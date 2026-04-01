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India Prepares to Expand BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missiles
(MENAFN) India is preparing to place a significant order for BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, according to reports. The Indian Army reportedly plans to incorporate a long-range variant into its arsenal, with Defense Ministry officials expected to approve the purchase in an upcoming meeting.
BrahMos is a joint project between India’s Defense Research and Development Organization and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyeniya rocket design bureau, known for producing Oniks missiles. The missile manufacturer, BrahMos Aerospace Pvt. Ltd., takes its name from the Brahmaputra and Moskva rivers.
The system can be launched from multiple platforms, including ships, submarines, land-based installations, and aircraft. Earlier this month, Indonesia finalized a deal to acquire BrahMos missiles.
Looking ahead, the next phase of the project may involve collaboration on a missile system based on Russia’s Zircon hypersonic missile.
India has become the world’s second-largest weapons importer, accounting for 8.3% of global arms transfers between 2021 and 2025, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. New Delhi has historically depended on Moscow for military equipment and technology. Both countries have hinted at upcoming projects involving technology transfers across aviation, naval, and missile platforms, supporting India’s push to enhance domestic defense production under its ‘Make in India’ initiative.
BrahMos is a joint project between India’s Defense Research and Development Organization and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyeniya rocket design bureau, known for producing Oniks missiles. The missile manufacturer, BrahMos Aerospace Pvt. Ltd., takes its name from the Brahmaputra and Moskva rivers.
The system can be launched from multiple platforms, including ships, submarines, land-based installations, and aircraft. Earlier this month, Indonesia finalized a deal to acquire BrahMos missiles.
Looking ahead, the next phase of the project may involve collaboration on a missile system based on Russia’s Zircon hypersonic missile.
India has become the world’s second-largest weapons importer, accounting for 8.3% of global arms transfers between 2021 and 2025, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. New Delhi has historically depended on Moscow for military equipment and technology. Both countries have hinted at upcoming projects involving technology transfers across aviation, naval, and missile platforms, supporting India’s push to enhance domestic defense production under its ‘Make in India’ initiative.
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