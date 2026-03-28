Congress MP Jothimani Slams Seat Selection In DMK Alliance Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, March 28 (IANS) Amid intensifying political activity ahead of the April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Congress MP S. Jothimani from Karur has publicly criticised the party's seat-sharing and candidate selection process within the DMK-led alliance, alleging a complete lack of transparency and internal consultation.

In a strongly worded social media post, Jothimani expressed serious concerns over how constituencies were allocated to the Congress as part of its agreement with the DMK.

The Congress has been allotted 28 seats in the 234-member Assembly, but the Karur MP claimed that the process behind selecting these constituencies was carried out in a“highly secretive manner,” sidelining the views of party members and grassroots workers.

“There is no transparency in the constituency selection process. Our demand that seats be finalised after detailed discussions and through an open mechanism was ignored by those in charge,” she said.

Her remarks reflect growing unease within sections of the Tamil Nadu Congress unit as alliance negotiations reach their final stages.

Jothimani also voiced deep anguish over what she described as the neglect of loyal party workers who have contributed to the Congress's growth in the state over the years.“It is painful to see the hard work of dedicated Congress cadres being undermined and effectively 'sold off' by individuals who have not contributed even minimally to strengthening the party,” she stated.

The MP went a step further, warning that if what she termed a“mercenary or sales-driven approach” to seat allocation continues, it could have serious consequences for the party's future in Tamil Nadu.“If this trend persists, no one can save the Congress party in the state,” she cautioned.

Her outburst comes at a crucial juncture when major political players, including the DMK and AIADMK, are finalising their campaign strategies.

The electoral landscape has also become more competitive with the emergence of actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which is drawing considerable public attention.

Jothimani indicated that she would soon release a more detailed statement once the official list of candidates and constituencies is announced, signalling that the issue may escalate further within party ranks.

With nominations set to begin on March 30, the controversy adds to the challenges the Congress is facing as it prepares for a high-stakes electoral battle in Tamil Nadu.