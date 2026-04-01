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29 Dead as Russia Military Plane Crashes Over Crimea
(MENAFN) A Russian military transport aircraft went down over the Crimean Peninsula on Wednesday, claiming the lives of all 29 people aboard, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed.
The ministry disclosed that the aircraft was carrying 23 passengers and six crew members at the time of the crash.
"During a scheduled flight over the Crimean peninsula on March 31 at around 6:00 PM Moscow time (1500GMT), communication with the An-26 military transport aircraft was lost," the ministry said in an official statement.
Search and rescue teams subsequently located the wreckage of the An-26 transport plane. The ministry confirmed there were no survivors.
A formal investigation commission has been deployed to the crash site. Early findings have ruled out any sign of external interference with the aircraft, with authorities pointing to a technical fault as the most likely cause.
"No evidence of external impact on the aircraft has been found, and the preliminary cause of the incident is a technical malfunction," the ministry noted.
The An-26 is a Soviet-era twin-turboprop military transport aircraft that has been in service with Russian armed forces for decades. Wednesday's crash marks one of the deadliest recorded losses of a Russian military aircraft in recent months, as investigators work to determine the precise sequence of events that brought the plane down.
The ministry disclosed that the aircraft was carrying 23 passengers and six crew members at the time of the crash.
"During a scheduled flight over the Crimean peninsula on March 31 at around 6:00 PM Moscow time (1500GMT), communication with the An-26 military transport aircraft was lost," the ministry said in an official statement.
Search and rescue teams subsequently located the wreckage of the An-26 transport plane. The ministry confirmed there were no survivors.
A formal investigation commission has been deployed to the crash site. Early findings have ruled out any sign of external interference with the aircraft, with authorities pointing to a technical fault as the most likely cause.
"No evidence of external impact on the aircraft has been found, and the preliminary cause of the incident is a technical malfunction," the ministry noted.
The An-26 is a Soviet-era twin-turboprop military transport aircraft that has been in service with Russian armed forces for decades. Wednesday's crash marks one of the deadliest recorded losses of a Russian military aircraft in recent months, as investigators work to determine the precise sequence of events that brought the plane down.
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