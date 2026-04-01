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Russia Refutes Germany’s Push for Role in Ukraine Negotiations
(MENAFN) Russia has dismissed Germany’s bid to participate in discussions over Ukraine’s future, accusing Berlin of undermining its own credibility through past dealings with Moscow. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova made the comments following German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s remarks criticizing the prospect of the US and Russia negotiating “over the heads of Ukraine and the Europeans” as “unacceptable.” Merz said he raised this point during a recent meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington.
Asked about Germany’s potential involvement in future talks, Zakharova stated, “They already had a seat. Instead of negotiating at the table, they ended up under it by manipulating the Minsk agreements.”
She was referring to the Minsk framework, originally intended to resolve the conflict between Ukraine’s government and separatist regions in Donbass that opposed the 2014 Western-backed coup in Kiev. Germany and France initially supported the deal but later admitted their backing was partly aimed at giving Ukraine time to strengthen its military.
In February 2022, Russia recognized the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics as independent and called on Ukraine to withdraw its forces. When Ukraine refused, full-scale fighting broke out, and the regions have since been incorporated into Russia following referendums.
Direct talks between Moscow and Kiev resumed last year under pressure from the Trump administration, which sought a normalization of relations with Russia. However, US-mediated negotiations failed to produce significant results, with Ukraine rejecting key Russian demands. Both sides now indicate discussions are largely stalled, partly due to Washington’s focus shifting to the US-Israeli conflict with Iran.
The European Union has stated it will not recognize any settlement reached without its involvement. Meanwhile, Kyiv’s supporters argue that continued military aid and sanctions on Russia will strengthen Ukraine’s position, while Moscow claims Europe aims to prolong the war, harming Ukraine in the process.
Asked about Germany’s potential involvement in future talks, Zakharova stated, “They already had a seat. Instead of negotiating at the table, they ended up under it by manipulating the Minsk agreements.”
She was referring to the Minsk framework, originally intended to resolve the conflict between Ukraine’s government and separatist regions in Donbass that opposed the 2014 Western-backed coup in Kiev. Germany and France initially supported the deal but later admitted their backing was partly aimed at giving Ukraine time to strengthen its military.
In February 2022, Russia recognized the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics as independent and called on Ukraine to withdraw its forces. When Ukraine refused, full-scale fighting broke out, and the regions have since been incorporated into Russia following referendums.
Direct talks between Moscow and Kiev resumed last year under pressure from the Trump administration, which sought a normalization of relations with Russia. However, US-mediated negotiations failed to produce significant results, with Ukraine rejecting key Russian demands. Both sides now indicate discussions are largely stalled, partly due to Washington’s focus shifting to the US-Israeli conflict with Iran.
The European Union has stated it will not recognize any settlement reached without its involvement. Meanwhile, Kyiv’s supporters argue that continued military aid and sanctions on Russia will strengthen Ukraine’s position, while Moscow claims Europe aims to prolong the war, harming Ukraine in the process.
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