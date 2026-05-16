WUF13 In Baku Would Be The Moment To Build Political Consensus On New Urban Agenda - UN-Habitat Chief (Interview)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), to be held in Baku from May 17 through May 22, would be the moment to build the political consensus needed to carry New Urban Agenda forward, said UN-Habitat Executive Director Anaclaudia Rosbach, speaking to Trend on the sidelines of the ITF Summit in Leipzig.

"Ministers are coming together, and there will be a summary of their discussions that we hope will be fed into the political discussions in New York. The stakeholders are also coming together, and there will be a call to action from Baku that is expected to be fed into those discussions as well," she added.

Rosbach described the upcoming World Urban Forum in Baku as a critical political staging post ahead of the July midterm review of the New Urban Agenda at the United Nations in New York. She said the co-facilitators of that review process would travel to Baku in person - a signal of the meeting's weight in the global urban policy calendar.

"The President of the General Assembly indicated Poland and Norway as co-facilitators - they are going to be with us in Baku. And I believe also from the ministers, a lot of inputs will be absorbed in the process of thinking and reflecting: what are the priorities for the next ten years? What is it that we can do for the next ten years?" she said.

She explained that the New Urban Agenda, now marking its tenth anniversary, still has a decade to run - and that Baku would be the moment to build the political consensus needed to carry it forward.

"We need to build a consensus, a strong coalition to deal with the challenges of the New Urban Agenda for the next ten years. And this is where this conference fits in," she emphasized.

On Azerbaijan specifically, Rosbach confirmed that UN-Habitat is already actively engaged with the country, with a team and an office in Baku assisting the government on urban planning - including the country's large-scale reconstruction of its recovered territories.

"We have a team, we have an office in Baku, and we are working with the government, actually assisting on urban planning and planning this urban transformation. And indeed, there are interesting stories there in Baku itself - the story of the urban transformation of the White City, and so on," she revealed.

Rosbach explained the unusual format of the World Urban Forum itself. She said it was designed by the General Assembly as a stakeholder engagement mechanism - and has grown into the second largest conference in the UN system, with some 400 partner-led events.

"It's a place where stakeholders come and provide inputs to our work, to our agenda. The majority of the events are partner-led. All the discussions we are going to have are in-depth practices - we share practices together, training, developing capacities, the exhibition. Everything is around housing," she stated.

She said the overarching theme of housing was not chosen arbitrarily. UN-Habitat's new strategic plan for 2026–2029 is built around what she called a global housing crisis - spanning access to housing and land, basic services, and the transformation of informal settlements - and has been endorsed by 105 member states.

"Cities are the front lines of many, many challenges that we face. We still have Africa and Southeast Asia urbanizing at a very accelerated pace. Two billion people are coming to cities - cities that are lacking a lot of infrastructure."

Asked why she had chosen to appear at a transport-focused summit, Rosbach argued that urban mobility and housing are inseparable systems, and that failing to plan them together produces dysfunction in both.

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