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Trump Threatens NATO Withdrawal Over Not Supporting War on Iran
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump said he is contemplating pulling the United States out of NATO after allied nations refused to support the war in Iran, according to reports.
In an interview, Trump described NATO as a “paper tiger” and said that exiting the alliance is “beyond reconsideration.” He added, “I was never swayed by NATO. I always knew they were a paper tiger, and Putin knows that too, by the way.”
Trump criticized NATO allies for their reluctance to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a key route that normally handles about 20% of global oil shipments, which Iran has effectively closed for weeks, causing energy price spikes and global economic concerns. He said the lack of support was “hard to believe” and noted that the U.S. has often acted automatically in conflicts, citing its involvement in Ukraine as an example where allies did not reciprocate.
The former president also took aim at the United Kingdom, criticizing Prime Minister Keir Starmer for refusing to participate in the U.S.-Israeli campaign against Iran and questioning the state of the Royal Navy. “You don’t even have a navy. You’re too old and had aircraft carriers that didn’t work,” he said. Trump added that he would not advise Starmer on defense spending and criticized the prime minister’s emphasis on wind energy, claiming it drives up costs, according to reports.
In an interview, Trump described NATO as a “paper tiger” and said that exiting the alliance is “beyond reconsideration.” He added, “I was never swayed by NATO. I always knew they were a paper tiger, and Putin knows that too, by the way.”
Trump criticized NATO allies for their reluctance to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a key route that normally handles about 20% of global oil shipments, which Iran has effectively closed for weeks, causing energy price spikes and global economic concerns. He said the lack of support was “hard to believe” and noted that the U.S. has often acted automatically in conflicts, citing its involvement in Ukraine as an example where allies did not reciprocate.
The former president also took aim at the United Kingdom, criticizing Prime Minister Keir Starmer for refusing to participate in the U.S.-Israeli campaign against Iran and questioning the state of the Royal Navy. “You don’t even have a navy. You’re too old and had aircraft carriers that didn’t work,” he said. Trump added that he would not advise Starmer on defense spending and criticized the prime minister’s emphasis on wind energy, claiming it drives up costs, according to reports.
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