions, reduce components, and slash costs”-into the design process from the outset. Additionally, we will rely on the KDMS digital management system to completely break down information silos and achieve seamless integration. These tools are valuable assets built over years of effort; this year, our focus is on full implementation and optimal use to ensure management drives tangible results.

3. Return to customer value:“Customer First” is not a slogan. We should not only pay attention to the size of orders, but also focus on the success of our customers. Kaihua team do not close during the Spring Festival holiday and stick to the front line of their posts to fully fulfill the commitment of customer first. Only by helping our customers' new products launch successfully and achieve profitability can our orders be meaningful. I hope everyone will always maintain a sense of service, respond to customers' urgent needs and think about what customers think.

In the new year, challenges and opportunities coexist. Let us focus our energy, adopt a more pragmatic attitude, and do a good job in every mold and every product. I wish you all a prosperous start and smooth work!