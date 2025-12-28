Major Local Events In Kuwait In 2025

MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwait has witnessed many events throughout 2025, including in the political, economic, security, social affairs and health fields, among which the signing of the completion operations of Mubarak A-Kabeer Port with China. Following are major events of the year.



His Highness the Amir:

Jan 4: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah was represented by His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah in the final match of the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup (Khaleeji Zain 26) between Oman and Bahrain at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium.

Jan 12: The Sanabel Society for Orphans in Bahrain selected His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as the "Honorary Gulf Leadership Figure" for 2024.

Jan 13: His Highness the Amir signed a Decree appointing Dr. Adel Al-Zamel as Undersecretary of the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy.

Jan 14: His Highness the Amir flew to the United Kingdom at a personal invitation from King Charles III.

Feb 2: His Highness the Amir patronized and attended the flag-hoisting ceremony at Bayan Palace.

Feb 2: His Highness the Amir signed a Decree appointing Professor Dr. Dina Al-Mailem as rector of Kuwait University for a four-year term.

Feb 4: Amiri Decree issued for a cabinet reshuffle, appointing Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah as First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and Sheikh Abdullah Ali Al-Sabah as Minister of Defense.

Feb 12: His Highness the Amir, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, attended the graduation ceremony of the 50th batch of cadets from Ali Al-Sabah Military College.

Feb 17: The Amir received Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev during his official visit to Kuwait.

Feb 19: His Highness the Amir attended the graduation of the 47th batch of police cadets at Saad Al-Abdullah Academy for Security Sciences.

Feb 20: His Highness the Amir traveled to Saudi Arabia to attend a consultative meeting with GCC leaders, King of Jordan and President of Egypt.

Feb 24: His Highness the Amir attended the national operetta ceremony (The Fifth Wall).

March 1: His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Crown Prince received Ramadan well-wishers at the Al-Sabah family diwan in Bayan Palace.

March 10: Amiri Decree issued accepting the resignation of Dr. Mahmoud Bushehri, Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, and appointing Dr. Nora Al-Mashaan as Acting Minister.

March 10: His Highness the Amir, accompanied by His Highness the Crown Prince and Acting Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad Al-Sabah, visited the Ministry of Defense.

March 11: His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Crown Prince visited Headquarters of Kuwait Fire Force and Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Building at the Ministry of Interior.

March 16: His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Crown Prince and Acting Prime Minister visited the Supreme Judicial Council.

March 23: His Highness the Amir gave a speech marking the last 10 days of Ramadhan. He congratulated the people on the holy month, called for adherence to international principles, achieving justice in citizenship issues, strengthening national identity and constitutional authority, combating corruption, and expediting national development projects, especially in health, education and housing. He also reaffirmed Kuwait's diplomatic positions, especially its steadfast support for the Palestinian cause.

March 24: Amiri Decree issued appointing Sabeeh Al-Mukhaizeem as Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy.

April 7: His Highness the Amir receives at Bayan Palace the UAE Minister of State for Youth Affairs Dr. Sultan Al Neyadi, and Emirati astronauts Nora Al-Matrooshi and Mohammad Al-Mulla, on the occasion of their visit to the country.

April 7: Amiri Decree issued to cancel payment of cash to government employees in return for their accumulated annual leave days.

April 7: His Highness the Amir receives at Bayan Palace the Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Dr. Nader Al-Jallal, who introduced newly appointed President of Kuwait University, Dr. Dina Al-Mailam.

April 14: Amiri Decree issued to form the Board of Commissioners of the Capital Markets Authority, appointing Imad Tefouni as Chairman, Rayan Al-Zaid as Deputy Chair, and three members: Tareq Shehab, Thamer Al-Nisf and Hessa Al-Roumi for a renewable four-year term.

April 14: His Highness the Amir receives Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi during his state visit to Kuwait.

April 30: His Highness the Amir attends a ceremony honoring top graduates from undergraduate and postgraduate programs for the academic years 2021-22 and 2022-23 at Kuwait University, held at Al-Danah Theater in Sabah Al-Salem University City.

May 7: His Highness the Amir attends a ceremony honoring outstanding graduates from colleges and institutes of the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training for the 2023-24 academic year, held at the new main theater of the Authority in Shuwaikh.

May 11: His Highness the Amir receives Lebanese President General Joseph Aoun who was on an official visit to Kuwait.

May 14: His Highness the Amir arrives in Saudi Arabia to attend the Gulf-American Summit in Riyadh.

May 14: During the Gulf-American Summit, His Highness the Amir delivers a speech and said he was looking forward to launching joint initiatives in smart infrastructure investment, innovation and entrepreneurship. He reaffirmed Kuwait's commitment to working within the GCC framework and proposed establishing a Gulf-American forum for cultural and educational dialogue to support academic exchange programs and joint research.

June 1: His Highness the Amir and Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa held official talks during the Syrian President's official visit to Kuwait.

June 24: His Highness the Amir, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, chairs a meeting of the Supreme Defense Council attended by His Highness the Crown Prince and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah to discuss regional developments.

June 30: His Highness the Amir receives at Bayan Palace Michael Jary, Vice Chairman of the King's Foundation in the United Kingdom, and Dr. Simon Sadinsky, Executive Director of Education.

July 13: His Highness the Amir arrived in the French Republic on an official visit. He received the CEO of Gustave Roussy Hospital, Professor Fabrice Barlesi, and the International Adviser to the CEO, Remi Theolier, at his residence in the French capital, Paris.

July 14: His Highness the Amir attended in Paris the Bastille Day military parade celebrating the National Day of the French Republic and the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, in the presence of President Emmanuel Macron.

July 14: His Highness the Amir and President Macron attended at the Elysee Palace in Paris the signing ceremonies of: A Declaration of Intent between the State of Kuwait and the French Republic regarding the Kuwait-France Strategic Investment Partnership 2025-35, a Declaration of Intent to enhance cooperation in cultural field and to commemorate, in 2026, the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Aug 4: His Highness the Amir signed Decrees accepting the resignation of the Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment, Nora Al-Fassam, and appointed Minister of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy, Dr. Sabeeh Al-Mukhaizeem, as Acting Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment.

Aug 11: His Highness the Amir received at Bayan Palace Hamoud bin Faisal Al-Busaidi, Minister of Interior of Oman.

Aug 19: His Highness the Amir signed a Decree forming the Board of Directors of the Communications and Information Technology Regulatory Authority for a renewable four-year term.

Aug 19: His Highness the Amir also signed a decree appointing Dr. Faisal Al-Humaidan as Director-General of the Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR), with the rank of Undersecretary.

Aug 26: His Highness the Amir signed a Decree appointing Dr. Bader Al-Busairi as Undersecretary of the Ministry of Higher Education.

Aug 28: His Highness the Amir signed decrees appointing: Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah as Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs, with the rank of Minister, effective 1 September 2025, appointing Sheikh Thamer Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as Chief of the Crown Prince's Diwan, with the rank of Minister, for a four-year term starting 1 September 2025, and appointing Sheikh Abdulaziz Mishal Mubarak Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as Undersecretary of the Amiri Diwan, effective 1 September 2025.

Aug 31: His Highness the Amir received at Bayan Palace, in the presence of His Highness the Crown Prince, Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs, the Chief of the Crown Prince's Diwan and Undersecretary of the Amiri Diwan on the occasion of their appointment to their new positions.

Sept 2: His Highness the Amir received the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jassem Al-Budaiwi, at Bayan Palace.

Sept 9: His Highness the Amir signed Decrees promoting Major General Khaled Daraj Al-Shuraian to the rank of Lieutenant General and appointed him Chief of the General Staff of the Kuwaiti Army, and Khaled Amer Al-Ajmi as Undersecretary of the Ministry of Social Affairs.

Sept 30: His Highness the Amir received His Highness the Crown Prince at Bayan Palace upon his return from the United Kingdom after an official visit. His Highness the Amir also headed Kuwait's delegation to the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York, US.

Oct 8: His Highness the Amir receives Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, in the presence of His Highness the Crown Prince and His Highness the Prime Minister, on the occasion of his visit to the country at Bayan Palace.

Oct 14: His Highness the Amir departs for Oman on a fraternal visit.

Oct 21: His Highness the Amir receives Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkiye, who was on an official visit.

Oct 27: An Amiri Decree No. 206 of 2025 issued appointing Mona Fajhan Al-Mutairi as Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs with the rank of Undersecretary.

Oct 27: An Amiri Decree No. 207 of 2025 issued appointing Dr. Dalal Dhari Al-Othman as Director-General of the Public Authority for Persons with Disabilities with the rank of Undersecretary.

Nov 2: His Highness the Amir receives the Vice President of the People's Republic of China, Han Zheng, at Bayan Palace on the occasion of his official visit to Kuwait.

Nov 3: His Highness the Amir receives Prince Turki Al-Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies, at Bayan Palace during.

Nov 11: His Highness the Amir sponsors and attends the honoring ceremony for outstanding teachers and schools on the occasion of World Teachers' Day for the Academic Years 2023-24 and 2024-25, held at the Sheikh Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Theater at Abdullah Al-Salem University in Shuwaikh.

Nov 17: His Highness the Amir, in presence of His Highness the Prime Minister, receives the Prime Minister of Vietnam, Pham Minh Chinh, on the occasion of his official visit.

Nov 26: An Amiri Decree issued regarding combating narcotics and psychotropic substances and regulating their use and trade. It will come into effect two weeks after publication in the official gazette. The decree consists of 84 articles divided into 13 chapters.

Dec 1: Amiri Decrees published extending the term of the Central Agency for remedying the Status of Illegal Residents for two years starting from November 9, 2025, as well as renewing mandate of Agency's chief Saleh Yousef Al-Fadhalah, for two years.

Dec 3: His Highness the Amir departs to Bahrain to lead Kuwait's delegation at the "46th Regular Session of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)." Dec 3: His Highness the Amir delivers a speech at the 46th GCC Supreme Council meeting hosted by the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Dec 14: Amiri Decree No. (232) of 2025 issued appointing Manal Al-Asfour as Director General of Kuwait Municipality with the rank of Undersecretary. Dec 14: Amiri Decree No. (233) of 2025 issued appointing Rabab Al-Osaimi as Director General of the Public Authority for Manpower with the rank of Undersecretary, and appointing AbdulLatif Al-Fawzan and Nasser Al-Mutairi as Deputy Directors with the rank of Assistant Undersecretary. Dec 14: Amiri Decree No. (234) of 2025 issued appointing Dr. Faisal Al-Adwani and Saadoun Boureki as Assistant Undersecretaries in the Ministry of Higher Education. Dec 14: Amiri Decree No. (231) of 2025 issued promoting Brigadier General Abdulwahab Al-Wuhaib to the rank of Major General and appointing him as Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior.

" Dec 15: His Highness the Amir receives Prince Turki bin Mohammad bin Fahad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers of Saudi Arabia, at Bayan Palace during his official visit to Kuwait. Dec 17: Amiri Decree No. (163) of 2025 issued abolishing the Public Authority for Roads and Land Transport, established in 2014, transferring its departments and authorities to the Ministry of Public Works, except for the Land Transport Department and the Traffic Bank Project, which are transferred to the Ministry of Interior. Dec 23: His Highness the Amir receives the Director General of the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority, Sheikh Dr. Meshaal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and the Deputy Chairperson of the Authority, Wafaa Ahmad Al-Qatami, along with members of the Authority, who presented the 10th Annual Report for the year (2024-25) at Bayan Palace.

Dec 23: Under the patronage of His Highness the Amir and in the presence of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, the final match of the Amir football Cup for the 2024-25 season was held between Kuwait SC and Al-Arabi SC at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium.



His Highness the Crown Prince:

Feb 23: His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received the Prime Minister of Egypt, Dr. Mustafa Madbouly, who was paying an official visit to Kuwait.

Feb 23: His Highness the Crown Prince received Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and UAE National Security Advisor, during his official visit.

March 4: His Highness the Crown Prince headed to Egypt to represent His Highness the Amir to the Extraordinary Arab Summit in Cairo.

March 30: His Highness the Crown Prince performed Eid Al-Fitr prayers at the Grand Mosque.

April 9: On behalf of His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Crown inaugurates the new Maternity Hospital in the Sabah Health Area.

April 28: His Highness the Crown Prince receives at Bayan Palace the Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmad Abul Gheit.

May 25: On behalf of His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Crown Prince arrives at Kuala Lumpur to lead Kuwait's delegation at the second ASEAN-GCC-China Summit in the Malaysian capital.

May 26: Representative of His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Crown Prince witnessed the signing of a joint statement in Kuala Lumpur to launch negotiations for a free trade agreement between the GCC and Malaysia.

May 27: On behalf of His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Crown Prince, in his capacity as President of the current session of the GCC Supreme Council, delivered the opening speech at the third GCC-ASEAN-China Summit. He emphasized the importance of tripartite commercial and investment integration, energy and food security, advanced technology cooperation, digital transformation, and activation of cultural, educational, health and tourism programs. He also stressed the need to coordinate positions in international forums on common issues.

May 28: His Highness the Crown Prince arrives at Haneda International Airport in Tokyo on an official visit to Japan.

May 29: His Highness the Crown Prince meets Emperor Naruhito of Japan at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo.

May 30: His Highness the Crown arrives at Kansai International Airport in Osaka as part of his official visit to Japan and visits the Expo 2025.

June 30: His Highness the Crown Prince receives at Bayan Palace Michael Jary, Vice Chairman of the King's Foundation in the United Kingdom, and Dr. Simon Sadinsky, Executive Director of Education, on the occasion of their visit to Kuwait.

July 6: His Highness the Crown Prince received at Seif Palace the UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, David Lammy, on the occasion of his official visit.

Aug 12: His Highness the Crown Prince received at Bayan Palace the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Abdulsalam Abdi Ali.

Aug 25: His Highness the Crown Prince received at Bayan Palace the Lebanese Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Michel Mansi.

Aug 31: His Highness the Crown Prince receives at Bayan Palace the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Iraq and Head of UNAMI, Ambassador Dr. Mohammad Al-Hassan.

Sept 2: His Highness the Crown Prince received the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jassem Al-Budaiwi, at Bayan Palace.

Sept 10: On behalf of His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Crown Prince departed Kuwait for the State of Qatar on a fraternal visit.

Sept 15: Representing His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Crown Prince traveled to Qatar to head Kuwait's delegation to the Extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha, where he reaffirmed in a speech Kuwait's full support for the measures taken by Qatar to preserve its security, stability and sovereignty.

Sept 10: Representing His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Crown Prince traveled to the US to head Kuwait's delegation to the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York, marking the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations.

Sept 22: His Highness the Crown Prince, representing His Highness the Amir, participated in a high-level meeting commemorating the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations. He also participated in the international high-level conference on the peaceful settlement of the Palestinian issue and the implementation of the two-state solution, jointly chaired by Saudi Arabia and France at the UN headquarters.

Sept 23: His Highness the Crown Prince attended the opening session of the General Debate of the high-level week of the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly.

Sept 23: Representing His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Crown Prince delivered a speech on behalf of the Gulf Cooperation Council in the UN Security Council emergency meeting on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question, held at the UN headquarters in New York.

Sept 24: Representing His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Crown Prince delivered Kuwait's national statement before the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Sept 27: His Highness the Crown Prince arrived in London on an official visit to the United Kingdom.

Sept 29: His Highness the Crown Prince met Prince William of Wales and Heir to the British Throne, at Windsor Castle.

Oct 6: His Highness the Crown Prince receives the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice President of the European Commission, Kaya Kallas, on the occasion of her participation in the High-Level Forum on Security and Regional Cooperation between the GCC and the EU, and the 29th Joint Ministerial Council meeting between the GCC and the EU held in Kuwait.

Oct 26: His Highness the Crown Prince receives the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, and his accompanying delegation on the occasion of his visit to the country.

Nov 2: His Highness the Crown Prince receives the Vice President of China Han Zheng at Bayan Palace on the occasion of his official visit.

Nov 2: His Highness the Crown Prince receives the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Mirjana Spoljaric, and ICRC Director-General Pierre Krahenbuhl at Bayan Palace.

Nov 2: His Highness the Crown Prince and the Chinese Vice President co-chair official talks, discussing major issues of mutual interest and regional and international developments.

Nov 3: His Highness the Crown Prince receives Prince Turki Al-Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies, at Bayan Palace.

Nov 17: His Highness the Crown Prince, in the presence of His Highness the Prime Minister, receives the Prime Minister of Vietnam, Pham Minh Chinh, on the occasion of his official visit.

Nov 25: His Highness the Crown Prince receives Gulf defense ministers at Bayan Palace during the 22nd session of the Joint Defense Council of the GCC.

Dec 15: Under the patronage and presence of His Highness the Crown Prince, the opening ceremony of the exhibition "Between Two Masterpieces: The Birth of the Dar Al-Athar Al-Islamiyyah" was held at the American Cultural Center in Kuwait City.



The Council of Ministers:

Jan 21: The Cabinet approved China's proposal, in line with an MoU between Kuwait and Beijing, to proceed with direct contracting with China's state-owned construction and transport company to implement and operate Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port.

Feb 2: The Cabinet approved draft laws for implementation on April 1, 2025, concerning the budgets of ministries, government departments, affiliated entities and independent institutions for the 2025-26 fiscal year.

Feb 12: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah led Kuwait's delegation to the 61st Munich Security Conference in Germany.

Feb 16: The Cabinet appointed Abeer Al-Awadhi as head of the National Cybersecurity Center for a renewable four-year term.

Feb 18: The Cabinet approved two draft decree laws: Amendments to Civil and Commercial Procedures Law (Decree Law No. 38 of 1980), and amendments to Article Five of Law No. 71 of 2020 (Bankruptcy Law) to reinstate debtor arrest and detention procedures.

Feb 18: The Government approved a draft decree law amending Law No. Two of 2016 related to the establishment of the Anti-Corruption Authority and financial disclosure regulations.

Feb 23: His Highness the Prime Minister received the Egyptian prime Minister Dr. Mustafa Madbouly for official talks at Bayan Palace.

March 11: Cabinet decided to form a grievances committee on the stripping of Kuwaiti citizenship.

March 20: Cabinet approved a draft decree law amending the Criminal Procedures Law (Law No. 17 of 1960).

March 26: A Decree was issued regarding public debt and liquidity, setting a public debt ceiling of 30 billion Kuwaiti dinars (or equivalent to major foreign currencies), allowing issuance of financial instruments with maturities of up to 50 years, effective from implementation date, providing a long-term legal framework for public borrowing.

April 8: Cabinet approves the minutes of the Supreme Committee for Nationality Affairs regarding the revocation and withdrawal of Kuwaiti nationality from certain individuals, in accordance with Amiri Decree Law No. (15) of 1959 and its amendments.

April 8: On behalf of His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Prime Minister, arrives in the Federal Republic of Germany to participate in the 50th anniversary of partnership between Kuwait and Mercedes-Benz AG in Stuttgart.

April 10: His Highness the Prime Minister attends the 50th anniversary celebration of the Kuwait-Mercedes-Benz AG partnership.

April 22: Cabinet approves a draft decree law to amend certain provisions of Penal Law No. (16) of 1960.

April 29: Cabinet Approves amendments to pensions and cancels exceptional bonuses under Article (80) of the Social Insurance Law, effective May 1, 2025. Approves a draft decree law to repeal Article (182) of the Penal Code, which exempted a kidnapper from punishment if he married the person he kidnapped.

May 1: The Grievance Committee on Nationality announced opening of submission of applications for individuals whose Kuwaiti citizenships were withdrawn or revoked.

May 6: Cabinet Approves draft decree laws to amend Decree Law No. (46) of 1989 on low-value claims (less than KD 2,000), amend Law No. (118) of 2023 on establishing companies for building and economically developing housing areas, amend Article 16 of Law No. (12) of 2011 on public assistance, and approve an MoU in social affairs and development with Saudi Arabia.

May 20: Cabinet decides to name the General Department of Nationality and Travel Documents after the late Sulaiman Mashaan Al-Mashaan, in recognition of his contributions.

June 3: His Highness the Prime Minister receives Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President, Deputy Premier and chief of presidential court, during his official visit to Kuwait.

June 4: Cabinet approves draft decree laws to amend the Penal Code to protect academic integrity and combat cheating in middle and high school exams, and increase court fees and deter frivolous lawsuits.

June 9: His Highness the Prime Minister chairs the coordination committee to follow up on services related to housing projects.

June 11: Cabinet approves donations to renovate the emergency department at Amiri Hospital by Abdullah Saleh Al-Shalfan, rehabilitate Ward 10 at the Addiction Center by Kuwait Finance House.

June 17: Cabinet approves draft decree law amending Law No. (106) of 2013 on combating money laundering and terrorism financing.

June 19: His Highness the Prime Minister chairs a ministerial committee to follow up on agreements and MoUs between Kuwait and China. His Highness the Prime Minister also visited Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences.

June 22: His Highness the Prime Minister Chairs the Supreme Defense Council meeting at Seif Palace to discuss regional developments.

June 23: His Highness the Prime Minister Chairs meeting at Bayan Palace to discuss future infrastructure projects, especially power and water desalination plants.

June 24: Cabinet approves a draft law on international judicial cooperation in criminal matters to combat transnational crime and fulfill international commitments.

June 29: His Highness the Prime Minister Chairs meetings to discuss infrastructure and transportation system reforms, and review the proposed framework for a new municipal law with the Minister of Municipality Affairs and Housing.

July 1: The Cabinet approved a draft decree-law of the new Civil Aviation Law, which stipulated that the Public Authority for Civil Aviation shall replace the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, in recognition of the government's urgent need for a modern and comprehensive legislative framework to regulate civil aviation in the State of Kuwait. The Cabinet approved a draft decree-law amending certain provisions of the Penal Code, and referred it to His Highness the Amir. The Cabinet approved a draft decree amending certain provisions of Law No. 13 of 1991 regarding weapons and ammunition, as part of the State's efforts to enhance public order and address acts of intimidation and threats in public spaces in line with current security developments.

July 8: The Cabinet approved the minutes of the Supreme Committee for Kuwaiti Nationality Affairs, which included revocation of Kuwaiti nationality from certain individuals, in accordance with citizenship Law.

July 22: The Cabinet approved the minutes of the Supreme Committee for Kuwaiti Nationality Affairs regarding cases of loss and revocation of nationality.

July 29: The Cabinet approved the minutes of the Supreme Committee for Kuwaiti Nationality Affairs concerning cases of loss and revocation of nationality.

July 31: His Highness the Prime Minister chaired a meeting at Bayan Palace with the Minister of Education, Jalal Al-Tabtabaei, to present the Education Reform Plan 2025-27.

Aug 4: His Highness the Prime Minister departed for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on an official visit.

Aug 12: The Cabinet approved a draft decree amending certain provisions of Law No. 1 of 1993 concerning the protection of public funds. The Cabinet approves a draft decree amending provisions of the Civil and Commercial Procedures Law issued by Decree-Law No. (38) of 1980, with the aim of accelerating litigation procedures and keeping pace with digital transformation.

Aug 19: The Cabinet approved the minutes of the Supreme Committee for Kuwaiti Nationality Affairs regarding cases of loss and revocation of nationality.

Aug 21: His Highness the Prime Minister chaired, at Bayan Palace, a meeting of the Ministerial Committee for Follow-Up on the Implementation of Agreements and MoUs signed between the governments of Kuwait and the People's Republic of China. His Highness the Prime Minister received at Bayan Palace Wang Jian, head of the delegation of China Baowu Steel Group, and senior representatives of China Communications Construction Company, responsible for completing the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port Project.

Aug 26: The Cabinet approved a proposal by the Minister of Information, Culture, and Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, to establish Kuwait Sports Day on February 7, 2026, allowing broader and more active participation from all age groups and achieving the intended goals of the event.

Sept 1: His Highness the Prime Minister, in the presence of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, received Japanese Foreign Minister, Iwaya Takeshi, on the occasion of his visit to Kuwait to attend the 2nd Joint Ministerial Meeting of GCC-Japan Strategic Dialogue at Bayan Palace.

Sept 2: The Cabinet reviewed the minutes of the Ministerial Committee for Legal Affairs, which include several items, most notably a draft decree over the Unified System for International Land Transport among GCC States, as well as several draft decrees concerning MoUs between Kuwait and various countries in financial and economic cooperation. The Cabinet approved donations and initiatives from several government oil companies, cooperative societies, and private companies relating to the development of decorative landscaping along main highways. The Cabinet approved the minutes of the Supreme Committee for Kuwaiti Nationality Affairs concerning cases of loss and revocation of citizenship.

Sept 9: The Cabinet approved a draft decree-law amending certain provisions of Law No. 21 of 2015 concerning children's rights, to ensure the protection of rights provided for in the law particularly those related to national identity. The Cabinet approved a draft decree regarding regulations for the ownership of real estate by companies, real estate funds and investment portfolios in accordance with Decree-Law No. 74 of 1979 on the regulation of non-Kuwaiti property ownership. The Cabinet approved a draft decree amending certain provisions of Decree No. (37) of 1994 establishing the Kuwait Institute for Judicial and Legal Studies. The Cabinet approved a draft decree issuing the Unified Industrial Regulation Law for GCC States, along with several other draft decree, memoranda of understanding, and agreements between Kuwait and several countries.

Sept 11: His Highness the Prime Minister chaired a meeting of the Ministerial Committee for Follow-Up on the Implementation of Agreements and MoUs between Kuwait and the People's Republic of China, held at Bayan Palace.

Sept 16: The Cabinet approved a draft decree cancelling Law No. 114 of 2014 concerning health insurance for retired citizens, in view of its numerous shortcomings.

Sept 23: The Cabinet approved a draft decree cancelling Law No. 115 of 2014 establishing the Public Authority for Roads and Land Transport. The Cabinet approved the minutes of the Supreme Committee for Kuwaiti Nationality Affairs regarding cases of loss and revocation of nationality.

Sept 30: The Cabinet approved granting individuals whose nationality has been revoked (from both relevant categories) the right to trade, buy and sell shares, sukuk and securities in the stock exchange. The Cabinet decided to allow individuals whose citizenships has been revoked to continue repaying loans and financing contracts previously obtained from the National Fund for Small and Medium Enterprise Development, under the same agreed terms. The Cabinet instructed the Central Bank of Kuwait to direct all banks in Kuwait to facilitate the opening and continuation of bank accounts for individuals whose nationality has been revoked. The Cabinet approved a draft decree amending certain provisions of the Expert Affairs Law (Decree-Law No. 40 of 1980), including the cancellation of the Expert Affairs Council and the transfer of its powers to the Director-General of the General Department of Experts, to achieve institutional rationalization, unify administrative authority and enhance technical specialization without affecting the functional guarantees of experts. The Cabinet approved a draft decree amending certain provisions of Law No. (20) of 2014 on electronic transactions, aiming to expand the law's applicability to include all electronic records, documents, and transactions in civil, commercial, and administrative matters, including personal status, while ensuring equal legal effect between electronic and paper documents. The Cabinet approved a draft decree amending certain provisions of Law No. (10) of 2020 regarding notarization, aiming to abolish the absolute requirement of physical presence before the notary and to allow notarization through video communication or electronic systems. The Cabinet approves several draft decrees concerning MoUs between Kuwait and a number of countries, strengthening Kuwait's international standing and bilateral relations across various fields.

Oct 2: His Highness the Prime Minister receives at Bayan Palace the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, on the occasion of her visit to the country.

Oct 2: His Highness the Prime Minister chairs a meeting at Bayan Palace of the Ministerial Committee to follow up on the implementation status of agreements and memoranda of understanding signed between the governments of the State of Kuwait and China.

Oct 6: His Highness the Prime Minister receives at Bayan Palace the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice President of the European Commission, Kaya Kallas, on the occasion of the 2nd High-Level Forum on Security and Regional Cooperation between the GCC and the EU and the 29th Joint Ministerial Council meeting between the GCC and the EU held in Kuwait.

Oct 7: The Council of Ministers approves a draft Decree Law amending certain provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedures and Trials (Law No. 17 of 1960), concerning the penal order system, which allows courts to issue judgments in minor cases electronically.

Oct 7: The Council of Ministers approves a draft Decree Law amending Article (4) of Law No. 5 of 1982 concerning the establishment of the Zakat House.

Oct 7: The Council of Ministers adopts the minutes of the Supreme Committee for the Investigation of Kuwaiti Nationality, which include cases of loss and revocation of Kuwaiti nationality of certain individuals.

Oct 13: Representing His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Prime Minister departs for Egypt to head the Kuwait delegation participating in the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit.

Oct 14: The Council of Ministers approves a draft Decree Law to issue the Law on the Protection of Missing Persons, as well as a draft Decree Law to issue the Law on Combating International Crimes.

Oct 20: His Highness the Prime Minister receives a delegation from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) on the occasion of their visit to the country at Bayan Palace.

Oct 21: The Council of Ministers adopts the minutes of the Supreme Committee for the Investigation of Kuwaiti Nationality, which include cases of loss and revocation of Kuwaiti nationality of certain individuals.

Oct 23: His Highness the Prime Minister chairs the 32nd meeting of the Ministerial Committee to follow up on major development projects in the country at Bayan Palace.

Oct 26: His Highness the Prime Minister receives the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, and his accompanying delegation on the occasion of his visit to the country.

Oct 26: His Highness the Prime Minister sponsors and attends the official inauguration ceremony of the new tower and the third runway at Kuwait International Airport.

Oct 28: The Council of Ministers approves a draft Decree concerning combating drugs and related substances, regulating their use and address their trafficking.

Oct 28: The Council of Ministers approves a draft Decree concerning a Memorandum of Understanding with the UAE for cooperation in the fields of industry and advanced technology.

Oct 29: Representing His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Prime Minister departs for Egypt on an official visit to attend the opening ceremony of the Grand Egyptian Museum.

Nov 1: Representing His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Prime Minister participates in the opening ceremony of the Grand Egyptian Museum.

Nov 3: His Highness the Prime Minister receives Prince Turki Al-Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies, at Bayan Palace, where they reviewed the partnership between the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS) and the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies.

Nov 4: The Cabinet approves a draft decree regarding a Memorandum of Understanding with the United Arab Emirates in the field of land transport and road assets.

Nov 4: The Cabinet endorses the minutes of the Higher Committee for Kuwaiti Nationality, which includes cases of revocation and withdrawal of Kuwaiti citizenship from certain individuals.

Nov 5: His Highness the Prime Minister sponsors and attends the 9th Gulf-European Business Forum, held under the slogan "Together for Shared Prosperity." Nov 6: His Highness the Prime Minister chairs the 33rd meeting of the ministerial committee tasked with monitoring major development projects in the country, held at Bayan Palace.

Nov 13: His Highness the Prime Minister chairs the 34th meeting of the same ministerial committee for following up major development projects, held at Bayan Palace.

Nov 16: His Highness the Prime Minister receives the UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, Omar Al Olama, on the occasion of his visit to Kuwait, in the presence of Omar Al-Omar, Kuwait's Minister of State for Communication Affairs.

Nov 17: His Highness the Prime Minister receives the Prime Minister of Vietnam, Pham Minh Chinh, at Bayan Palace.

Nov 18: The Cabinet approves a draft decree organizing digital commerce in Kuwait, important step in modernizing the country's legislative framework.

Nov 20: His Highness the Prime Minister chairs the 35th meeting of the ministerial committee for following up major development projects, held at Bayan Palace.

Nov 25: The Cabinet endorses the minutes of the Higher Committee for Kuwaiti Nationality including new cases of loss and withdrawal of Kuwaiti citizenship.

Nov 27: His Highness the Prime Minister chairs the 36th meeting of the ministerial committee for following up major development projects, held at Bayan Palace.

Nov 27: His Highness the Prime Minister delivers a speech marking the 25th anniversary of the Joint Executive Program between KFAS and the Harvard Kennedy School.

Dec 2: The Council of Ministers approves a draft decree to establish the Unified Registration and Admission Authority for Military and Security establishments and refers it to His Highness the Amir.

Dec 2: The Council of Ministers approves a draft decree adding a new Article to the Law on Regulating Commercial Licenses issued under Law No. (111) of 2013.

Dec 3: His Highness the Prime Minister receives Dr. Jihad Azour, Director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department at the International Monetary Fund, at Bayan Palace.

Dec 10: The Council of Ministers approves a report of the Supreme Committee for Kuwaiti Citizenship, which includes cases of loss and withdrawal of Kuwaiti nationality from certain individuals.

Dec 22: Under the patronage and presence of His Highness the Prime Minister, a signing ceremony of the engineering, procurement and construction contract for the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port project on Boubyan Island was held. The contract was signed by Minister of Public Works, Dr. Al-Mashaan, and Chen Zhong, Vice President of China Communications Construction Company Ltd.



Foreign Policy:

Jan 12: Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya led Kuwait's delegation to the Riyadh meeting on Syria, hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Feb 2: The first session of the Kuwaiti-Egyptian Joint Ministerial Trade Committee commenced in Kuwait.

Feb 12: Kuwait participated in the Paris Summit on Artificial Intelligence.

Feb 17: Kuwait and Uzbekistan signed cooperation agreements in areas including workers in the private sector, air transport services, smart city development and industrial collaboration.

Feb 18: Kuwait and Uzbekistan emphasized in a joint statement the enhancement of political dialogue, trade and economic relations, cultural and humanitarian exchange, and cooperation between security, defense and law enforcement agencies.

Feb 19: The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry hosted an expanded meeting with heads of European diplomatic missions to discuss frameworks for health cooperation, attended by Health Minister Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi, Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya, and Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

Feb 23: Foreign Minister Al-Yahya led Kuwait's delegation to the 58th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Feb 28: Kuwait submitted a written statement to the International Court of Justice requesting an advisory opinion on Israeli occupation's obligations to ensure the provision of supplies and services to Palestinians.

March 7: Minister Al-Yahya led Kuwait's delegation to the 20th extraordinary session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

March 30: Kuwait welcomed the formation of the Syrian government and expressed its best wishes for its success in achieving the aspirations and hopes of the Syrian people.

April 10: On behalf of His Highness the Crown Prince, Al-Yahya heads to Antalya, Turkiye, to attend the 4th Antalya Diplomacy Forum under the theme: "Upholding Diplomacy in a Divided World." April 13: Kuwait elected to the Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee of the Arab League for a four-year term.

April 13: Deputy Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Al-Sabah chairs Kuwait's delegation at the 9th joint Kuwait-Iraq legal-technical committee meeting on maritime border demarcation beyond mark 162.

April 23: Foreign Minister Al-Yahya heads Kuwait's delegation at the 163rd ordinary session of the Arab League Council at the ministerial level in Cairo.

April 30: The 3rd session of Kuwait-Azerbaijan Joint Committee concludes with the signing of several MoUs and executive programs in agriculture, sports (2025-28), cultural cooperation (2025-27), and tourism (2025-27).

May 6: Foreign Minister Al-Yahya, as President of the GCC Ministerial Council, chairs the 47th extraordinary session in Kuwait, which supports Kuwait's stance on maritime border demarcation with Iraq beyond mark 162.

May 9: UN Human Rights Council unanimously adopts Kuwait's Fourth National Report, affirming reforms to align with international human rights standards.

May 13: Kuwait and Hong Kong sign an MoU to promote direct investment.

May 17: Foreign Minister Al-Yahya leads Kuwait's delegation to the 34th regular session of the Arab League Summit and the 5th Arab Economic and Social Development Summit, both held in Baghdad, Iraq.

May 21: Kuwait welcomes the EU's decision to lift economic sanctions on Syria, viewing it as a step toward rebuilding and development.

May 22: Kuwait and the UNHCR hold their first strategic dialogue in Geneva.

May 23: Kuwait and Switzerland hold the 7th round of political consultations in Bern and sign a development cooperation MoU between the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development and the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation.

May 28: Kuwait's Ambassador to the US Sheikha Al-Zain Al-Sabah, announces the start of construction of a memorial for Operations Desert Storm and Desert Shield in Washington, set to open in Fall 2026.

June 2: Foreign Minister Al-Yahya chairs the 164th session of the GCC Foreign Ministers' Council in Kuwait.

June 3: Kuwait and the UAE sign several MoUs in the fields of Diplomacy, Land transport and road infrastructure, Social development, Industry and advanced technology, Education, Oil and gas, Combating human trafficking, Electricity, water, and future energy, Healthcare, and Data protection and shared security projects June 13: Kuwait strongly condemns Israeli occupation attacks on the Islamic Republic of Iran.

June 16: Foreign Minister Al-Yahya chairs the 48th extraordinary GCC Foreign Ministers meeting to discuss regional developments and Israeli aggression against Iran.

June 21: Ministry of Foreign Affairs announces the arrival of the first batch of Kuwaiti citizens returning from Iran via Turkmenistan.

June 24: Foreign Minister Al-Yahya chairs the 49th extraordinary GCC Foreign Ministers meeting in Doha, Qatar, to review regional developments and enhance Gulf cooperation.

July 5: Foreign Minister Al-Yahya receives the UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, David Lammy, at the start of an official visit to the country.

July 6: Kuwait and the United Kingdom hold the 2nd round of the Strategic Dialogue between the two countries, during which three key agreements were signed. These agreements come as a continuation of the longstanding path of cooperation and joint work between Kuwait and the United Kingdom, reflecting bilateral aspirations and achieving shared interests.

July 9: The fifth session of the Joint Kuwaiti-Jordanian Higher Committee begins, culminating in the signing of six agreements, a MoU, and executive programs, supporting and contributing to opening broader horizons for close cooperation between the two countries.

July 14: First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Al-Sabah arrives in Lebanon on an official visit.

July 17: Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Al-Sabah heads Kuwait's delegation to the 10th meeting of the joint Kuwaiti-Iraqi technical and legal committee to complete the demarcation of the maritime boundary between the two brotherly countries beyond mark (162).

July 18: Kuwait and Estonia sign a memorandum of understanding on holding bilateral political consultations.

July 21: Kuwait and the Republic of Lithuania sign a memorandum of understanding on establishing political consultations between the two countries.

July 28: Foreign Minister Al-Yahya heads Kuwait's delegation to the high-level international conference on resolving the Palestinian issue through peaceful means and implementing the two-state solution, held at the United Nations headquarters in New York City.

Aug 25: Minister Al-Yahya heads Kuwait's delegation to the extraordinary meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Jeddah to discuss the escalating Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people.

Aug 25: The Foreign Ministry expresses Kuwait's strong condemnation and denunciation of the Israeli occupation forces' targeting of medical, relief, and media teams at Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younes, Gaza, in blatant violation of international law and international humanitarian law.

Sept 1: The 165th session of the GCC Ministerial Council begins, chaired by Minister Al-Yahya, the current president of the council, with the participation of foreign ministers and heads of delegations of GCC states.

Sept 4: Al-Yahya heads Kuwait's delegation to the 164th ordinary session of the Arab League Council at the ministerial level, held in Cairo.

Sept 4: Kuwait chairs the GCC side in the 33rd meeting of the Joint Cooperation Committee between the Gulf Cooperation Council and the European Union, held in Brussels.

Sept 9: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses Kuwait's strong condemnation and denunciation of the brutal aggression carried out against the sisterly State of Qatar by the oppressive Israeli occupation forces.

Sept 11: Minister Al-Yahya, president of the current session of the GCC Ministerial Council, chairs a ministerial meeting of the strategic dialogue between the GCC and Russia, held in Sochi. The Russian side was headed by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, with the participation of GCC foreign ministers, their representatives, and GCC Secretary-General Jassem Al-Budaiwi.

Sept 14: Minister Al-Yahya participates in the preparatory ministerial meeting for the Extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit held in Doha to discuss Israeli occupation assaults on the State of Qatar.

Sept 16: The 11th meeting of the joint Kuwaiti-Iraqi technical and legal committee on demarcating the maritime border between the two countries beyond mark 162 begins in Baghdad.

Sept 17: The UN Security Council unanimously adopts a resolution requesting the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to appoint a high-level representative tasked with enhancing and facilitating efforts related to the return of Kuwaiti prisoners of war and missing persons, and the return of Kuwait's property, including the national archives.

Sept 21: Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah Diplomatic Institute signs a memorandum of understanding with the Cairo International Center for Conflict Resolution, Peacekeeping, and Peacebuilding (CIC) of the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to enhance cooperation in regional security and diplomatic capacity-building.

Sept 22: Al-Yahya, president of the current session of the GCC Ministerial Council, participates in the coordination meeting of GCC foreign ministers held on the sidelines of the high-level week of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Sept 22: Minister Al-Yahya and Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto sign an agreement on the promotion and mutual protection of investments, on the sidelines of the high-level week of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Sept 22: The governments of Kuwait and the Dominican Republic sign an agreement exempting holders of diplomatic, special, and official passports from visa requirements, on the sidelines of the high-level week of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

Sept 23: Minister Al-Yahya, president of the current session of the GCC Ministerial Council, chairs the joint ministerial meeting between the GCC and France, held on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

Sept 24: Al-Yahya chairs the joint ministerial meeting between the GCC and the United Kingdom, held in New York on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

Sept 24: Al-Yahya chairs the joint ministerial meeting between the GCC and the United States, held on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

Sept 25: Al-Yahya participates in a meeting on the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), at the invitation of the foreign ministers of Jordan, Spain, and Brazil, held on the sidelines of the high-level week of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Oct 2: Kuwait's Foreign Ministry expresses strong condemnation and denunciation regarding the interception and storming of the flotilla by Israeli occupation forces, which was aimed at delivering humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

Oct 4: Minister Al-Yahya announces the release of two Kuwaiti citizens who were among the participants in the flotilla.

Oct 5: Secretary-General of the Kuwaiti Cabinet, Saleh Al-Mulla, chairs the 26th meeting of the Ministerial Committee tasked with following up on the implementation of decisions related to joint action within the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC).

Oct 5: The 2nd High-Level Forum on Security and Regional Cooperation between the GCC and the European Union opens in Kuwait, with the participation of foreign ministers and senior officials from both sides, discussing ways to enhance strategic partnership in addressing shared challenges.

Oct 6: Kuwait hosts the 29th Joint Ministerial Council meeting between the GCC and the European Union, with the participation of foreign ministers and senior officials from both sides.

Oct 7: Minister Al-Yahya announces the arrival of the third Kuwaiti citizen released from the flotilla in Jordan, prior to returning to Kuwait.

Oct 8: The government of the State of Kuwait and the government of the Republic of Benin sign an agreement on visa exemption for holders of diplomatic and special passports.

Oct 21: Kuwait and Turkiye sign three agreements in the fields of maritime transport, energy cooperation and promotion of direct investment.

Oct 21: Kuwait and the Bahamas sign two memoranda of understanding on establishing a mechanism for bilateral political consultations between their foreign ministries and on economic and technical cooperation.

Oct 22: Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the UN and other international organizations in Geneva, Ambassador Nasser Al-Hayen, delivers Kuwait's statement at the 16th UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) held in Geneva.

Oct 22: Kuwait participates in the 25th meeting of the Coordinating Committee of the Global Counterterrorism Forum (GCTF) and in its associated meetings and side events in Doha, Qatar.

Nov 2: The Foreign Ministry holds the 4th session of the High-Level Strategic Dialogue between Kuwait and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

Nov 3: Kuwait receives from Iraq, in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions, a new batch of Kuwaiti properties recently found in Iraq, which had been seized by the former Iraqi regime during the 1990 invasion of Kuwait.

Nov 3: On behalf of His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Prime Minister departs Kuwait heading to Qatar to lead Kuwait's delegation to the Second World Summit on Social Development.

Nov 4: On behalf of His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Prime Minister delivers Kuwait's national statement at the Second World Summit on Social Development hosted by Qatar.

Nov 13: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Shereeda Al-Maousherji heads Kuwait's delegation to the 19th meeting of GCC Shura, National Councils and Parliament Speakers, hosted by Bahrain.

Nov 16: Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah Kuwaiti Diplomatic Institute signs a Memorandum of Understanding with the Turkish Center for Political, Economic and Social Studies (SETA).

Nov 17: His Highness the Prime Minister holds a session of talks with the Prime Minister of Vietnam, during which both sides signed a protocol amending the visa exemption agreement for holders of diplomatic and official passports.

Nov 17: The Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah Kuwaiti Diplomatic Institute signs a Memorandum of Understanding with the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam, affiliated with the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Nov 25: The Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah Kuwaiti Diplomatic Institute and Georgetown University sign a Memorandum of Understanding to develop joint cooperation programs.

Nov 27: The Kuwaiti-Iraqi Joint Technical and Legal Committee for the demarcation of maritime boundaries beyond mark 162 holds its 12th meeting in Kuwait.

Nov 30: Minister Al-Yahya chairs in Manama, Bahrain, a meeting of the ministerial council of GCC foreign ministers, in its 166th preparatory session for the 46th GCC Supreme Council Summit.

Dec 4: Kuwait wins two awards in the Arab Government Excellence Award - Nazaha and Sahel - in its fourth edition in 2025 in Cairo.

Dec 8: The President of the Supreme Judicial Council and Chief Justice of the Court of Cassation of Kuwait, Dr. Adel Bouresli, and the First President of the Algerian Supreme Court, Taher Mamouni, sign a memorandum of understanding to enhance judicial cooperation and exchange expertise, during a meeting in Algeria.

Dec 10: Kuwait announces the renewal of its voluntary contribution to the Central Emergency Response Fund for the coming year with an amount of USD one million, reaffirming its humanitarian commitment and belief in the vital and rapid role of the fund.

Dec 11: Kuwait participates in the High-Level Regional Conference on the Global Initiative to Renew Political Commitment to International Humanitarian Law hosted by Jordan at the Dead Sea.

Dec 14: Kuwait participates in the 26th Regular Session of the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation held at the OIC headquarters in Jeddah.

Dec 15: Kuwait Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) participates in the 11th session of the Conference of States Parties to the United Nations Convention against Corruption (COSP11) held in Doha, Qatar.

Dec 22: The Consulate General of Kuwait in Guangzhou, China, signs an agreement for purchasing land allocated for the construction of consulate buildings.



Oil and Energy (Electricity and Water):

Jan 8: The Public Authority for Communications and Information Technology (CAIT) launched a new international gateway for Kuwait's international linkage (Iraq route) in partnership with KEMS Zajel Telecommunications.

Jan 17: The price of Kuwaiti oil up by USD 2.30 to reach USD 84.55 per barrel.

Jan 20: Kuwait Oil Company discovered significant commercial quantities of hydrocarbon resources in the Al-Julai'a offshore field within Kuwaiti territorial waters.

Jan 21: The Kuwait Oil Tankers Company (KOTC) signed an MoU with the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport to implement joint cooperation plans and programs in education, training and studies.

Jan 27: Minister of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy Dr. Mahmoud Boushehri signed a memorandum of understanding with ABC Transco Ltd. Energy to establish a power generation station.

Feb 17: The Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy held the fifth session of Kuwait-Japanese dialogue on electricity and water policies.

Feb 19: Kuwait Oil Company signed five MoUs with international companies to establish the (Ahmadi Valley of Innovation).

Feb 28: Kuwait Petroleum International, through its branch in Italy, signed a agreement to fully acquire AgriVer and Arma companies, marking another step in its efforts to achieve low-carbon technologies and sustainable energy solutions.

March 17: Kuwait and China signed a framework agreement for joint cooperation in renewable energy in Beijing.

April 15: Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) begins steps to fully merge with Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC).

April 21: An explosion occurred during routine maintenance at Al-Aqaila C Substation causes a complete shutdown, affecting power loss by 17 megawatts.

April 26: Petrochemical Industries Company (PIC), a subsidiary of KPC, signs an agreement with Wanhua Chemical (China) to acquire 25 percent ownership in several petrochemical plants in Yantai, China.

April 28: KPC extends Enhanced Technical Services Agreements (ETSAs) between Kuwait Oil Company and Shell.

April 30: Kuwait's crude oil price drops by USD 2.12, reaching USD 67.42 per barrel.

April 30: Kuwait's crude oil exports to Japan rise for the first time in 18 months, reaching 5.23 million barrels (169,000 bpd).

May 1: Kuwait Crude oil price drops by USD 2.60 to USD 64.82 per barrel.

May 1: One person died and four injured in a fire at KNPC's Mina Abdullah refinery in the sulfur extraction unit.

May 6: Kuwait oil price continues to fall to USD 59.94, then rebounds to USD 62.08 on May 7.

May 25: PIC signs an MoU with Wanhua Chemical to strengthen petrochemical cooperation.

May 26: Kuwait and Saudi Arabia announce a new oil discovery in the North Wafra field (Wara-Burgan).

May 28: Kuwait signs the Charter to join the World Water Organization in Riyadh.

May 29: KOTC's Umm Al-Aish LPG filling plant receives environmental certifications from the Gulf Organization for Research & Development (GORD).

June 14: Kuwait's oil price rises by USD 3.98, reaching USD 73.19 per barrel.

July 8: Kuwait Petroleum International announces the launch of operations at its (Berchem) East and West service stations on the highway in Luxembourg, which are considered the largest and most renowned in Europe.

July 8: Acting CEO of the Kuwait Oil Tanker Company, Sheikh Khaled Al-Sabah, announces that oil tanker Bahra rescued 45 refugees in the Mediterranean Sea from drowning off the Greek coast.

July 9: KPNC announces it has obtained international accreditation qualifying it to serve as a training center for firefighters, granted by the International Fire Service Accreditation Congress (IFSAC), headquartered at Oklahoma State University in the United States.

July 15: The price of Kuwaiti crude oil rises by USD 2.18 to reach USD 72.79 per barrel.

Aug 10: The Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects, in cooperation with the Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy, signs a commitment document to implement phases two and three of the Al-Zour North Power and Water Project, in partnership with ACWA Power and the Gulf Investment Corporation.

Aug 18: The Communications and Information Technology Regulatory Authority announces signing a contract with Future Communications Company (FCC) to implement the automated system for measuring and analyzing the radio frequency spectrum, an integrated national project aimed at developing a modern system for spectrum monitoring in Kuwait.

Aug 30: The Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy announces a fire in the Al-Mutlaa Towers project under construction, injuring two persons and caused only limited material damage.

Sept 5: The price of Kuwaiti crude oil decreases by USD 2.05 to reach USD 71.60 per barrel.

Sept 15: Minister of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy; Acting Minister of Finance, Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment; and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Arab Planning Institute, Dr. Sabeeh Al-Mukhaizeem, delivers a speech at the opening of conference about "Empowering the Future, Energy Transition, and Economic Diversification in Arab Countries," organized by API in cooperation with the Arab Organization for Energy (formerly OAPEC) and the Mohammad bin Rashed School of Government.

Sept 17: KOC participates in the Middle East Oil, Gas, and Geosciences Show (MEOS-GEO) hosted by Bahrain.

Sept 18: KOC announces the start of the commercial production phase at the Mutriba oil field located in the northwest of the country.

Sept 24: The launch of the partnership project between the PIC, one of the subsidiaries of KPC, and China's Wanhua, including the signing of a new memorandum of understanding, marking the largest Kuwaiti investment in the petrochemical sector within China.

Sept 26: KPI announces entry into a strategic partnership with WEX European Services to launch a joint fuel card (CartissimaQ8 WEX) in the Italian market.

Sept 30: Kuwait hosts the 19th meeting of the Committee of Undersecretaries of Petroleum Ministries of the GCC states, with the participation of undersecretaries of oil and energy ministries, as part of preparations for the ministerial-level GCC Petroleum Cooperation Committee meeting.

Sept 30: KPC and its subsidiaries participate in the International Refining, Petrochemicals, and Downstream Industries Conference and Exhibition, launched in Bahrain's capital, Manama, under the theme "Energy Innovation: Creating Sustainable Value," with the participation of major regional and global oil sector companies.

Oct 1: Kuwait Aviation Services Company (KASCO) announces receiving the 2024 Perfect Performance Award from British Airways for achieving 100 percent on-time performance in operating British Airways flights, in addition to its outstanding service record with the airline.

Oct 1: The Ministry of Oil announces the launch of the virtual news anchor "Nouf" which started delivering news bulletins using virtual reality (VR) and 360-degree video technologies, marking a first in the country's oil sector.

Oct 2: Kuwait hosts the 32nd meeting of environmental and climate change experts from member states of the Arab Energy Organization (AEO).

Oct 8: Kuwait hosts the 12th meeting of officials from petroleum training and research institutes and centers in member states of the AEO.

Oct 12: KPC announces achieving net profits for the fiscal year 2024/25 of some KD 1.366 billion (approximately USD 4.4 billion), which were transferred to the corporation's general reserve.

Oct 13: KOC, a subsidiary of KPC, announces a new exploration achievement in Kuwaiti offshore waters with the discovery of the "Jazza Marine Field" for natural gas, which recorded the highest vertical well production rate from the Managish formation in Kuwait's history, as part of ongoing efforts to develop the country's hydrocarbon resources.

Oct 22: Minister Al-Mukhaizeem chairs the Kuwaiti delegation to the 5th Islamic Conference of Ministers Responsible for Water in member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Oct 22: The 8th Youth Energy Forum and the Annual Meeting of the World Petroleum Council for Energy are launched, with the participation of elite leaders, experts and young professionals from about 60 countries to discuss the future of the energy industry and anticipate global market transformations, organized by the Ministry of Oil and the World Petroleum Council for Energy.

Oct 28: The Ministry of Oil inaugurates the Oil Training Center (OTC) and launches the "Copilot" initiative in collaboration with Microsoft.

Nov 2: Minister of Oil, Tareq Al-Roumi, heads Kuwait's delegation to the ministerial meeting of the eight countries participating in the voluntary oil production cut agreement within the OPEC+ alliance, held via videoconference.

Nov 8: On behalf of His Highness the Amir, Minister Al-Roumi participates in the Leaders' Summit of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30) held in Belem, Brazil.

Nov 10: Kuwait hosts the GCC Power 2025 Conference and Exhibition, organized by the GCC Regional Committee for Electrical Systems (CIGRE), which focuses on the electrical energy systems of GCC countries.

Dec 1: Minister Al-Roumi, chairs Kuwait's delegation to a Ministerial Meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), the 63rd Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) meeting, the 40th OPEC+ Ministerial Meeting, and the meeting of the eight countries involved in the voluntary oil production cut agreement within the OPEC+ alliance framework, held via video conference.

Dec 3: Kuwait hosts the third meeting of the Coordination Committee on Energy, Economy, Trade and Industry, stemming from the Kuwait-Saudi Coordination Council.

Dec 7: KOC wins four strategic awards from International Business magazine for 2025 in recognition of its leadership role in the energy sector and its commitment to safety standards and environmental preservation to achieve sustainable development. Dec 12: Kuwait hosts the 175th Executive Office meeting of AEO as part of preparatory meetings preceding the 115th Ministerial Meeting.

Dec 14: Kuwait hosts the 115th Ministerial Meeting of AEO, chaired by Minister Al-Roumi, who was also the current President of the Ministerial Council.

Dec 17: The price of Kuwaiti crude oil drops by USD 1.31 to reach USD 59.13 per barrel.



Economy and Economic Agreements:

Jan 13: The Central Bank of Kuwait issued bonds and tawarruq worth 200 million Kuwaiti dinars (approximately USD 660 million) for a three-month term with an interest rate of 4.125 percent.

Jan 16: The Union of Arab Banks announced that four Kuwaiti banks were among the best Islamic banks globally for 2023.

Jan 20: The Central Statistical Bureau announces a 2.5 percent increase in the consumer price index (inflation) locally for the year 2024.

Jan 21: Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment, Nora Al-Fassam, led Kuwait's delegation at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Jan 27: The Central Bank of Kuwait announced a 0.2 percent month-on-month decrease in the money supply (M2) to reach KD 40.6 billion (approximately USD 133.9 billion) in December.

Feb 2: Gold reached USD 2,815 per ounce for the first time at the end of trading.

Feb 2: Minister Al-Fassam announced the draft state budget for fiscal year (2025-26) with estimated revenues of 18.23 billion Kuwaiti dinars (approximately USD 58.95 billion), expenditures of 24.5 billion dinars (approximately USD 79.23 billion), a deficit of 6.3 billion dinars (approximately USD 20.37 billion), and capital spending of 2.24 billion dinars (approximately USD 7.24 billion).

Feb 3: The Central Bank of Kuwait issued bonds and tawarruq worth 200 million Kuwaiti dinars (approximately USD 660 million) for a three-month term with an interest rate of 4.125 percent.

Feb 17: The Central Bank of Kuwait issued bonds and tawarruq worth 200 million Kuwaiti dinars (approximately USD 660 million) for a three-month term with an interest rate of 4.125 percent.

Feb 20: The Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development signed an MoU with the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) to develop the Arab Development Portal and accelerate Arab countries' progress toward achieving sustainable development goals.

Feb 20: Central Bank Governors of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries met in Kuwait, chaired by Central Bank Governor Bassel Al-Haroun.

Feb 20: The Standing Committee for Combating Harmful Practices in International Trade of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries met at the headquarters of the Public Authority for Industry in Kuwait.

Feb 23: Gold prices reached USD 2,935 per ounce.

Feb 23: Minister of Commerce and Industry, Khalifa Al-Ajeel, launched the first phase of the Smart License in collaboration with all state agencies. The License is a unified digital document applied in phases that integrates all required licenses for conducting business in Kuwait.

March 10: The Central Bank of Kuwait issued bonds and tawarruq worth 200 million Kuwaiti dinars (approximately USD 660 million) for a three-month term with an interest rate of 4.125 percent.

March 17: The Central Bank of Kuwait issued bonds and tawarruq worth 240 million Kuwaiti dinars (approximately USD 792 million) for a three-month term with an interest rate of 4.125 percent.

March 26: The Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development signed a trade finance agreement with Invest Bank worth USD 10 million to provide credit support for the flow of essential goods and services within and outside Jordan, and contribute to private sector development.

April 7 & 14: Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) issues KD 200 million in three-month bonds/sukuk at 4.125 percent interest.

April 10: Gold reaches a new historic high of USD 3,170 per ounce.

April 20: Kuwait participates in the 53rd session of the Standing Financial Committee ahead of the 51st OIC Foreign Ministers Meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

April 28: Minister of Commerce and Industry Khalifa Al-Ajeel signed a decree allowing entities owning 50 percent of subsidiaries to use a unified address and license number for up to five licenses.

April 28: Investment Companies Union signs a cooperation agreement with the Kuwait Business Council in Dubai, UAE, to strengthen regional investment partnerships.

May 5: CBK continues issuing KD 200 million in three-month bonds/sukuk at 4.125 percent return.

May 8: The 114th Meeting of the Arab Energy Organization (AEO), chaired by Kuwait, Ministers approves the 2024 final accounts.

May 13: Kuwait Capital Markets Authority (CMA) signs AI and FinTech annex to a prior MoU with Hong Kong's Financial Services Development Council.

May 19: CBK continues issuing KD 200 million in three-month bonds/sukuk at 4.125 percent return.

May 25: Finance Minister Al-Fassam issues a decree authorizing Kuwait Investment Authority to manage foreign borrowing, and Central Bank to handle domestic borrowing on behalf of the ministry, in line with the Public Debt Strategy for FY 2025-26.

May 28: Finance Ministry wins the 2024-25 Sharjah Award for Public Finance, outperforming 17 participating countries.

June 1: Kuwait signs bilateral financial cooperation agreements with Saudi Arabia and Qatar, strengthening GCC regional economic integration.

June 3: Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) joins an AI infrastructure partnership with MGX, aiming to expand global digital transformation impact.

June 9: CBK continues regular bond/sukuk issues worth KD 200 million (USD 660 million) for three-month terms at 4.125 percent interest.

June 16: CBK issued regular bond/sukuk worth KD 200 million (USD 660 million) for three-month terms at 4.125 percent interests.

June 17: Kuwait and Austria sign a protocol to amend the double taxation avoidance agreement.

June 22: Finance Ministry activates its emergency plan to ensure operational continuity.

June 22: Kuwait hosts the 2nd GCC Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) meeting.

June 22: Kuwait FIU signs an MoU with Saudi Arabia's FIU to enhance cooperation on anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing.

June 27: Kuwait becomes a full member of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

June 29: Finance Ministry decided to amend fees for the use of state-owned private real estate, aiming for fair balance between public interest and user benefit, as well as issuing an executive regulation on Global Minimum Tax for Multinational Enterprises (BEPS 2.0), a major economic reform step.

July 1: The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank signs a strategic memorandum of understanding with the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development to enhance cooperation and accelerate the implementation of sustainable infrastructure projects in areas of shared priority.

July 9: The Capital Markets Authority of Kuwait launches the Qualified Broker Model (CCP) phase and grants the first license for the clearing agency activity to provide the "central counterparty" service, marking the most significant regulatory and legislative development since the financial market was organized in Kuwait in the early 1980s.

July 16: The Ministry of Finance launches the electronic registration service for companies subject to the Corporate Multinational Entities Tax Law via its official website, in line with Law No. (157) of 2024 and to advance digital transformation in service delivery.

July 18: The flag of the State of Kuwait is raised at the headquarters of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank in Beijing, China, in celebration of Kuwait's accession as a founding, full member of the Bank's Board of Governors.

July 20: CMA launches securities-based funding services for the first time in Kuwait, by registering the first company in the authority's financial technologies registry to provide this service.

July 21: The Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development signs a partnership agreement with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to support entrepreneurship, innovation and business sustainability in Egypt.

July 22: The Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development announces a USD 50 million financing package for the National Bank of Egypt to support its ability to finance small, medium and micro-enterprise clients, marking the Fund's first engagement with Egypt's private sector.

July 31: The Insurance Regulatory Unit announces its highest financial revenues since its establishment, reaching 8.2 million Kuwaiti dinars (USD 26.8 million) in 2024/25 fiscal year.

July 31: The Arab Planning Institute signs two memoranda of understanding with the Jordanian House of Representatives and the Association of Arab Universities to enhance cooperation in capacity building, consultancy, institutional support, development events and research.

Aug 4: Amiri Decree No. 140 of 2025 is published in the Official Gazette special edition, appointing members of the Board of Directors of the Kuwait Investment Authority for a four-year term starting 5 August 2025.

Aug 5: The Board of Directors of the Kuwait Investment Authority nominates Sheikh Saud Salem Al-Sabah for the position of Managing Director and forms all board committees to enable him assume his duties in accordance with the authority's law.

Aug 10: The Ministry of Finance announces the implementation of the first government project of its kind to move its digital infrastructure to the Microsoft Azure platform using the Azure VMware Solution (AVS), becoming the first Kuwaiti government entity to achieve this advanced technological transformation under the country's strategic partnership with Microsoft.

Aug 13: CMA signs a memorandum of understanding with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission to exchange information and provide mutual assistance in investigations, enabling both sides to perform their duties more effectively.

Aug 17: The Insurance Regulatory Unit announces Resolution No. (19) of 2025 regarding the rules for issuing mandatory insurance policies in Kuwait, excluding motor vehicle civil liability insurance (mandatory car insurance), as part of efforts to enhance transparency, protect policyholder rights and develop the local insurance market.

Aug 18: Minister of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy; Acting Minister of Finance; and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment, Dr. Sabeeh Al-Mukhaizeem, suspended implementation of Ministerial Resolution No. (54/2025) amending Resolution No. (40/2016) on the State Property Utilization Fees Regulations, and instructs officials overseeing state property to re-examine the regulation.

Aug 24: Kuwait Real Estate Company announces that CMA has approved a 15 percent capital increase through the issuance of 159.6 million shares worth 15.9 million Kuwaiti dinars (approximately USD 48.4 million).

Sept 2: The Ministry of Finance announces the official launch of the "Tarasul Plus" electronic system, the third digital system introduced by the ministry since 2006. The system was developed in cooperation with Microsoft using the latest technologies and implemented across all ministry employees and organizational units.

Sept 3: CMA officially licenses the Kuwait branch of BlackRock Advisors (UK) Ltd. to operate as an investment adviser.

Sept 14: Kuwait hosts the 85th meeting of the Committee of Governors of Central Banks of the GCC, chaired by the Governor of the Central Bank of Kuwait and current committee president, Bassel Al-Haroun, with participation from the GCC General Secretariat.

Sept 17: The Central Bank of Kuwait announces a reduction of the discount rate by 25 basis points to 3.75 percent instead of four percent effective 18 September 2025.

Sept 17: The American-Arab Chamber of Commerce announces the appointment of Fawaz Al-Mudhaf, of Kuwait, as Director of External Affairs to leverage regional expertise in strengthening economic cooperation between the United States and Arab countries.

Sept 22: Kuwait participates in the launch of the second session of the "Invest in Digital Economy" Forum in Amman, held under the patronage of King Abdullah II, and organized by the Jordan Chamber of Commerce in cooperation with the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. The forum is held under the theme "Digital Transformation for a Sustainable Digital Economy." Sept 22: The Central Bank of Kuwait issues two tranches of bonds and sukuk totaling 200 million Kuwaiti dinars (USD 660 million). The first tranche is 100 million dinars (USD 330 million) with a three-month maturity at a yield of 3.875 percent, and the second is 100 million dinars with a six-month maturity at a yield of four percent.

Sept 24: The International Monetary Fund announces that Kuwait's economy is experiencing recovery amid rising oil production and strong non-oil growth, revealing expectations for further non-oil growth in 2025.

Sept 25: Director-General of the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA), Sheikh Dr. Meshaal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, participates in the first Global Public-Private Partnerships Summit, hosted by Richard Attias & Associates and Teneo, on the sidelines of the high-level week of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

Sept 29: CMA announces the completion of the first phase of its fourth strategic plan, which will serve as a roadmap for the authority's future directions for the period 2027/28 - 2030/31.

Oct 2: Kuwait hosts the 124th meeting of the Financial and Economic Cooperation Committee of the GCC countries.

Oct 2: The Central Bank of Kuwait announces its participation in the joint awareness campaign among GCC central banks to combat financial cyber fraud.

Oct 6: KDIPA announces the opening of a Goldman Sachs office in Kuwait, noting that this step comes within the framework of the bilateral strategic partnership and the group's commitment to its responsibilities toward the country and the region as a whole.

Oct 6: CMA grants Goldman Sachs International a license to carry out investment advisory and underwriting agent activities in Kuwait.

Oct 9: The Union of Arab Banks announces that eight Kuwaiti banks have entered the list of the top 100 Arab banks, with assets of approximately USD 367.7 billion, according to its 2024 analytical study.

Oct 21: The International Organization of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA) elects the KDIPA as its president for the period 2025-27.

Oct 27: CMA Academy signs a Memorandum of Understanding with Harvard University's International Financial Systems Program to enhance the skills of participants in Kuwait's financial markets.

Oct 27: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry launches a package of new electronic services in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior's General Department of Traffic, to implement procedures related to commercial activities under the jurisdiction of the Traffic Engineering Department, covering 61 activities, mainly related to the automotive, transport and heavy equipment sectors.

Nov 3: Kuwait's Minister of Commerce and Industry Khalifa Al-Ajeel, delivers a speech at the 41st session of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation (COMCEC) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, held in Istanbul.

Nov 5: National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) and Mabanee Company sign Kuwait's first green loan agreement, under which the bank provides a loan of KD 25 million (USD 28 million) to finance the S3 project in Sabah Al-Ahmad Residential City.

Nov 10: The 6th International Virtual Conference on Economic Diversification, was held under the patronage of the Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, aiming to present a vision for the digital economy to achieve growth and economic diversification.

Nov 10: Minister Al-Ajeel, heads Kuwait's delegation to the Egypt-Gulf Trade and Investment Forum, titled "A Roadmap to Strengthening Egyptian-Gulf Economic Cooperation," held in Cairo.

Nov 13: Kuwait's Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, Aseel Al-Munifi, signs with the Jordanian Ambassador to Kuwait, Sinan Al-Majali, a protocol amending the Agreement to Avoid Double Taxation and Prevent Tax Evasion on income taxes.

Nov 21: Standard & Poor's Global Ratings raised Kuwait's sovereign credit rating from A+ to AA-, while maintaining a stable outlook, due to progress in public financial reforms.

Nov 26: Governor of the Central Bank of Kuwait, Bassel Al-Haroun, delivers a speech at the 20th Annual Meeting of the Arab Committee on Credit Information, hosted for the first time by Ci-Net (Kuwait Credit Information Network) under the umbrella of the Arab Monetary Fund, with participation from officials from central banks, monetary institutions, and credit information companies across Arab countries.

Dec 2: The Kuwait Competition Protection Authority participates in the Global Competition Forum organized by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in Paris to discuss global trade challenges in light of reliance on artificial intelligence technologies.

Dec 2: Kuwait participates in the 15th General Assembly of the Arab Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (ARABOSAI) held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Dec 7: Kuwait Stock Exchange signs a partnership agreement with Injaz Kuwait Association to empower Kuwaiti youth in financial literacy, entrepreneurship and life skills.

Dec 10: CBK announces a reduction in the discount rate by 25 basis points to 3.50 percent instead of 3.75 percent, effective December 11, 2025.

Dec 17: CMA announces the completion of the second phase of preparing its fourth strategic plan, which involves formulating its directions for the fiscal years (2027-28 - 2030-31).

Dec 17: The Public Authority for Industry signs a memorandum of understanding with the Saudi Export Development Authority to promote non-oil exports.

Dec 22: CBK issued bonds and Tawarruq worth 100 million Kuwaiti dinars (approximately USD 330 million) with a six-month maturity and a return rate of 3.75 percent.

Dec 22: Kuwait Stock Exchange signs a strategic memorandum of understanding with the International Exchange Group to enhance technical and knowledge cooperation between the two sides and explore opportunities to develop financial markets through professional exchange of expertise and collaboration in efforts to innovate new financial products.



Defense, Interior and Internal Security:

Jan 1: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) apprehended, in cooperation with Iraq, a fugitive outside the country who was facing 11 sentences.

Jan 4: A fire broke out in a church in the Qibla area of Kuwait City without any injuries reported.

Jan 10: The MoI arrested an international drug trafficking network of four suspects in possession of 16 kilograms of methamphetamine and 10,000 tramadol pills.

Jan 11: The MoI apprehended an individual convicted of forging Kuwaiti nationality, hiding in his farm in Al-Wafra area, southern Kuwait.

Jan 20: The MoI arrested two individuals of Asian nationality involved in human trafficking operations, in addition to another Asian individual on charges of forging government electronic payment system stamps.

Jan 22: The MoI arrested an African gang within 24 hours of committing an armed robbery at a money exchange office in the Mahboula area, stealing foreign currencies estimated at 4,600 Kuwaiti Dinars (approximately USD 16,500).

Jan 25: The Ministry of Interior arrested 21 people charged with 17 drug-related cases.

Jan 26: The Ministry of Interior apprehended an Arab on charges of forging official documents.

Jan 28: Kuwait Army announced commencement of the joint exercise (Desert Warrior 8) between Kuwait and the United Kingdom at (Mubarak Armored Brigade 15). The drills continued until February 16.

Jan 29: The Ministry of Interior foiled an attempt to smuggle large quantities of narcotics via air freight and border crossings.

Feb 5: The National Committee for Combating Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing in Kuwait hosted the technical committee meeting for combating money laundering and terrorist financing of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

Feb 6: The National Guard Command concluded the CPX (Naser 20) command exercise with the participation of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and the United Kingdom.

Feb 10: The Sixth Arab Regional Forum for Disaster Risk Reduction inaugurated by the Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Fahad Al-Sabah, under the theme (Building Resilient Arab Communities: From Understanding to Action).

Feb 12: The Sixth Arab Regional Forum for Disaster Risk Reduction concluded with Kuwait Declaration, emphasizing the need for urgent and necessary support for Arab countries affected by Israeli occupation, especially Palestine.

Feb 13: The Higher Committee for Kuwaiti Nationality decided to revoke and annul Kuwaiti nationality from 476 cases.

Feb 16: The Ministry of Interior arrested a gang on charges of human trafficking and facilitating residency acquisition in exchange of sums of money.

Feb 16: Kuwaiti Army concluded the (Desert Warrior 8) exercise between Kuwait and the United Kingdom.

Feb19: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs held the awareness forum (Women in the Security Sector... Inspiring Achievements and Renewed Ambitions) on the sidelines of the first Women's Police Leadership Forum of the GCC countries.

Feb 19: The General Staff of the Kuwaiti Army mourned the martyrdom of two servicemen and the injury of others from the land forces during a live-fire exercise.

Feb 20: The Ministry of Interior seized 56 kilograms and 27,000 pills of narcotics worth 220,000 Kuwaiti Dinars (approximately USD 660,000).

March 1: The Ministry of Interior arrests a gang consisting of a man and a woman involved in vehicle theft in various regions of the country.

March 1: Kuwait Fire Force controls a fire in a house in Mishref area resulting in seven injuries.

March 3: The Ministry of Interior foils an attempt to smuggle 75,000 Captagon pills hidden inside dynamo spare parts heading to Kuwait in cooperation with the Qatari Anti-Drug Administration.

March 5: The Ministry of Interior arrests 11 people of Arab and Asian nationalities while they were begging in front of mosques and markets.

March 6: The Higher Committee for Kuwaiti Nationality decides to revoke and annul Kuwaiti nationality from 464 cases.

March 7: Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Fahad Al-Sabah, directs reducing the duration of life imprisonment to 20 years.

March 8: The Ministry of Interior arrests a gang of five individuals in possession of 14 kilograms of narcotics and 9,000 pills.

March 18: The Ministry of Interior arrests four people in possession of 919 bottles of alcohol and about 200 pills.

March 23: The Ministry of Interior apprehends three Iranian nationals with approximately 125 kilograms of hashish and other kinds of drugs.

March 24: The MoI and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry arrested a network accused of manipulating draws for awards.

March 27: The Higher Committee for Kuwaiti Nationality decides to revoke and annul Kuwaiti nationality from 506 cases.

March 30: Serviceman Martyr Salem Al-Ajmi was laid to his final resting place.

April 3: MoI arrests a person in possession of approximately 16 kilograms of the drug methamphetamine (shabo) with an estimated market value of over 250,000 Kuwaiti Dinars (about USD 825,000).

April 9: MoI arrests a criminal gang specialized in stealing banking card data through fake websites impersonating official government entities, and purchasing smartphones intended for smuggling out of the country.

April 9: Conclusion of the 29th meeting of GCC Air Force and Air Defense Commanders.

April 13: The 38th GCC Unified Traffic Week kicks off in Kuwait under the slogan "Driving... Without a Phone," along with its accompanying exhibition.

April 16: Saad Al-Abdullah Academy for Security Sciences obtains ISO 21001 certification for educational institution quality management.

April 16: The General Directorate of Coast Guard signs a cooperation agreement with China in the fields of ports and commercial maritime navigation and a MoU on mutual recognition of seafarers' certificates.

April 18: MoI arrests an illegal resident who intentionally ran over a police officer near Fintas Police Station.

April 26: Launch of the joint military exercise 3rd Arab Breeze 2025 involving divers and explosives disposal units from the Kuwaiti and the French Navies.

April 28: MoI arrests a Kuwaiti citizen managing 16 fake social media accounts used to spread rumors and defame citizens in exchange for money.

April 30: MoI opens a new National ID Center in the Al-Mesayel area to serve citizens in Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governorate.

May 2: The Coast Guard announces the availability of the "Sea Captain License" digitally via the "Hawiyati" app.

May 4: MoI foils a major drug smuggling attempt from the UK via air cargo. the shipment included 50,000 banned Lyrica capsules, three kg of hashish, and four kg of an unknown liquid suspected to be narcotics.

May 8: Customs authorities foil an attempt to smuggle 3,591 bottles of alcohol hidden inside a shipping container.

May 8: The Kuwaiti Army concludes joint naval exercise with the French Navy at Mohammad Al-Ahmad Naval Base.

May 13: Two illegal residents are arrested in Fintas and Saad Al-Abdullah areas for smuggling drugs into the central prison using drones.

May 14: In collaboration with customs personnel, two people are arrested for trying to smuggle about 110 kg of hashish hidden inside marble via Shuwaikh Port.

May 17: MoI, in cooperation with customs authority, foil a fuel smuggling operation intended to take petroleum derivatives out of the country.

May 18: Four illegal residents are arrested with various types of drugs and narcotics worth about 10,590 Kuwaiti Dinars (approx. USD 34,461).

June 1: A fire breaks out in two apartments in the Al-Rai area, resulting in three deaths and several injuries.

June 2: MoI arrests 10 suspects in various drug trafficking cases.

June 3: The Ministry of Defense launches a project to supply eight Falaj-3 boats for the Kuwaiti Navy in partnership with UAE's EDGE Group.

June 4: The Kuwaiti Army conducts a joint field exercise at Abdullah Al-Mubarak Air Base to enhance readiness and coordination among involved entities.

June 7: Customs officials seize about 50 kilograms of drugs at the air cargo customs inspection unit, originating from a European country.

June 11: MoI seizes around 200 kg of shabo from an Asian national, with a market value exceeding 1.5 million Kuwaiti Dinars (approx. USD 4.8 million).

June 19: Kuwait Fire Force announces that six land and sea teams have contained a fire involving two wooden boats at Doha Port, injuring four personnel.

June 26: A person arrested with about one million Captagon pills. Further investigation reveals forged documents and illegal acquisition of Kuwaiti nationality.

July 1: The Ministry of Interior arrests a criminal network involved in large-scale forgery of data of individuals seeking travel visas to several European countries.

July 3: The Ministry of Interior arrests an employee of the Public Authority for Civil Information on charges of forging official documents and accepting bribes.

July 8: The Ministry of Interior announces the foiling of an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of marijuana-estimated at 47 kilograms-into the country via air cargo by two suspects.

July 10: The Ministry of Interior issues regulations governing the treatment of individuals whose Kuwaiti citizenship was revoked under the "Outstanding Services" clause, including procedures, instructions, granted benefits, suspension conditions, and other details.

July 15: Kuwait Fire Force announces that five firefighting teams successfully contained a warehouse fire containing wooden materials in South Amghara, with no reported injuries.

July 18: The Ministry of Interior arrests 31 suspects in possession of large quantities of narcotics and weapons, including citizens, residents of Arab and Asian nationalities, and stateless individuals.

July 18: A fire breaks out in a wood scrap yard in Amghara, with no reported injuries.

July 20: The General Administration of Customs and the Ministry of Interior, represented by the General Department for Combating Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing, sign a memorandum of understanding aimed at enhancing cooperation and information exchange in combating financial crimes in line with FATF international standards.

July 21: Kuwait's Ministry of Defense announces the conclusion of the joint naval exercise between the Kuwaiti and Egyptian naval forces at Mohammad Al-Ahmad Naval Base.

July 23: The Ministry of Interior reveals the dismantling of an organized network involved in illegally facilitating the issuance of residency permits in exchange for money, forging official documents, and using false data in work permits.

July 23: The Ministry of Interior foils a major smuggling attempt involving approximately four million Captagon pills valued at about KD 12 million (USD 39.3 million), hidden innovatively inside water-treatment pipes.

July 24: The National Guard signs a memorandum of understanding with the French National Gendarmerie for cooperation, coordination, training, and exchange of expertise in military and security fields.

July 24: The Ministry of Interior arrests a 52-member criminal network involved in manufacturing and promoting homemade alcohol in rented houses across six residential areas.

July 30: Kuwait Army's Naval Force Commander, Major General (Navy) Saif Al-Hamlan, receives the Commander of the US Naval Forces Central Command, Vice Admiral George Wikoff, during his visit aboard the USS Canberra.

July 31: The Ministry of Interior dismantles the largest international criminal network specializing in smuggling and distributing the narcotic "Lyrica," seizing 800,000 capsules and quantities of Lyrica powder.

Aug 1: The Ministry of Interior arrests an organized group involved in forging Kuwaiti official documents for use in obtaining European visas for illegal migration and asylum.

Aug 3: The Ministry of Interior arrests an international criminal network operating abroad and seizes large quantities of narcotics prepared for trafficking inside Kuwait.

Aug 6: Northern Ports and Failaka Island Customs-Doha Port-along with the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Department, thwart a major narcotics smuggling attempt.

Aug 8: The Ministry of Interior arrests a criminal group in Hawally and Salmiya in possession of about 30 kg of marijuana, 500 grams of shabu, 150 grams of opium, 50 grams of "chemical" drugs, 10 grams of heroin, and five methadone pills, along with three precision electronic scales intended for trafficking.

Aug 9: The Ministry of Interior arrests an ex-convict whose nationality was recently revoked, involved in manufacturing and distributing shabu in Saad Al-Abdullah. The seized narcotics had an estimated market value of KD 500,000 (USD 1.64 million).

Aug 10: The Ministry of Interior arrests an international gang of African nationality involved in cyberattacks targeting communication towers and banks in Kuwait.

Aug 12: The Ministry of Interior arrests an armed criminal group of three individuals residing illegally after evidence confirmed their involvement in possessing and distributing narcotics and possessing unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Aug 16: The Ministry of Interior dismantles a criminal network specializing in producing and distributing toxic methanol, which recently caused several deaths among members of the Asian community.

Aug 18: The Ministry of Interior foils an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of narcotics intended for distribution inside the country. The seized drugs were found in eight sealed bags containing 319 packets, valued at approximately KD 1.3 million (USD 4.25 million).

Aug 18: First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Al-Sabah attends the graduation ceremony of the Women's Police Institute, consisting of 171 graduates (132 Lieutenants, 31 Staff Sergeants, and eight Sergeants).

Aug 24: Sheikh Fahad Al-Sabah issues, pursuant to Amiri Decree No. (162/2025), a decision appointing: Yousef Khaled Al-Nuwayyef as Director-General of the General Administration of Customs, Saleh Mohammad Al-Omar as Deputy Director-General for Customs Investigation Affairs and Fatma Hamza Al-Qallaf as Deputy Director-General for Administrative and Financial Affairs.

Aug 27: The Ministry of Interior announces the dispatch of the first Kuwaiti female officers to enroll in the UK Royal Naval College, affirming its continued commitment to developing and qualifying its personnel according to global standards.

Aug 28: The Ministry of Interior arrests an eight-member organized network involved in illegal money transfers known as "alternative remittance." Aug 29: The Ministry of Interior's General Department of Criminal Investigation-Financial Crimes Unit and Maritime Ports Investigation-alongside Customs, arrest an organized gang smuggling petroleum products outside the country using forged customs documents.

Aug 31: The Ministry of Interior arrests a 13-member criminal group-one citizen, five Asian residents, and seven Arab residents-on charges of stealing government transformers and cables.

Sept 2: UN Special Rapporteur on Violence Against Women and Girls, Reem Al-salem, visits Kuwait's Ministry of Interior to review national protection efforts.

Sept 7: National Guard Chief Sheikh Mubarak Al-Sabah decorates Major General Hamad Salem Al-Barjas with his new rank of Lieutenant General following the Amiri decree promoting him and appointing him as Undersecretary of the National Guard.

Sept 8: The GCC Ministerial Committee for Cybersecurity adopts the executive plan for the GCC Cybersecurity Strategy (2024-28) and approves the framework for international cooperation during a meeting hosted in Kuwait.

Sept 9: Kuwait participates in the 11th Conference of Arab Interior Ministries' Human Rights Officials in Herghada, Egypt.

Sept 11: The Ministry of Interior seizes 145 kg of cannabis and uncovers a network run by an inmate in the Central Prison involved in distributing narcotics within the country.

Sept 13: Kuwait hosts the 2nd Kuwaiti-Saudi Coordination Meeting to enhance cooperation in naval operations between the two countries' forces.

Sept 13: First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Al-Sabah receives Saudi Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, on his official visit to Kuwait.

Sept 13: A fire breaks out in three warehouses storing paint, diesel, gas cylinders, and various flammable materials on a farm in the agricultural area of Sulaibiya, with no reported injuries.

Sept 17: The General Administration of Customs foils an attempt to smuggle around 60 kg of marijuana hidden inside animal-feed bags aboard a vessel belonging to a local company.

Sept 17: Kuwait Customs participates in the 38th meeting of the Arab League's Committee on Customs Procedures and Information in Cairo.

Sept 18: Minister of Defense Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Sabah leads Kuwait's delegation to the emergency meeting of the Joint Defense Council of GCC Defense Ministers.

Sept 20: The Kuwait Army's General Staff announces a meeting between the Kuwait Land Forces and US Central Army Forces to enhance military cooperation and exchange expertise.

Sept 22: Ahmad Al-Jaber Air Base hosts the joint air exercise "Swift Falcon" between the Kuwaiti and French Air Forces.

Sept 22: The Ministry of Interior launches a new high-tech security patrol vehicle to enhance field operations, rapid response, procedural accuracy, and overall security performance.

Sept 29: The Ministry of Interior arrests an Arab resident affiliated with a banned organization targeting national security and stability after intelligence confirmed his plan to carry out a terrorist bombing against places of worship.

Sept 29: The Ministry of Interior seizes around 500,000 Captagon pills, 100,000 Lyrica capsules, and two firearms from two individuals residing illegally after extensive surveillance and investigations.

Sept 30: Sheikh Fahad Al-Sabah inaugurates the new facilities of the Police Officers Club.

Sept 30: Representing His Highness the Prime Minister, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Al-Sabah arrives in Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia, to participate in the Munich Security Conference Leaders Meeting.

Oct 1: The General Department of Customs foils an attempt to smuggle nearly two million Captagon pills coming from an Arab country to Shuwaikh Port in a 20-foot container disguised as glass panels, in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior.

" Oct 4: First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Fahad Al-Sabah, departs for Washington, D.C., on an official visit to discuss several joint issues of interest.

Oct 6: Kuwait hosts the GCC Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity Forum, in strategic partnership with the National Cybersecurity Center and organized by the American International University, with the participation of elite experts, specialists, and decision-makers in cybersecurity and AI technologies.

Oct 8: The Ministry of Interior apprehends four individuals in two separate cases in possession of large quantities of drugs and psychotropic substances, with an estimated market value of KD 1,150,000 (equivalent to USD 3,764,000).

Oct 15: Kuwait hosts the International Forum on Counter-Terrorism Experts meeting under the theme "Enhancing International Judicial Cooperation and Handling Evidence in Terrorism Cases," jointly chaired by Kuwait and the Republic of Kenya for the East Africa Working Group of the Global Counter-Terrorism Forum, with the participation of 49 representatives from 27 countries and organizations.

Oct 15: Director General of Kuwait Fire Force, Major General Talal Al-Roumi, announces that KFF has obtained the ISO 9001-2015 certification after meeting the internationally approved quality standards in all its sectors.

Oct 15: The Ministry of Interior dismantles a terrorist financing network affiliated with a banned party, targeting the security of Kuwait and attempting to destabilize public order.

Nov 2: A fire breaks out in a factory in the Amghara area containing aluminum, fiberglass materials and lithium batteries, with no injuries reported.

Nov 4: Kuwait hosts the 6th GCC Cybersecurity Challenges Conference with the participation of experts from GCC countries, held under the slogan "A Secure Digital Environment." Nov 4: The Ministry of Interior dismantles an organized criminal network involved in running and operating an online gambling platform.

Nov 4: The Ministry of Interior seizes a large quantity of narcotics and psychotropic substances during seabed sweep operations in ship anchoring areas within Kuwaiti territorial waters. The total seizures included:193 packets of hashish, 93 packets of psychotropic substances and approximately 10,000 pills prepared for distribution.

Nov 6: Kuwait Air Force receives the seventh batch of Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft at Salem Al-Sabah Air Base.

Nov 11: Kuwait participates in the INTERPOL Global Conference on Anti-Corruption and Asset Recovery held in the UAE.

Nov 12: The 42nd Meeting of GCC Interior Ministers opens, chaired by Sheikh Al-Sabah, with the attendance of GCC ministers and delegation heads.

Nov 13: The Ministry of Interior arrests six suspects in four separate cases possessing approximately 12.8 kg of narcotics and psychotropic substances, in addition to a firearm.

Nov 15: The Ministry of Interior, in coordination with the General Administration of Customs and the General Fire Force, foils an attempt to smuggle over 100 kg of hashish and marijuana into the country.

Nov 19: The Ministry of Interior arrests six suspects in various areas in possession of: three kg of crystal meth, 5.1 kg of marijuana, 115 grams of hashish, six grams of cocaine, 6,200 pills of various narcotic and psychotropic substances.

Nov 23: First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Fahd Al-Sabah, signed a resolution regarding the executive regulations of the Foreigners' Residence Law, as part of efforts to modernize the legal framework governing expatriate residency.

Nov 25: Kuwait's State Security arrests a citizen affiliated with a banned group targeting Kuwait's national security and attempting to undermine the state's systems.

Nov 25: Kuwait hosts the 22nd session of the GCC Joint Defense Council, chaired by Kuwait's Minister of Defense, Sheikh Abdullah Ali Al-Sabah, with the participation of the GCC Secretary-General Jassem Al-Budaiwi, defense ministers and delegation heads.

Nov 27: Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defense and President of the National Committee for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Meshal Al-Sabah, heads Kuwait's delegation to the 30th Conference of the States Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention (30-CSP) held in The Hague, Netherlands.

Dec 1: A joint exercise "Sky Shield 2025" was conducted by the Air Defense Force with participation from Bahrain, the United States and the United Kingdom.

Dec 1: A joint naval exercise "Union 25" was carried out by the Kuwaiti Naval Force at Mohammad Al-Ahmad Naval Base with participation from the naval forces of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states.

Dec 7: The Ministry of Interior arrests nine suspects of various nationalities in possession of different types of narcotics and psychotropic substances during security campaigns targeting multiple locations. Seized items include approximately 341 grams of shabo, around 9,000 Lyrica pills and nearly 3,000 Captagon pills.

Dec 9: The Ministry of Interior announces the completion of the launch of the wireless communications project (TETRA) and the electronic fingerprint exchange system for deportees, in addition to introducing new traffic services in cooperation with the UAE Ministry of Interior.

Dec 10: The Indian Coast Guard vessel "Sarthak" docks at Shuwaikh Port, reflecting cooperation in maritime security, renewable energy, digital innovation, food security, and healthcare, and highlighting the depth of distinguished India-Kuwait relations.

Dec 11: The Chief of Kuwait Fire Force Major-General Talal Al-Roumi inaugurates the Al-Joun and Jaber Al-Ahmad Bridge fire stations equipped with the latest equipment to enable firefighters to perform their duties efficiently and cover incidents in adjacent marine and land areas.

Dec 13: A fire breaks out at a plastic waste processing company in the Amghara area. Six firefighting teams successfully contain the blaze with no reported injuries.

Dec 13: The Ministry of Interior discovered a farm in the Abdali area used for storing and smuggling petroleum products (diesel) outside the country. The operation results in the seizure of 33 containers loaded with diesel, along with machines and pumps used for extraction and filling. Nine individuals are arrested, including a citizen suspected of managing the illegal activities, and the farm owner was apprehended at the Nuwaiseeb border crossing while attempting to flee.

Dec 16: Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Interior decorates Brigadier General Abdulwahab Al-Wuhaib with the rank of Major General following the issuance of the decree promoting him from Brigadier to Major General and appointing him as Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior at Bayan Palace.

Dec 24: The Ministry of Interior's Education and Training Affairs Sector and the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences sign a cooperation protocol aimed at enhancing the use of scientific research to support security work as part of the ministry's efforts to develop the education and training system.



Social Affairs, Services and Public Utilities (Transport and Communications):

Jan 5: The Ministry of Social Affairs launches the Central Assistance Program aimed at enhancing coordination among charitable organizations and ensuring the equitable and effective distribution of aid.

Jan 5: The Public Authority for Communications and Information Technology (CAIT) announces malfunction in internet services due to a disruption in one of the seven international cables connecting Kuwait to the global internet network.

Jan 13: The Civil Service Commission introduces a new electronic service for inquiring about automated transactions available on the integrated systems through the unified government electronic services application (Sahel).

Jan 19: The Minister of Social Affairs and Minister of State for Family and Childhood Affairs, Dr. Amthal Al-Huwailah, formed a committee to monitor the implementation of the Kuwaitization plan for positions in cooperative societies.

Jan 19: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation signs an agreement with Mongolia to regulate air transport, establishing legal frameworks for airlines, defining operational procedures, and addressing technical aspects related to aviation security and safety.

Feb 2: The Ministry of Justice launches the first services of the Constitutional Court through Sahel.

Feb 5: The Civil Service Commission releases a new version of its official mobile application for employees of government entities, along with an updated website.

Feb 5: CAIT signs a contract with Ooredo National Telecommunications Company to lease an administrative plot valued at over 16 million Kuwaiti Dinars (approximately 51 million USD) for use as an administrative headquarters in the Capital Governorate for a period of 10 years.

" Feb 5: Minister Al-Huwailah dissolved eight charitable foundations for violating the law.

Feb 10: Minister Al-Huwailah signed a resolution to support and promote local agricultural products in cooperative societies.

Feb 16: The Minister of Public Works, Dr. Nora Al-Mashaan signs a contract for study, design, and pre-execution services to complete the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port project with China National Corporation for Overseas Economic Cooperation.

Feb 24: The Union of Kuwaiti Women's Associations signs an MoU with the General Women's Union of the United Arab Emirates to enhance cooperation, exchange experiences and build women's capacities to actively participate in society.

March 3: The Public Authority for Housing Welfare signs contracts for the construction and maintenance of roads, infrastructure networks for residential neighborhoods, irrigation tanks, and substations in the South Saad Al-Abdullah City project, with a value of 261.7 million Kuwaiti Dinars (approximately 863 million USD).

March 3: Kuwait Airways ranks 20th among the world's best-performing airlines for 2024, according to the annual report issued by the global website AirHelp, placing it among the top 109 airlines worldwide.

March 5: The Public Authority for Housing Welfare signs two contracts for the supply, installation, implementation, and maintenance of road lighting works in six residential neighborhoods within the Mutlaa Residential City project, totaling 5.3 million Kuwaiti Dinars (approximately 17 million USD).

March 10: CAIT signs a licensing agreement with Ooredo Group to lay a submarine cable (Fiber in the Gulf) to enhance Kuwait's position as a central hub for global data traffic. This project is the largest of its kind in the region, providing a capacity of up to 720 terabits per second through 24 pairs of optical fibers, making it one of the most advanced cables globally and supporting the region's infrastructure unprecedentedly.

March 24: Minister Al-Mashaan signs a contract for the East Al-Reqqa project, which includes the construction, completion and maintenance of roads, rainwater drainage systems, and an integrated infrastructure network to meet the needs of the area's residents.

April 2: Minister Al-Huwailah delivers a speech on behalf of GCC social and development ministries at the 3rd Global Disability Summit in Berlin, Germany.

April 5: Kuwait ratifies the "Berlin-Amman Declaration" to support the rights of people with disabilities.

April 9: Kuwait's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) signs an MoU with Saudi Arabia's Civil Aviation Authority to enhance technical cooperation and exchange expertise.

April 13: Fast Telecommunications, owned by Ooredoo Kuwait, signs a strategic partnership with Kuwait Airways as part of the government's efforts to strengthen public-private partnerships.

April 16: DGCA signs an MoU with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to develop civil aviation sector and propose international standard-based improvements.

April 19: The Ministry of Social Affairs temporarily halts all donation collection campaigns after detecting unofficial and suspicious online links collecting funds.

April 22: Kuwait Airways signs an agreement with US-based "Regent Aerospace" to refurbish and maintain aircraft cabins.

April 26: DGCA President Sheikh Hamoud Mubarak Al-Sabah signs an agreement with Tunisian Civil Aviation Director General Nidhal Souilmi to regulate air transport between the two countries.

April 28: Kuwait Airways and Emirates Airline sign an MoU to develop commercial agreements and bilateral cooperation.

May 12: The GCC Secretariat Air Transport Committee nominates Abdullah Al-Rajhi (Kuwait DGCA) as its chairman for a three-year term.

May 15: Kuwait Airways receives its first Airbus A321neo aircraft at Kuwait International Airport-part of a nine-aircraft order.

June 2: DGCA launches a weather alert notification service through the government's unified e-services app "Sahel." June 8: DGCA announces a safe landing at Kuwait International Airport after a false bomb threat was reported on a commercial flight.

June 11: The Public Authority for Housing Welfare signs two new contracts to enhance services in Al-Mutlaa and Saad Al-Abdullah residential cities.

June 14: Kuwait Airways announces the cancellation of several scheduled flights to ensure passenger safety amid current regional developments.

June 16: The National Aviation Security and Facilitation Committee holds an emergency meeting, chaired by DGCA President Sheikh Hamoud Al-Sabah, to discuss aviation security at Kuwait International Airport in light of recent regional developments.

June 23: DGCA temporarily closes Kuwaiti airspace as a precautionary measure to ensure national safety amid similar steps by neighboring countries.

June 23: Kuwait Airways suspends all flights temporarily in line with the airspace closure.

June 23: DGCA reopens airspace and announces the return of normal operations at Kuwait International Airport following stabilization of the regional situation.

June 29: The Communication and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA) launches advanced 5G technology in Kuwait, an essential step toward future 6G adoption.

June 29: The Ministry of Social Affairs introduces new regulations for charitable organizations to promote transparency, governance and institutional performance.

June 30: Nouf Al-Qabandi and Awatef Al-Sanad are appointed as Acting Assistant Undersecretaries at the Ministry of Justice. Al-Sanad is also appointed Acting Undersecretary.

July 3: The Customs administration announces the reactivation of the TIR road transport agreement with the aim of enhancing commercial exchange, facilitating the entry of goods, and easing transit procedures and the smooth movement of trucks and drivers across land border crossings.

July 7: Minister Al-Mashaan announces the completion of the foundation phase the Unified Geographic Information System (GIS) project as part of the ministry's efforts to promote digital transformation and develop geographic information infrastructure across its various sectors.

July 9: The Ministry of Public Works adopts its new organizational structure to enhance institutional efficiency and performance quality, reducing the number of assistant undersecretaries from 10 to only two.

July 15: Kuwait and India discuss cooperation in civil aviation, and a new Memorandum of Understanding is signed in New Delhi to support the air transport market in both countries.

July 17: Kuwait Airways announces the delivery of its second new aircraft, Al-Wafra, from Airbus, model A321neo, as part of a deal that includes nine aircraft of the same type.

July 25: Kuwait Airways announces achieving operating revenues of USD 324 million in the second quarter of 2025, marking a six percent increase compared to the first quarter of the same year.

Aug 6: Minister of Social Affairs and Family and Childhood Affairs Dr. Amthal Al-Huwailah chairs the second meeting of the National Committee for Implementing the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, where several important topics were reviewed within the framework of implementing the international convention's provisions.

Aug 11: The Government Communication Center announces the introduction of four new categories of tourist visas for entry into Kuwait, noting that the validity of the first and second categories ranges from 30 days to 360 days depending on multiple options.

Aug 19: Kuwait Airways announces its compliance with 94.7 percent of the standards required for the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA).

Aug 30: Acting Director General of the Kuwait Credit Bank Sultan Al-Dabbous announces a Cabinet decision approving the renewal of the financial portfolio for financing the expansion and renovation of private housing established under Law No. 46 of 2005 for a period of 20 years, beginning on 10 August 2025.

Aug 31: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry announces the launch of an electronic linkage service with the Ministry of Health's Pharmaceutical and Food Control Sector as part of its efforts to improve the business environment and enhance digital transformation.

Sept 2: Minister Al-Huwailah receives Oman's Minister of Social Development Dr. Laila Al-Najjar, in Kuwait to participate in the 11th meeting of GCC Ministers of Social Affairs and Development.

Sept 3: Kuwait Airways announces the launch of a new Economy Class-No Baggage fare category, which allows travel with hand luggage only.

Sept 3: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Shreeda Al-Mousherji signs a Memorandum of Understanding with Saudi Arabia's Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmad Al-Rajhi for cooperation in civil service and administrative development, strengthening the deep and historic ties between the two countries.

Sept 13: Kuwait Airways announces that it has received the Five-Star award for 2026 for in-flight passenger services according to the global airline ratings issued by APEX.

Sept 15: Ministry of Communications, participates in the 28th Universal Postal Union Congress hosted by the Emirate of Dubai.

Sept 23: The Public Authority for Housing Welfare announces the signing of a contract to build 21 public buildings serving four districts in Al-Mutlaa Residential City, valued at 20.1 million Kuwaiti Dinars (about USD 66 million), with a completion period of 900 days.

Sept 23: The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) honors the State of Kuwait in recognition of the progress it has made in establishing an effective civil aviation security oversight system and improving its level of compliance with ICAO's international standards and recommended practices.

Oct 1: Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Housing, Abdullatif Al-Meshari, and Governor of the Capital, Sheikh Abdullah Salem Al-Sabah, inaugurate the new Shuwaikh Beach project, which extends over 1.7 km and serves as a modern waterfront and integrated recreational and sports destination in the heart of the capital.

Oct 13: Kuwait participates in the opening of the 82nd session of the Executive Bureau of the Council of Arab Ministers of Social Affairs at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.

Oct 19: Minister of State for Communications, Omar Al-Omar, delivers a speech at the Microsoft Artificial Intelligence Summit, stating that "Kuwait has been selected as the first country in the region to build an AI-supported cloud region to provide Microsoft AI-enhanced cloud services from Kuwait to the world." Oct 21: Minister Al-Mashaan signs a contract for the construction, operation, and maintenance of the South Mutlaa City Water Treatment Plant and related works with the Turkish company Kozo.

Nov 1: Minister Al-Huwailah signs a ministerial decision forming an extraordinary committee to prepare a special regulatory framework for cooperative societies.

Nov 3: Kuwait Ports Authority announces net profits of KD 46.1 million (approx. 149 million USD) for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

Nov 6: The Public Authority for Housing Welfare signs a partnership contract develop a KD 8.91 million private school in Jaber Al-Ahmad Housing City.

Nov 10: Minister Al-Mashaan heads Kuwait's delegation to the 38th session of the Council of Arab Ministers of Transport held in Cairo.

Nov 10: The Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) and the Communications and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA) sign a Memorandum of Understanding to regulate cooperation mechanisms in radio spectrum management and coordinate technical approvals for wireless devices used in the aviation sector.

Nov 12: The launch of the 2nd "Sahel" Forum, organized by the Executive Committee of the Government Digital Services App (Sahel) and Sahel Business, with participation from government leaders, official entities and specialists in digital services development.

Nov 16: Kuwait successfully passes the ICAO Universal Safety Oversight Audit Program, a major achievement reflecting the country's commitment to the highest global standards of aviation safety and quality.

Nov 17: Kuwait participates in the Dubai Airshow 2025, held in the UAE.

Nov 19: PAHW announces signing a contract to build 10 public buildings, along with infrastructure and service works, in District Center (N12) in Al-Mutlaa Residential City.

Nov 20: PAHW launches a new online service through Sahel application, allowing eligible citizens to apply for rental allowance if they meet the conditions and have never submitted a previous application, whether because they previously received the allowance through their workplace or owned a plot that had not yet been built.

Nov 24: The Central Agency for Information Technology (CAIT) signs a Memorandum of Understanding with SAP Middle East and North Africa, a leading software company, to enhance cooperation in knowledge transfer and localizing technology in Kuwait's IT sector.

Nov 26: Kuwait hosts the UITP Middle East & North Africa Public Transport Conference 2025, organized by the International Association of Public Transport (UITP) and hosted by Kuwait Public Transport Company (KPTC) in cooperation with KFAS.

Nov 26: Kuwait Municipality announces the nomination of Bader Al-Ajeel for the position of Secretary-General of the Arab Towns Organization, following approval from member cities at an emergency meeting held via videoconference.

Nov 26: Minister Al-Huwailah signs a ministerial decision organizing the appointment of people occupying supervisory positions at cooperative societies, as part of efforts to reform and modernize regulatory mechanisms in societies.

Nov 30: The Supreme Judicial Council announces the nomination of Dr. Nayef Al-Mutairi, Appeals Court Judge, for membership in the Administrative Court of the Arab League for its new term.

Dec 4: The Public Authority for Housing Welfare announces the signing of a contract to construct 10 public buildings and provide services and infrastructure works at the district center (N5) in Al-Mutlaa Residential City. The contract value amounts to KD 20.61 million (approximately USD 68 million) and is scheduled to be completed within 900 days.

Dec 5: The Public Authority of Civil Aviation signs a memorandum of understanding with the Director General of Aviation in the French Republic in Paris to enhance cooperation in the civil aviation sector between the two friendly countries.

Dec 8: The Municipal Council approves the request of KPC to allocate a site for the Al-Durra Field project in the Al-Zour area. The council also approves the request of the Civil Aviation to allocate a site for a wind station in the central region.

Dec 15: Kuwait Ports Authority signs a memorandum of understanding with Abu Dhabi Ports Group to develop and operate the container terminal at Shuaiba Port through a concession agreement.

Dec 16: Kuwait participates in the 73rd Executive Council meeting of the Arab Civil Aviation Organization held in Rabat, Morocco.

Dec 17: Minister Al-Huwailah heads Kuwait's delegation to the 49th Coordinating Meeting of GCC Ministers of Social Affairs and Development held in Amman, Jordan.

Dec 18: Kuwait Airways announces enhancing its cooperation with Sri Lankan Airlines to support global tourism connectivity and enhance travel services to key destinations in Asia. Dec 21: Sahel application wins first place in the 25th edition of the Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah Informatics Award.

Dec 21: Kuwait Airways announces its successful completion of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) requirements.

Environment:

Jan 23: The Environment Public Authority recorded the spread of the Arabian red fox, known locally as "Hosni," in open areas north and south of the Kuwaiti desert.

Jan 28: The Public Authority for Agriculture Affairs and Fish Resources decided to amend Article Two of Decision No. (110) of 1999 regarding the conditions and procedures for granting grazing licenses in accordance with Decree Law No. (41) of 1988.

June 18: Kuwaiti Omar Al-Shaheen from the Department of Biodiversity Conservation at the Environment Public Authority records the first sighting of a Himalayan vulture in Kuwait, specifically in the Jahra Nature Reserve.

Sept 24: The State of Kuwait participates in the 41st meeting of the Arab Negotiating Group on Climate Change, held in Cairo, Egypt.

Oct 22: Kuwait hosts the 45th meeting of the Undersecretaries responsible for environmental affairs in the GCC.

Oct 23: Kuwait hosts the 27th meeting of Ministers responsible for environmental affairs in the GCC.

Oct 29: Kuwait hosts the 17th meeting of the Permanent Committee for Meteorology and Climate of the GCC.

Dec 1: The Kuwait Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Summit kicks off under the patronage of the Minister of Oil Tareq Al-Roumi, under the theme: "Enhancing Clean Energy Solutions for a Sustainable Gulf Region."

Health Services:

Jan 30: The Central Sterilization Department of the Ministry of Health obtained the international quality certificate (ISO 9001), a global standard that reflected the Ministry's commitment to best practices in infection prevention and sterilization systems.

Feb 15: Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi signed resolution to update the drug and psychiatric substances control schedules by adding new substances to their legal classifications to ensure regulation of the pharmaceutical market and protect society from misuse.

Feb 17: Dr. Al-Awadhi inaugurated a medical clinic in Terminal 5 (T5) to enhance preventive and medical services for travelers.

Feb 20: Dr. Al-Awadhi signed a MoU with the French hospital Gustave Roussy, specialized in cancer treatment, to improve the healthcare system through international partnerships benefiting patients.

Feb 23: Dr. Al-Awadhi opened the Public Health Virology Laboratory, the first of its kind globally, making Kuwait the first country to integrate electronic connectivity and information systems with advanced (S Alinity) technologies.

March 3: The Surgery Department at Jaber Al-Ahmad Hospital received accreditation for excellence in safety, efficiency and effectiveness from the American Surgical Review Corporation (SRC) in the fields of minimally invasive surgery, colorectal surgery and urology.

March 4: The Intensive Care and Anesthesia Department at the Maternity Hospital received international accreditation as a center of excellence in obstetric anesthesia by the International Society for Obstetric Anesthesia and Maternal Medicine.

April 7: Minister Dr. Al-Awadhi inaugurates the Othman Ambulance Center in the Hawally area as part of the Ministry's expansion plan to increase ambulance centers and improve the quality of medical services.

April 12: Kuwait chairs the 100th Executive Board Meeting of the GCC Health Council held in Riyadh.

April 14: The MoH launches 11 specialized and general training programs to enhance the competence of nursing staff as part of its strategic plan.

April 19: The Chest Diseases Hospital in Kuwait successfully performs two procedures to implant heart vein stents for patients suffering from severe angina.

April 21: Minister Dr. Al-Awadhi opens the Wafra Specialized Primary Health Care Center, aimed at improving access to healthcare services for citizens and residents.

April 23: Minister Dr. Al-Awadhi signed a decision approving the regulations for licensing mental health treatment and consultation centers.

April 30: The Minister of Health issues a new decree to establish clinical nutrition units in all health regions.

May 11: A national medical team successfully performs a minimally invasive aortic valve replacement on an elderly Kuwaiti woman using UNICORN and BASILICA catheter technologies, without the need for open-heart surgery, at Salman Al-Dabbous Cardiac Center.

May 15: Under the patronage of His Highness the Crown Prince and in the presence of the Minister of Health, the Islamic Organization for Medical Sciences launches its 17th International Conference on Genetic Fingerprinting and Gene Editing in the Age of AI: An Islamic Perspective, with global participation from scientists, physicians, religious scholars, and officials.

May 15: Minister Dr. Al-Awadhi issues a ministerial decision declaring that new residents who show indeterminate results for HIV antibody tests will be deemed "medically unfit" and added to the list of individuals banned from entering the country.

May 19: The Ministry of Health announces that Kuwait has officially joined the International Council for Harmonisation of Technical Requirements for Pharmaceuticals for Human Use (ICH) as an observer member, as part of national efforts to enhance pharmaceutical regulation.

June 4: The Ministry announces that Kuwait's Drug and Medical Product Registration Department has joined the International Pharmaceutical Regulators Program (IPRP)-a milestone for Kuwait's global standing in drug regulation.

June 15: Governor of Ahmadi, Sheikh Hmoud Jaber Al-Sabah, signs the agreement to include Fintas in the WHO Regional Health Cities Network.

June 23: The Ministry of Health organizes a training course for preparing and qualifying training officials in cooperation with Oman College of Science, based on a memorandum of understanding, involving 30 nurses from training and development departments across Kuwait's hospitals.

July 3: The Ministry of Health announces the success of a medical team at the Farwaniya Dental Specialty Center in performing a precise surgical operation-the first of its kind in Kuwait-to treat a severe case of bilateral temporomandibular joint atrophy.

July 6: The Ministry of Health announces the opening of the new MRI ward at Al-Razi Hospital, contributing to an increase in imaging equipment and positively enhancing capacity.

July 8: The Ministry of Health announces that the surgical team at Jaber Al-Ahmad Hospital has successfully performed the country's first endoscopic breast cancer tumor removal, combined with breast reconstruction using silicone implants, in an integrated procedure that achieves both tumor removal and cosmetic results with minimal pain and complications.

July 16: The Ministry of Health records a new medical milestone with the successful completion of a radical prostatectomy using the MEDBOT surgical robot through remote surgery-highlighting Kuwait's progress in advanced surgical techniques.

July 18: Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi signs Memorandums of Understanding with five of the largest and most prominent medical institutions in Paris to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the health and medical fields.

July 21: Minister Al-Awadhi inaugurates the new Nuwaiseeb Medical Center (Nuwaiseeb Border Health Center), describing it as a "quantum leap in the level of health services provided at border crossings," as part of the ministry's continuous efforts to enhance health infrastructure and service quality.

July 22: The Gulf Federation for Cancer Control announces that two Kuwaiti doctors, Dr. Abdulaziz Hamada and Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Jassem, have been nominated for membership in the Gulf Oncology Society.

Aug 4: A fire breaks out in an electrical room in a building affiliated with Al-Jahra Hospital without causing any injuries or human casualties.

Aug 4: The Ministry of Health announces that the National Polio Laboratory under the Public Health Laboratories Department has achieved a 100 percent score in the international technical proficiency assessment test organized by the World Health Organization.

Sept 1: Minister Al-Awadhi inaugurates the third operational phase of the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Al-Amiri Hospital, reflecting the ministry's commitment to improving healthcare services in the country.

Sept 2: The Ministry of Health announces a medical achievement: 30 successful kidney transplant operations performed at Jaber Al-Ahmad Hospital during the month of August.

Sept 16: The Ministry of Health announces the success of four operations to implant dual-hypoglossal-nerve-stimulation electronic devices used to treat obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The surgeries were performed by a national medical team at Zain Center led by Dr. Mutlaq Al-Saihan.

Sept 18: Minister Al-Awadhi inaugurates the new emergency and accident center in Al-Mutlaa Residential City as part of the ministry's strategy to expand the healthcare system and services provided to Kuwait's citizens.

Sept 21: Minister Al-Awadhi signs a ministerial decree approving monoclonal antibodies and vaccination for the prevention of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) as part of the country's optional preventive immunization schedule.

Sept 25: Minister Al-Awadhi delivers a speech on behalf of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries at the 4th UN General Assembly High-Level Meeting on the Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases and the Promotion of Mental Health, held in New York.

Sept 29: The Ministry of Health announces the election of Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Faris, Consultant of Internal Medicine and Intensive Care and Head of the Intensive Care Department at Al-Amiri Hospital-to the Board of Directors of the World Federation of Intensive and Critical Care. This reflects international confidence in Kuwait's medical expertise.

Sept 30: The Medical Responsibility Authority announces it joined the International Association of Medical Regulatory Authorities (IAMRA), in line with its efforts to strengthen its international presence in medical regulation.

Oct 4: The 11th meeting of the GCC Health Ministers Committee opens in Kuwait.

Oct 4: Kuwait hosts the 88th meeting of the GCC Health Ministers Council, chaired by Minister Al-Awadhi.

Oct 4: Kuwait and Bahrain sign a memorandum of understanding to enhance bilateral cooperation in the health sector.

Oct 11: Kuwait hosts the First Gulf Pediatric Conference with international participation.

Oct 12: Minister Al-Awadhi signs a decree regulating licenses for private pharmacies and sets strict controls on the circulation of medicines and medical products in the country.

Oct 12: The Ministry of Health announces the success of the world's first robotic (remote) surgery in the field of gynecological oncology, marking an unprecedented medical achievement in Kuwait's record of healthcare innovation.

Oct 13: The Ministry of Health announces the activation of an electronic linkage system between the Radiation Prevention Department and the General Customs Administration to facilitate and accelerate regulatory procedures for controlled materials and devices while ensuring the highest safety standards in this vital area.

Oct 14: Minister Al-Awadhi signs a ministerial decree approving and pricing 392 new medicines, pharmaceutical products and dietary supplements.

Oct 15: Minister Al-Awadhi participates in the 72nd session of the WHO Eastern Mediterranean Regional Committee in Cairo, with the participation of health ministers and representatives of member states.

Oct 16: The Ministry of Health announces the success of a rare surgery on a Kuwaiti citizen in his 40s who suffered a sudden stroke leading to a deep coma, reflecting the advancement of precise surgical services in Kuwait.

Nov 1: The Ministry of Health opens four new therapeutic nutrition clinics at primary healthcare centers in Aqaila, East Mubarak Al-Kabeer, Mutlaa N11 and Mutlaa N8.

Nov 3: The Ministry announces the successful completion of two simultaneous robotic-assisted surgeries (remote surgery) by two medical teams from different departments, between Farwaniya Hospital and the Sabah Al-Ahmad Kidney & Urology Center, marking a milestone in AI and advanced technology in healthcare.

Nov 5: Launch of the 47th International ENT (Ear, Nose, Throat) Surgery Conference, featuring experts from Kuwait and abroad.

Nov 6: Minister Al-Awadhi inaugurates Phase one of the 2025 Nutritional Guide and Healthy Values, part of a strategy to implement governance and total quality concepts in food and nutrition services.

Nov 15: Launch of the 3rd Kuwait Hematology Conference, gathering top hematologists, researchers and specialists from Kuwait and abroad.

Nov 18: The Ministry hosts teams from the Gulf Center for Disease Prevention and Control (GCDC) and the International Agency for Cancer Research for a field visit to assess early cancer detection programs in Kuwait.

Nov 19: Minister of Health delivers speeches at both the 3rd Kuwait AIDS Conference and the launch of the "Salem" electronic health services app, part of the Ministry's digital transformation strategy to facilitate service access.

Nov 23: Kuwait hosts the 2nd GCC Maternal-Fetal Medicine Conference, focusing on cooperation in fetal interventions, with participation from GCC and international experts.

Nov 26: Minister of Health opens the 19th Conference of the Asian Society of Transplantation, hosted in Kuwait for the first time at the GCC level, with global participation.

Nov 27: The Ministry announces a medical breakthrough: the Endocrine Tumor Surgery team at Jaber Al-Ahmad Hospital performs transoral robotic thyroidectomy without any external incisions, using advanced robotic technology.

Dec 1: The Ministry of Health inaugurates the "Tatamman" clinic for voluntary testing and counseling at Salwa Specialized Center to enhance access to early screening services with full confidentiality.

Dec 2: The Ministry of Health opens a new Travelers' Health Clinic at Al-Farwaniya Hospital as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance guidance and preventive services for travel-related diseases.

Dec 3: The Ministry of Health launches the 9th Annual Pediatric Neurology Conference under the theme "Genetics in Pediatric Neurology - What's New?" with participation of experts and specialists from Kuwait and abroad.

Dec 6: The Ministry of Health inaugurates the First Kuwait Conference on Endocrine Surgery under the patronage of Minister Al-Awadhi, attended by distinguished surgeons and specialists from Kuwait and overseas.

Dec 8: The Ministry of Health announces a major achievement by the National Polio Laboratory, which scored 100 percent in the first proficiency test for environmental samples conducted by the World Health Organization.

Dec 9: The Ministry of Health reports Kuwait's progress in the Immunization Program Performance Index at the Middle East regional level of the World Health Organization for 2025, achieving 91 percent in evaluation indicators related to National Immunization Technical Advisory Groups (NITAG).

Dec 10: Minister Al-Awadhi signed a ministerial decision regulating the conditions and requirements for granting licenses to practice in the private sector to enhance discipline, control physician movement between sectors, and unify standards to ensure service quality and stability in training pathways.

Dec 15: Minister Al-Awadhi signed four ministerial decisions on combating narcotics and psychotropic substances, regulating their use and trade, as part of the state's approach to establishing an integrated legislative system that protects society and strengthens health security.

Dec 23: Minister Al-Awadhi signed 11 ministerial decisions covering public health, technical and private sectors, and pharmaceutical control to reinforce institutional modernization, enhance governance and build a sustainable national health system.

Dec 24: Minister Al-Awadhi signed two decisions approving the conditions and specifications for licensing a unit or complex to provide therapeutic nutrition consultations in the private medical sector and adding the profession of "Home Health Assistant" to the medical professions, along with regulations for practicing it in the private medical sector, as part of efforts to develop home healthcare and improve service quality.

Dec 24: Minister Al-Awadhi signed a ministerial decision regulating the procedures for handling energy drinks in Kuwait.

Dec 24: The Ministry of Health announces the launch of the Hyperthermic Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy (HIPEC) program at the Kuwait Cancer Control Center following the successful implementation of the first treatment case using this advanced technique within the Gynecologic Oncology Surgery Unit.



Education & Scientific Research:

Jan 14: Sabah Al-Ahmad Center for Giftedness and Creativity, affiliated with the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS), won the Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah Informatics Award.

Jan 29: Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) signed a MoU with the World Health Organization office in Kuwait to enhance collaboration in research, development and support for public health, science, technology and innovation studies.

Jan 29: Abdullah Al-Salem University signed a partnership and cooperation agreement with King's College London, a leader in medical education, to establish a College of Medicine and Health Sciences at the university.

Feb 1: KISR achieved a scientific breakthrough by completing the breeding cycle of the black pomfret fish (Shim) for the first time in the Middle East.

Feb 3: The Public Authority for Applied Education and Training received a full score (140/140) "Satisfied" rating from the National Bureau for Academic Accreditation and Quality Assurance as part of the institutional eligibility evaluation process.

Feb 18: The Kuwaiti Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research signed an agreement with King Saud University in Riyadh to provide scholarships for Kuwaiti students for undergraduate and postgraduate studies (Master's - Ph.D.).

Feb 19: The Ministry of Education launched the "School Library Excellence Award" in collaboration with the Kuwaiti Library and Information Association.

Feb 28: Dr. Nawaf Al-Hajri, faculty member at the College of Life Sciences, won the 17th Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation 2025 in the category of leading developmental and productive projects to enhance food and water security and sustainable development.

Feb 24: The Kuwaiti Scientific Club won two gold medals and a special award at the Egypt International Science and Technology Fair (2025 EISTF) in Cairo.

March 5: Kuwait signed a strategic partnership agreement with Microsoft to accelerate digital transformation and enhance Kuwait's position as a regional hub in artificial intelligence, aligning with Kuwait Vision 2035.

April 3: KISR completes a new study on the origin and development of freshwater reserves in the northern groundwater aquifers using advanced hydrochemical techniques, supported by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

April 7: The Ministry of Education launches a new AI-based chatbot service (Chat with Hamad) to improve communication and efficiency in the education process.

April 7: KISR announces that its Kuwaiti National Seismic Network has recorded a magnitude 3.2 earthquake in Manaqeesh, southwest Kuwait.

April 14: KISR reports another magnitude 2.6 earthquake northeast Kuwait.

April 23: Kuwait University signs an agreement with KFAS to establish and operate the Kuwait National Space Research Center, supporting research and educational programs in space science and technology.

April 27: The Ministry of Higher Education signs a cooperation agreement with Quadrabay Verification Services to verify academic and professional qualifications from their original sources.

May 26: KISR announces the establishment of the Kuwait Sea Level Monitoring Station to support sustainable coastal planning and enhance Kuwait's capacity to address the impact of climate change.

May 28: KFAS launches its new strategy for 2025-29, aiming to advance Kuwait's scientific and research ecosystem and apply innovation in addressing national challenges and sustainable development.

June 1: The Ministry of Higher Education launches two new e-services via "Sahel" to facilitate degree equivalency for citizens and residents.

June 2: Kuwait Scientific Center signs a partnership agreement with the UN-Habitat program to promote cooperation in environmental awareness, sustainable education, and community engagement.

June 4: The Ministry of Education announces that student Ghalia Al-Enezi won first place among approximately 213,000 participants in the 9th Arab Reading Challenge, an initiative by Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashed in Dubai.

June 16: The Ministry of Education announces the reopening of school summer clubs across Kuwait from July 1 to August 31 through its Educational Development and Activities Sector.

June 18: Kuwait University, represented by the College of Graduate Studies, signs an MoU with Saudi Arabia's Education and Training Evaluation Commission to boost collaboration and exchange of expertise.

June 29: Minister of Education Sayed Jalal Al-Tabtabaei announces the establishment of the Gifted Students Office within the Minister's Office to nurture Kuwaiti talent and represent the nation in global scientific forums, reaffirming the Ministry's commitment to supporting gifted students.

July 2: KFAS signs a strategic cooperation agreement with the British King Foundation, aimed at strengthening joint efforts in the areas of food security, education, scientific research, and the preservation of cultural and environmental heritage.

July 7: Chairman of the Kuwait Association for Artificial Intelligence of Things, Sheikh Mohammad Al-Sabah, announces the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement with the Saudi Artificial Intelligence Governance Association to enhance regional cooperation in regulating and developing AI and Internet of Things technologies.

July 14: The Ministry of Higher Education announces the activation of the academic certificate verification service through its official portal, in cooperation with Quadraby Services Verification Company.

July 14: The Ministry of Education opens 25 summer clubs aimed at developing students' personal and creative skills.

July 15: Kuwait University's College of Science, introduces new academic programs in cybersecurity, financial and actuarial mathematics, and data analytics as part of its strategy to meet labor market needs.

Aug 5: The Dasman Diabetes Institute, affiliated with KFAS, announces the publication of its strategic vision for the Kuwait National Genome Project in Nature Reviews Genetics, the top-ranked scientific journal globally in the field of genetics.

Aug 12: KISR launches the "ICARUS" system-the first fully integrated national platform in Kuwait for high-performance computing and artificial intelligence-designed to support the scientific and research communities and strengthen Kuwait's presence in advanced technologies.

Aug 21: KISR announces that its Water Research Center has obtained a patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for a wetlands system.

Sept 9: Minister of Education Jalal Al-Tabtabaei signs a ministerial decree safeguarding intellectual property rights for government software, applications, school textbooks, publications, and educational materials.

Sept 15: The Ministry of Education announces the distribution of more than 4,155,000 school textbooks across all regions and educational levels.

Sept 15: Director General of KISR Dr. Faisal Al-Humaidan signs an agreement with the IAEA Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Technical Cooperation, Hua Liu, regarding the fourth Country Program Framework for technical cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency for the years 2026-35.

Sept 17: IAEA accredits the Radiological Measurements Laboratory at KISR as a regional center for environmental radiation monitoring within the ARASIA program for Arab states in West Asia.

Sept 19: Director General of KISR Dr. Faisal Al-Humaidan announces, at the conclusion of the 69th Annual IAEA Conference, that Kuwait has signed three new agreements with the Agency-some extending for 10 years-while continuing the implementation of nine ongoing national projects in addition to eight regional ones.

Sept 30: The Central Agency for Information Technology announces the launch of the first data exchange operation among government entities via the Developers Portal platform, as part of the Digital Integration Center project in Kuwait, implemented under an agreement with global company Google Cloud.

Oct 1: The Ministry of Education, in cooperation with the Ministry of Information, relaunches "With the Students" program in a new format aimed at developing students' skills, promoting societal values, and strengthening national and cultural identity among Kuwaiti youth as part of the community partnership between the two ministries.

Oct 12: KISR announces the selection of Dr. Sultan Al-Salem, Scientific Researcher at the Environment and Life Sciences Research Center, as Co-Editor-in-Chief of the prestigious international Journal of Environmental Management.

Oct 13: The Ministry of Education announces the integration of the Gulf Digital Educational Library with its official website, in cooperation with the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States, as part of the ministry's efforts to advance digital transformation and develop electronic educational services.

Oct 13: The Informatics Academy, affiliated with the His Highness Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah Informatics Award, launches its national artificial intelligence initiative "Kuwait AI" in support of the country's digital transformation and in contribution to achieving the national development vision New Kuwait 2035.

Oct 20: The Ministry of Education co-launch ceremony of the cooperation project with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), attended by Minister Al-Tabtabaei and an OECD delegation from the Directorate for Education and Skills, including Head of the Innovation and Measuring Progress Division Edmund Mason, Policy Analyst Marco Kools, and Policy Analyst Adelina Poblete.

Oct 21: KISR launches the enhanced version of the KISR Digital Repository (KDR), representing a significant step in strengthening the national research infrastructure and advancing toward a more open and sustainable scientific community.

Oct 26: Minister Al-Tabtabaei formed an independent investigation committee into remarks and violations related to the practices surrounding the printing and supply of school textbooks for the 2025/26 academic year, as part of the ministry's commitment to transparency and ensuring the integrity of contractual and financial procedures related to printing and procurement.

Oct 26: Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Dr. Nader Al-Jallal signs a decision assigning Dr. Mona Al-Ahmad from the Faculty of Medicine at Kuwait University to serve as Acting President of Abdullah Al-Salem University.

Nov 1: Kuwait Science Club wins the Grand Prize at the 2025 Cairo International Science and Technology Fair, along with two gold, one silver, and one bronze medals, showcasing the excellence of Kuwaiti youth in international scientific competitions.

Nov 4: KFAS and the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies sign a cooperation agreement for the digital transformation of the Kuwait National Library, enabling the digitization of heritage content for public and research access via advanced digital platforms.

Nov 11: Kuwait participates in the 2nd Arab Technology Forum (MIT Arab Tech) during the Web Summit 2025 held in Lisbon.

Nov 18: KFAS launches the "AI for Teachers" program in collaboration with Cambridge University Press & Assessment, a Cambridge partner, to design scientific content and provide guidance for program participants.

Nov 19: KISR announces the success of the first oceanographic expedition aboard the research vessel Al-Mustakshif, conducted in October, contributing to a comprehensive marine environment database for Kuwait.

Nov 28: KFAS announces that two Kuwaiti female researchers won the L'Orأ©al-UNESCO For Women in Science Middle East Awards for 2024 and 2025 in recognition of their outstanding scientific contributions: Dr. Intisar Al-Hatlani, Professor of Chemistry at Kuwait University, won the 2024 award for research in deep ultraviolet Raman spectroscopy and its applications in forensics, and Dr. Fatma Bahman, researcher at the Dasman Diabetes Institute, won the 2025 award for research on the genetic links between diet, inflammation, and metabolic diseases.

Nov 30: KFAS signs a memorandum of understanding with the Mohammed bin Rashed Space Centre, aiming to establish a strategic framework for collaboration in space sciences, research, and national capacity development in this vital sector.

Dec 6: The Sabah Al-Ahmad Center for Giftedness and Creativity, one of the centers of KFAS, launches a conference: "From Kuwait to the World.. A Leap with Innovation" in collaboration with the Nexus Forum for Technology and Innovation, to highlight the achievements of Kuwaiti innovators and the journey of developing a leading national system for innovation and technological entrepreneurship.

Dec 7: The Ministry of Education announces that psychology teacher Huda Al-Mutairi won the Distinguished Teacher category and student Hessa Al-Ka'ak won the Distinguished Student category in the Hamdan Bin Rashed Award for Distinguished Academic Performance, representing a model of creativity, commitment and excellence, and reflecting the efforts of the educational institutions in supporting talents and building capacities.

Dec 11: The Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research announces the selection of Dr. Fayza Al-Enezi, a researcher at the Environmental and Life Sciences Research Center, as an ambassador for the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) program at the British STEM Foundation.

Dec 21: The Arab Center for Educational Research for the Gulf States signs a cooperation protocol with the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training to strengthen scientific and research partnerships, support the educational research system, and develop education in GCC countries.

Dec 24: Abdullah Al-Salem University Council holds its first meeting at the university campus in Khaldiya, chaired by University President Dr. Mona Al-Ahmad, where the launch of the new official website was announced.



Media and Culture:

Jan 22: The Ministry of Information launched the second phase of the TV archive project as part of its vision to improve infrastructure, preserve and upgrade the national media heritage.

Jan 28: Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, launched the annual Kuwait Media Award (Shiraa), which aimed to honor creative works in various media fields and promote purposeful and sustainable media content.

Jan 29: Al-Mutairi inaugurated the digital photo archive at the Ministry of Information, containing around three million historical images covering all aspects of life in Kuwait.

Feb 3: On behalf of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Al-Mutairi, also President of the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters, opened the 30th Qurain Cultural Festival with a musical performance, "From Kuwait." Feb 13: On behalf of His Highness the Amir, Al-Mutairi inaugurated the events of "Kuwait: Capital of Arab Culture and Media 2025" at the Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Center.

Feb 16: The National Council for Culture, Arts, and Letters announced the discovery of a courtyard and structure west of the Qurainiyah site on Failaka Island dating back to the Hellenistic period (around 2,300 years ago).

Feb 19: Representing His Highness the Prime Minister, Al-Mutairi inaugurated exhibition "Art of the Arabian Peninsula Before Islam: Heritage of the Ancients," organized by the Dar Al-Athar Al-Islamiyyah at the American Cultural Center.

April 13: The State of Kuwait participates in Expo 2025, to be held in Osaka, Japan.

April 15: The Spring Art Exhibition opens at the Museum of Modern Art as part of the activities of Kuwait Capital of Arab Culture and Media 2025.

May 10: Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, inaugurates the 20th Arab Media Forum, under the patronage of His Highness the Prime Minister, under the theme: Media Challenges Amid Technological Advancement and Digital Transformation.

July 19: Minister Al-Mutairi, signs a ministerial decree reorganizing the mechanism for approving theatrical and artistic performances in the State of Kuwait.

July 23: The National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters selects media figure Amal Abdullah and literary critic Saleh Al-Gharib to be honored with the Gulf Creators Award in recognition of their distinguished contributions to culture, arts, and media.

July 30: The Arab Observatory for Architectural and Urban Heritage in Arab Countries lists the Kuwait Towers on the Arab Heritage Register under the modern architecture category during its 9th regional forum hosted in Beirut, Lebanon.

Aug 1: The Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO) announces the inclusion of several Arab cultural and historical sites and structures-including the Kuwait Towers-on the Arab Register of Modern Architectural and Urban Heritage.

Aug 12: Minister Al-Mutairi launches the new strategy of the Public Authority for Youth for the years 2025-30, which includes five developmental priorities: Leadership, employment, and entrepreneurship, Community participation, Culture, innovation, and creativity, Health and well-being, and Governance and resource development Sept 1: NCCAL inaugurates the 8th edition of the Arab Children Theater Festival with an exceptional opening show titled STOP, featuring highlights from global tales and famous stories ingrained in the memories of generations.

Sept 21: Minister Al-Mutairi launches the national campaign titled "Pioneering Through Will", aimed at highlighting the role of Kuwaiti determination across various fields.

Sept 24: The Ministry of Information announces the successful migration of its core applications and services to the Google Cloud Platform (GCP). This strategic initiative marks a significant milestone in the ministry's digital transformation efforts in alignment with the ambitious goals of New Kuwait 2035.

Sept 25: The Kuwaiti-Saudi Coordination Council witnesses the signing of several joint initiatives aimed at strengthening the historical and close cooperation between the two countries and translating strategic objectives into tangible achievements. This took place during the third meeting of the Joint Coordination Committee for culture, media, tourism, and social development.

Sept 25: The State of Kuwait participates in the opening of the 24th Muscat International Book Fair 2025.

Oct 9: Kuwait hosts the 29th meeting of GCC Ministers of Culture.

Oct 15: The State of Kuwait's pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka receives four international awards announced by the US magazine Exhibitor, which specializes in global exhibitions and conferences, in recognition of the pavilion's excellence in design, interactivity, and technological innovation.

Oct 19: The Kuwait Writers Association inaugurates its new cultural season and honors the winners of its prize for the first season, under the patronage of Sheikha Afrah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah.

Oct 22: The 25th International Music Festival opens at the Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Centre.

" Oct 26: NCCAL announces the discovery of a Bronze Age temple on Failaka Island dating back to the Dilmun civilization approximately 4,000 years ago, in cooperation with the joint Kuwaiti-Danish (Moesgaard Museum) archaeological team as part of the 2025 excavation season.

Oct 29: Minister Al-Mutairi, signs a cooperation agreement between the national "Visit Kuwait" platform and Jazeera Airways - a new step towards enhancing the country's position as a distinguished cultural and tourism destination in the region and worldwide.

Nov 4: Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) and Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) sign a media cooperation agreement for information exchange and development, keeping pace with advancements in information technology, especially in media content production.

Nov 9: The 8th Kuwait International Monodrama Festival opens and honors renowned actor Ibrahim Al-Sallal as this year's featured personality.

Nov 17: NCCAL announces the discovery of over 20 ancient ovens, a 7,700-year-old winged owl figurine, 7,500-year-old local barley remains, ceramic vessels, a small clay human head, miniature figurines, a model ship, and food preparation pottery at the Buhaira 1 archaeological site in the Sabbiya area, northern Kuwait.

Nov 18: Federation Arab News Agencies (FANA) announces that KUNA won the Best Report Award 2025 in the FANA Media Competition for an economic report on cybersecurity in the Kuwaiti oil sector, highlighting advanced protection systems for the national economy.

Nov 19: The 48th Kuwait International Book Fair opens under the theme "Book Nation.. Capital of Culture," sponsored by His Highness the Prime Minister and organized by NCCAL.

Nov 24: Kuwait secures a seat on the UNESCO World Heritage Committee for four years, representing the Arab states group.

Nov 25: Director-General of the General Administration of Radio in the Ministry of Information, Dr. Yusuf Al-Surraye announces the relaunch of the "With the Students" radio program, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, continuing national media support for education.

Nov 26: Minister Al-Mutairi, delivers a speech at the 55th session of the Arab Ministers of Information Council held at the Arab League headquarters.

Nov 26: Arab Ministers of Information Council endorses Kuwait to head the Executive Office of the council for the next two years.

Nov 26: Kuwait TV and the Development Sector of the Ministry of Information win the 2025 Media Excellence Award from the Arab League for best work in audio, visual, and print media among Arab countries.

Dec 4: The 25th edition of the Kuwait Theater Festival kicks off, organized by the National Council for Culture, Arts, and Letters.

Dec 10: Kuwait registers the "Diwaniya" tradition as an individual file on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity at UNESCO during the 20th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the 2003 Convention for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage, held at the Red Fort in New Delhi, India.

Dec 11: The play "What Is Not Mine" by the Gulf Arab Theater Group wins the Best Integrated Theatrical Performance at the 25th Kuwait Theater Festival, held at Dasma Theater.

Dec 15: The Ministry of Information announces the implementation of the electronic institutional memory system aimed at preserving institutional knowledge, documenting experiences, enhancing work efficiency and supporting performance sustainability, contributing to the development of the ministry's work system.

Dec 17: Kuwaiti poet Bader Bouresli is awarded the "Bahrain Order" by Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa in recognition of his outstanding contributions to writing national songs for Bahrain.

Dec 24: The NCCAL announces the discovery of exceptional archaeological artifacts at "Deir Al-Qusour" in central Failaka Island, including pottery pieces inscribed with Syriac writings and evidence dating back to the Umayyad and Abbasid periods.

Dec 24: Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) and the Kuwait Institute for Judicial and Legal Studies sign a memorandum of understanding to enhance cooperation and exchange experiences, expertise and information in the field of training and to benefit from the available resources and capabilities of both parties.



Tourism:

Feb 23: The Touristic Enterprises Company inaugurated the second phase of the water front project, which spans five kilometers from Green Island to the Yacht Club in the Salmiya area.

Nov 1: Visit Kuwait platform is launched, enabling tourists to apply for visas to visit Kuwait.

Nov 6: Touristic Enterprises Company opens the fourth season of the Winter Wonderland Kuwait project, covering over 129,000 square meters, as part of its plan to develop and enhance recreational destinations in the country.

Nov 12: Minister Al-Mutairi signs a cooperation agreement between the Visit Kuwait platform and Kuwait Airways, reflecting Kuwait's vision for building a modern tourism industry.

Dec 23: The Touristic Enterprises Company launches a project to develop Al-Aqaila Beach as part of efforts to upgrade waterfronts and enhance tourism and entertainment sector in Kuwait.

Sports:

Jan 1: The Board of Directors of the Kuwait Football Association selected former international star Jassem Yaqoub to represent Kuwait at the honoring ceremony for Gulf football legends during the final match of the "Gulf Cup Zain 26" at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium.

Jan 5: The first Kuwait International Chess tournament kicked off with the participation of 250 players from 25 countries.

Jan 14: The Kuwait national handball team participated in the 29th Handball World Championship.

Jan 28: The Kuwaiti fencing team wins two gold and four bronze medals at the Arab Fencing Championship held in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Feb 7: Kuwait participates in the 9th Asian Winter Games (Harbin 2025) in Harbin, China.

Feb 8: Kuwait secures 10 key positions in committees of the West Asian Modern Pentathlon Federation during its first board meeting held in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Feb 16: Member of the Kuwaiti Squash Federation, Adel Al-Gharib, elected Vice President of the Asian Squash Federation for the 2025-29 term during elections held on sidelines of the 22nd Asian Junior Championship in Hong Kong with the participation of 27 member nations.

Feb 16: Kuwaiti Mohammad Al-Daihani won silver medal in the "skeet" event at Amir of Qatar 2nd Grand Prix held at Lusail Shooting Range in Doha.

Feb 20: The 23rd annual Kuwait International Camel Racing Championship opens at the Martyr Fahad Al-Ahmad track.

Feb 22: The second edition of Kuwait Sports Day is held with the participation of 21,000 runners on Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah Bridge.

Feb 22: Minister of Information and Culture, and State for Youth Affairs, Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, opened the Gulf Cup Football Championship for Veteran Players hosted by Kuwait.

Feb 23: Kuwait hosted the 100th meeting of the Executive Office of the GCC National Olympic Committees, during which Kuwait was unanimously approved to host the 2nd Gulf Youth Games in 2028.

Feb 24: The Kuwait Handball Federation announced that Kuwait will host the 2026 Asian Men's Handball Championship, set on January 26.

March 18: Kazma Club won the 2024-25 Kuwaiti Handball Super Cup after defeating Kuwait SC in the final with a score of 34-32.

April 10: Kuwait SC wins the Super Volleyball Championship for the 2024-25 season after defeating Al-Arabi SC 3-0 in the final match held at the Volleyball Federation Hall in Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Complex.

April 12: The Annual International Grand Shooting Championship, named after His Highness the Amir, kicks off with the participation of around 220 male and female shooters, as well as technical and administrative teams from 18 Arab and foreign countries.

April 12: Kuwaiti athletes Fahad Al-Yaquob and Yousef Al-Shereeda from the Kuwait Sea Sports Club win first and second place respectively in the RA GP4 category at the UAE International Jet Ski Championship.

April 12: Kuwaiti athletes Zaid Al-Sulaiteen and Abdulaziz Al-Sulaiteen win gold medals in their respective categories at the Grand Slam World Jiu-Jitsu Championship held in London.

April 18: The 2025 Kuwait Open Tennis Championship begins at the Sheikh Jaber Al-Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah International Tennis Complex, with participation from 300 male and female players from Kuwait, Arab and Western countries.

April 18: Kuwaiti athlete Mohammad Al-Duaij wins the gold medal in high jump at the Asian U18 Athletics Championships held in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

April 19: Kuwaiti Ali Makhsid wins the Qatar Drift Racing Championship for the 2025-26 season.

April 27: The Kuwaiti shooting team wins its first gold medal in the 10-meter mixed air rifle category at the Arab Shooting Championship in Cairo, Egypt.

April 30: The Kuwaiti shooting team wins the gold medal in mixed team trap shooting at the finals of the Arab Shooting Championship in Cairo.

May 3: Kuwait's Ali Al-Kharafi wins first place in the fourth edition of the national equestrian show jumping league (2024-25), concluding the eighth and final round held at Sahara Equestrian Resort.

May 8: Kuwait SC basketball team wins the national league title for the 16th time and the seventh consecutive season, defeating Kazma SC 113-85 in the third game of the championship series.

May 9: Kuwait gains, for the first time, a four-year seat on the Board of Directors of the International Diving Federation, following elections at the General Assembly.

May 11: Kuwait SC football team wins the Kuwait Premier League (Zain League) 2024-25 title by defeating Al-Arabi SC 2-1 in the 23rd and final round at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium.

May 11: The 45th General Assembly of the Olympic Council of Asia opens in Kuwait, attended by His Highness the Crown Prince and representatives of 45 Asian National Olympic Committees, with the ceremony held at the Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Centre.

May 13: Kuwait SC volleyball team wins the 2024-25 Premier Volleyball League title for the 15th time in its history after defeating Burgan SC 3-0 in the final round held at Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Hall.

May 19: Kuwait SC wins the Crown Prince Football Cup for the 10th time in its history, beating Al-Arabi SC 1-0 in the 2024-2025 final.

May 20: Kuwait SC wins the Kuwait Volleyball Federation Cup (Senior Category) for the 2024-25 season after defeating Al-Qadisiya SC 3-1 in the final match.

May 30: Kuwait SC basketball team wins the Kuwait Basketball Federation Cup for the 2024-25 season by beating defending champions Al-Qadisiya SC 126-92.

June 1: Kuwaiti athletes Zaid and Abdulaziz Al-Sulaiteen win four gold medals at the Central Asian Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

June 15: Kuwait SC handball team wins the Kuwait Handball Premier League title for the 13th consecutive time and the 15th in its history by defeating Burgan SC 40-27 in the 15th and final round of the 2024-25 season.

June 21: Kuwaiti archer Hussein Al-Ajmi takes first place in the 3rd Gulf Archery Championship (Traditional Bow) held in Doha, Qatar.

June 28: Kuwait SC wins the Kuwait Handball Federation Cup for the 15th time and the 12th consecutive year, beating Al-Qadisiya SC 30-29 in the final.

July 1: The State of Kuwait wins the bid to host the 2026 Asian Sports Press Union Congress after securing the majority of votes during the congress meeting held in Hong Kong.

July 13: The Arab Handball Federation announces that Kuwait SC will host the 40th Arab Handball Club Championship, scheduled for next September in Kuwait at Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Sports Hall.

July 18: Kuwait Disabled Sports Club wins the West Asia Wheelchair Basketball Clubs Championship Cup after defeating Jordan's "Ajyal Al-Ghad" team 74-35 in the final match of the tournament hosted in Amman, Jordan.

July 29: The Asian Handball Federation announces the nomination of Kuwaiti Bader Al-Theyab as its President for the upcoming electoral term extending until 2029, with elections for the remaining positions scheduled to take place in Egypt next December.

July 31: President of the Kuwait Football Association Sheikh Ahmad Al-Sabah announces the appointment of Portuguese coach Helio Sousa as the head coach of the national football team under a two-year contract.

Aug 24: Kuwait's national judo team wins four gold and five bronze medals at the conclusion of the Asia Open Cup for juniors and cadets, hosted in Amman, Jordan.

Aug 29: Kuwait's national shooting team concludes its participation in the 16th Asian Shooting Championship in Kazakhstan with a total of eight medals: two gold, two silver, and four bronze.

Sept 4: Kuwait national fencing team wins 35 medals at the West Asian Championship in Bahrain: eight gold, 13 silver and 14 bronze.

Sept 7: Kuwait's national karate team concludes its participation in the 23rd Asian Junior and Cadet Championship held in Shaoguan, China, securing five medals: one gold, one silver and three bronze.

Sept 12: The State of Kuwait hosts the 40th Arab Championship for League and Cup Winners in Handball, with the participation of 11 teams.

Sept 15: Kuwait's national table tennis team wins one gold and four bronze medals (team category) at the 2025 Arab Championships held in Casablanca, Morocco.

Sept 20: The Kuwait Camel Racing Club opens the 2025-26 sports season at the martyr Fahad Al-Ahmad racetrack.

Sept 22: Kuwait SC wins the title of the 40th Arab Championship for League and Cup Winners in Handball after defeating Kazma SC 32-22.

Oct 6: Kuwait SC won the 37th Arab Clubs Basketball Championship after a well-deserved victory over Lebanon's Al-Hikma in the final match held in Dubai, with a score of (101-93), achieving the title for the second time in its history.

Oct 7: Chairman of the Kuwait Football Association, Sheikh Ahmad Al-Sabah, signs the agreement to host the French Super Cup match between Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille, scheduled for January 8, 2026.

Oct 15: Kuwait SC wins the 11th Local Basketball Super Cup for the 2025-26 sports season - the club's 10th title - after defeating Qadsia SC (122-99) in a clash held at the Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Indoor Sports Complex.

Oct 17: Kuwait's men's and women's national padel teams participate in the first edition of the Asian Padel Cup hosted by Qatar.

Oct 23: Kuwaiti national teqball player Nasser Al-Saqer wins the first medal for Kuwait at the 3rd Asian Youth Games - Bahrain 2025.

Oct 26: Kuwait's athlete Yasmine Waleed wins the gold medal in the high jump competition at the 3rd Asian Youth Games held in Manama, Bahrain, achieving a new personal record of 1.73 meters.

Oct 27: Kuwait hosts the meeting of the Supreme Committee responsible for organizing championships and sports events.

Oct 30: Kuwait SC volleyball team is crowned champion of the Kuwait Volleyball Federation Championship (Senior Category) for the 2025-26 season after defeating Qadsia SC (3-2) in the final match.

Oct 31: The Kuwait Asian Shooting Championship kicks off with the participation of 17 countries, with competitions held at the Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Shooting Complex.

Nov 7: Kuwait national team wins the Asian Shooting Championship held at the Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Olympic Complex, securing seven medals: four gold, two silver, and one bronze, achieving all the gold medals in the competition.

Nov 12: Kuwaiti's Omar Al-Qenai wins the gold medal in the 75 kg Kumite category at the Islamic Solidarity Games.

Nov 16: Kuwaiti Fahad Al-Yaqoub and Yousef Al-Sherida achieve first and second places, respectively, in the seated category (Spark 4 GP) at the UAE International Jet Ski Championship.

Nov 20: Kuwaiti Yaqoub Al-Youha wins the gold medal in the 110m hurdles at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Nov 24: The Public Authority for Sports announces the launch of an integrated electronic system for sports club membership in collaboration with the Sahel app, under the guidance of Minister Al-Mutairi.

Dec 10: Kuwait wins the position of Vice President of the Arab Federation for Air Sports for Asia after being elected during the General Assembly meeting of the federation held in Cairo, Egypt.

Dec 23: Kuwait SC wins the Amir football Cup for the 17th time after defeating Al-Arabi SC 2-0 in the final match of the 2024-25 season, held at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium.



Humanitarian Aid:

Jan 1: Kuwait Housing Village in southern Taiz Governorate, Yemen, opened comprising 40 housing units and service facilities, funded by Sheikh Abdullah Al-Nouri Charity Society.

Jan 5: Sheikh Abdullah Al-Nouri Charity Society opens the "Abdulaziz Saud Al-Babtain School" in Asilan District, Shabwah Governorate, eastern Yemen.

Jan 9: Kuwait's ambassador to Jordan, Hamad Al-Marri, delivered Kuwait's annual donation to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

Jan 13: Kuwait operates an extensive air bridge to Syria, sending 30 humanitarian relief flights carrying tons of food, medical supplies, winter aid, and ambulances to assist those affected by crises in Syria.

Jan 15: The Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) lays the foundation stone for an integrated health center project worth USD 800,000 in Basra, Iraq, in cooperation with the Iraqi Red Crescent.

Jan 22: Kuwait's Al-Najat Charity inaugurates "Al-Khairin 9" village in Abyan Governorate, Yemen, with 30 fully equipped housing units and service facilities.

Jan 23: The International Islamic Charity Organization (IICO) launches a mobile clinic project in Yemen to treat 4,500 patients, with a budget of USD 77,250.

Feb 12: KRCS dispatches a truck carrying seven mobile dental clinics to Yemen via Saudi Arabia.

Feb 14: Sheikh Abdullah Al-Nouri Charity Society opens a mosque in Ankara, Turkiye, built at a cost of USD 350,000 on a 150-square-meter area.

March 6: Kuwait sends a relief plane to Sudan carrying 40 tons of food and tents for displaced persons. On the same day, the IICO inaugurates its first post-war development project in Sudan: a water station in Al-Aseyab in Al-Abidhiyah Unit, Berber District, Nile River State, to provide clean drinking water.

June 10: KRCS announces it has received official accreditation from the American Institute of Health & Safety to offer First Aid and CPR training courses.

June 29: The UNHCR signs its annual grant agreement with Sheikh Abdullah Al-Nouri Charity Society to support Syrian refugee families in Jordan.

July 14: KRCS announces sponsorship of a project to provide water-transport vehicles in the Gaza Strip, in cooperation with the WAFA Association for Development and Capacity Building in Palestine, to support families affected by the Israeli aggression and alleviate their suffering.

July 28: A Kuwaiti relief plane departs Abdullah Al-Mubarak Air Base for Port Sudan International Airport carrying 40 tons of various supplies.

July 28: IICO inaugurates an artesian water well project in Shabwa Governorate in southern Yemen, benefiting around 3,500 people, as part of the "Kuwait is By Your Side" campaign in its 11th consecutive year.

July 30: Under directives of Kuwait's political leadership, the Ministry of Social Affairs, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Kuwait Red Crescent Society, and several charitable organizations, launches an urgent relief campaign to support the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

Aug 4: A Kuwaiti relief plane departs Abdullah Al-Mubarak Air Base for Port Sudan International Airport carrying 10 tons of relief and shelter supplies to support vulnerable groups in Sudan.

Aug 9: The second edition of the "Partners for Yemen" conference to support education in Yemen launches in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, under the patronage of Kuwait-based IICO, with participation from Kuwait's Rahma International Society.

Aug 10: The first Kuwaiti relief plane departs Abdullah Al-Mubarak Air Base for Gaza, carrying 10 tons of food supplies, as part of the humanitarian campaign "Kuwait is By Your Side," heading to Al-Arish International Airport.

Aug 12: The second aircraft of Kuwait's second humanitarian air bridge departs Abdullah Al-Mubarak Air Base for Marka Military Airport in Jordan, carrying 10 tons of essential food supplies for urgent delivery to the people of Gaza amidst severe humanitarian conditions.

Aug 14: The third aircraft of the Kuwaiti humanitarian air bridge departs for Marka Military Airport in Jordan, carrying 10 tons of food aid for Gaza.

Aug 14: IICO implements the fifth phase of the "Good Livelihood" (Kasb Tayyib) program for orphans, completing 64 small productive projects benefiting 384 orphans and their families across several Yemeni governorates to improve their living conditions and transform them into self-reliant households.

Aug 15: The fourth aircraft of Kuwait's second humanitarian air bridge departs for Al-Arish International Airport in Egypt, carrying 40 tons of food aid for Gaza.

Aug 21: IICO announces its sponsorship of 1,000 Syrian refugee students at Kuwait Charitable Schools in Lebanon for the 2024-25 academic year, as part of its strategy to provide quality educational and training opportunities, in cooperation with the Kuwaiti Excellence Humanitarian Society and in partnership with the Lebanese Society for Scientific Research.

Aug 28: The fifth aircraft of Kuwait's second humanitarian air bridge departs for Marka Military Airport in Jordan, carrying 10 tons of food aid destined for Gaza.

Aug 31: The sixth aircraft of Kuwait's second humanitarian air bridge departs carrying 10 tons of food aid to Gaza, continuing the "Kuwait is By Your Side" humanitarian campaign.

Sept 9: The seventh aircraft of Kuwait's second humanitarian air bridge departs for Marka Military Airport in Jordan, carrying 10 tons of food aid for Gaza.

Sept 9: KRCS signs a cooperation agreement with the American Institute of Safety & Health for the official accreditation of first aid, CPR, and public safety training courses.

Sept 13: A delegation from the KRCS concludes its visit to Rohingya refugee camps in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, as part of the society's humanitarian efforts to support refugee causes worldwide.

Sept 14: The eighth aircraft of Kuwait's second humanitarian air bridge departs for Al-Arish Airport in Egypt, carrying 10 tons of food aid for Gaza.

Sept 15: The ninth aircraft of Kuwait's second humanitarian air bridge departs for Al-Arish Airport in Egypt, carrying 40 tons of food aid for Gaza.

Sept 18: The 10th Kuwaiti humanitarian air bridge flight departs for Al-Arish in North Sinai, carrying 40 tons of food supplies designated for Gaza.

Sept 21: The 11th aircraft of Kuwait's second humanitarian air bridge departs for Al-Arish Airport in Egypt, carrying 10 tons of food aid for Gaza as part of the "Kuwait is By Your Side" campaign.

Sept 23: The 12th aircraft of Kuwait's second humanitarian air bridge departs for Al-Arish Airport in Egypt, carrying 10 tons of food aid to be delivered to Gaza.

Sept 24: The 13th aircraft of Kuwait's second humanitarian air bridge departs for Al-Arish Airport in Egypt, carrying 40 tons of food supplies for Gaza.

Sept 25: The Kuwaiti Sheikh Abdullah Al-Nouri Charity signs a cooperation agreement with the UN World Food Program (WFP) to support breastfeeding mothers and infants in Gaza by providing hot meals and specialized nutritional supplements amid the worsening humanitarian crisis.

Oct 1: The Regional Network for Social Responsibility honors UN Secretary-General Advisor Dr. Abdullah Al-Maatouq, Chairman of IICO and Kuwait Zakat House, during a ceremony in Bahrain recognizing the winners of the 2025 GCC Humanitarian Work Award in its seventh edition, held as part of the World Social Responsibility Day celebrations.

Oct 2: A plane of the second Kuwaiti air bridge, part of the humanitarian campaign "Kuwait Is by Your Side" for the Palestinian brothers, takes off to Egypt's Al-Arish Airport carrying 40 tons of food aid in preparation for delivery to the Gaza Strip.

Oct 5: A plane of the second Kuwaiti air bridge under the "Kuwait Is by Your Side" campaign to aid Palestinians in Gaza departs for Al-Arish Airport in Egypt, loaded with 10 tons of food supplies to be delivered to the Strip.

Oct 6: The new Board of Directors of the Kuwait Red Crescent Society for the year (2025-26) is formed, chaired by Khaled Al-Maghames, with Dr. Nasser Al-Tannak as Vice-Chairman, Fahad Al-Mundil as Secretary-General, Saud Al-Dabbous as Treasurer, and Dr. Lateefa Al-Meer, Yousef Al-Zaben, and Saud Al-Mukhaizeem as members.

Oct 7: A plane of the second Kuwaiti air bridge to aid Palestinians in the Gaza Strip departs for Egypt's Al-Arish Airport carrying 40 tons of relief supplies for Gaza.

Oct 8: A plane of the second Kuwaiti air bridge under the "Kuwait Is by Your Side" campaign to aid Palestinians in Gaza departs for Al-Arish Airport in Egypt, loaded with 10 tons of food aid to be delivered to the Strip.

Oct 12: A plane of the second Kuwaiti air bridge under the "Kuwait Is by Your Side" campaign to aid Palestinians in Gaza heads to Egypt's Al-Arish Airport carrying 40 tons of food supplies.

Oct 15: KRCS announces the entry of 15 trucks carrying around 360 tons of relief food items and Kuwaiti aid into the Gaza Strip through the Karam Abu Salem crossing, in cooperation with the Embassy of Kuwait in Cairo and the Egyptian Red Crescent Society.

Oct 22: The First GCC Red Crescent Conference on Artificial Intelligence kicks off in Kuwait under the theme: "Towards New Horizons in Humanitarian Work and Developmental Media Through Harnessing the Power of Artificial Intelligence." Oct 26: The Kuwaiti Office for Charitable Projects in Cairo launches a relief convoy for the people of Gaza, consisting of 33 trucks loaded with food baskets and other essential supplies.

Oct 26: Kuwaiti charity Namaa Relief announces the implementation of the first phase of its humanitarian project "For the Sake of Gaza," aiming to provide safe shelter for displaced families in northern Gaza through the establishment of more than 100 fully equipped tents, in cooperation with locally accredited organizations approved by the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry.

Oct 28: A Kuwaiti aid convoy arrives in the Egyptian city of Rafah, consisting of 33 trucks loaded with food and essential supplies, donated by Kuwait Zakat House in support of the people of Gaza.

Nov 2: KRCS signs a grant agreement with ICRC worth USD two million to support the sustainability of programs improving access to healthcare for vulnerable communities in Sudan.

Nov 24: The Nama Charity Association (Kuwait) opens a new school in Kismayo, southern Somalia.

Nov 26: KRCS announces the dispatch of a humanitarian convoy to Aden Governorate, Yemen, carrying 40 tons of medical supplies and relief materials to support families affected by the cholera outbreak.

Dec 7: Kuwaiti Patient Helping Fund announces the operation of its third field clinic for displaced persons in the Tawila area, North Darfur State, to assist people displaced from the city of Al-Fashir, in partnership with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

Dec 22: Kuwait's Development Society signs a partnership agreement with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) to support the child nutrition program in the Gaza Strip with a contribution of USD 100,000.

Dec 22: Sheikh Abdullah Al-Nouri Charity signs a cooperation agreement with UNICEF to support children in the Gaza Strip with a contribution of USD one million.

Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED):

Feb 8: KFAED signs an agreement with the Yemeni government to resume the implementation of Kuwaiti development projects and reschedule outstanding payments.

Feb 13: KFAED signs a MoU with the World Food Program (WFP) to establish a framework for joint technical cooperation and development work in countries where both are present.

Feb 17: KFAED signs two loan agreements with the Jordanian government worth 20 million Kuwaiti dinars (approx. USD 64 million) to finance public education infrastructure and rehabilitate roads and bridges.

Feb 25: KFAED signs a loan agreement with Burkina Faso worth six million Kuwaiti dinars (approx. USD 19.04 million) to finance an irrigated agriculture development project in Sounou and Kouri areas.

Feb 28: KFAED signs a loan agreement with Cameroon worth three million Kuwaiti dinars (approx. USD 9.7 million) to support a rice production value chain project.

March 11: KFAED provides a USD 2.5 million grant to the World Health Organization to enhance access to renewable energy sources for health facilities in Yemen.

March 20: KFAED signs two grant agreements with UNICEF: the first for USD 1.5 million to support the water sector in Gaza and the second for USD two million to improve education in Lebanon.

March 23: KFAED signs a loan agreement with the Government of Bahrain worth 10 million Kuwaiti dinars (approx. USD 32.4 million) to help finance the second phase of the Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah Road development project.

April 24: KFAED signs a loan agreement worth KD three million (USD 9.8 million) to finance the construction, rehabilitation, and equipping of health facilities in Cape Verde.

April 24: KFAED signs a loan agreement worth KD five million (USD 16 million) with the government of Bhutan to help fund the Bhegana Hydropower Project.

April 24: KFAED signs a grant agreement worth USD 2.5 million with the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) to support the Somalia Humanitarian Fund (2025-26).

April 25: The Fund signed a loan agreement worth KD four million (USD 12.8 million) to finance the ENCO-5 intersection project in Conakry, Guinea.

April 25: The Fund signs a USD two million grant agreement to support an emergency water supply project in Gaza, Palestinian Territories.

April 25: KFAED signed a USD two million grant with the UNDP to enhance access to drinking water infrastructure for IDPs, refugees, and host communities in Sudan.

May 31: The Fund announces a MoU with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) during the official visit of His Highness the Crown Prince to Japan, aiming to expand development cooperation and sustainable project implementation in developing countries.

June 17: The Fund signs an MoU with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) to create a joint coordination framework to enhance development efforts in fragile and conflict-affected countries.

June 23: KFAED announces participation in the foundation stone-laying ceremony for a new cancer treatment and control center in N'Djamena, Chad.

July 4: KFAED participates in the inauguration of the development and expansion project of Undurkhaan Airport in Mongolia, marking a new phase of ongoing partnership between the State of Kuwait and the Republic of Mongolia.

July 6: KFAED signs two Memorandums of Understanding for development cooperation with the UK Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO) to provide joint emergency humanitarian assistance to populations affected by conflict in Sudan and Somalia, with a total value of USD 10 million (USD five million for each country).

July 27: KFAED announces the opening of the expansion and upgrading project of Velana International Airport in Male, the capital of the Maldives, implemented in cooperation with the Kuwait Fund, the Saudi Fund for Development, the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, and the OPEC Fund for International Development.

July 29: KFAED signs a grant agreement with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) worth USD 500,000 to support the financing of the Science and Technology Enhancement Program in Africa.

Aug 5: KFAED signs a loan agreement with Nigeria to finance a project aimed at supporting education for out-of-school children in Kaduna State.

Aug 13: KFAED activated its grant to Lebanon, valued at USD 1.5 million, designed for financing studies related to the construction of new grain silos.

Aug 20: KFAED announces that the total amounts transferred to the Public Authority for Housing Welfare in Kuwait have exceeded 578 million Kuwaiti Dinars (approximately USD 1.9 billion) as part of the closing accounts for fiscal year 2024/25.

Aug 26: KFAED signs a loan agreement with the Republic of Nicaragua worth four million Kuwaiti Dinars (approximately USD 13 million) to contribute to financing the construction of the Prinzapolka Bridge.

Sept 22: KFAED signs a second loan agreement with Pakistan worth 7.5 million Kuwaiti Dinars (approximately USD 24.5 million) to finance the Mohammad Dam hydropower project, following an earlier loan provided in June for the same project.

Sept 28: KFAED signs a grant agreement with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) worth USD 685,000 to support financing studies for improving the overall performance of Kuwait's Public Authority for Agriculture Affairs and Fish Resources.

Oct 8: KFAED signs a Memorandum of Understanding and two grant agreements totaling USD four million, provided to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) to support the humanitarian funds for Sudan and Yemen.

Oct 14: KFAED signs two loan agreements with Belize and Saint Lucia, valued at KD eight million (USD 25.6 million), on the sidelines of the World Bank Group meetings held in Washington, D.C.

Oct 26: KFAED signs two grant agreements with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) worth USD 5.7 million to support humanitarian efforts in Sudan and Chad. The agreements were signed by Kuwait's Foreign Minister and Chairman of the Fund, Abdullah Al-Yahya, and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi.

Oct 27: KFAED signs a grant agreement with the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF), under which the Fund provides USD five million to support a project responding to and combating cholera in Sudan.

Nov 2: KFAED signs a grant agreement with ICRC worth USD 2.5 million to contribute to providing healthcare and clean water services to communities affected by conflict in Somalia.

Nov 12: Kuwait Fund signs its fifth loan agreement with Bahrain worth 31.25 million Kuwaiti Dinars (approximately USD 100 million) to finance the development of electricity transmission networks in Bahrain.

Nov 15: The Fund participates in the inauguration of the Bambeto intersection project in the Republic of Guinea, reflecting the strong developmental partnership between Kuwait and Guinea.

Nov 20: The Fund and the UN Development Program sign grant agreements totaling USD four million to enhance the resilience of communities across Sudan in light of increasing humanitarian needs.

Nov 27: The Fund participates in the African Investment Forum in Rabat, attended by ministers, experts, development finance institutions, banks, and insurance companies from Arab, African, and European countries.



Kuwaiti Achievements:

Jan 20: International Kuwaiti shooting referee Khaled Al-Jurayyed obtains an international license as an official lecturer for Electronic Scoring Target (EST) courses from the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF), becoming the first Kuwaiti and Arab to earn this license.

Jan 30: Dr. Muneera Al-Arouj, diabetes consultant at the Ministry of Health, receives the Sheikh Hamdan Award for Innovation in the Health Sector in recognition of her development of a mobile application for diabetic patients based on approved data, evidence and medical recommendations that improve the quality of their healthcare.

Feb 9: Dr. Badriya Al-Hilaili, working in the Energy and Building Research Center at the KISR, was selected member of the American-Romanian Academy of Arts and Sciences, becoming the first Arab woman to receive this membership.

Feb 9: Dr. Turki Al-Otaibi appointed President-Elect of the Middle East Regional Board of the International Society of Nephrology, during the World Congress of Nephrology held in New Delhi, India.

Feb 12: The American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) names Maryam Al-Rifai, from Kuwait, among the Top 10 Civil Engineering Students Worldwide during its annual event aimed at encouraging students to develop themselves and make impactful contributions to society.

April 20: ALECSO Director General Mohammad Ould Amar announces that late Kuwaiti poet Ahmad Al-Adwani has been named the Symbol of Arab Culture for 2025, honoring Kuwait's major cultural role in the Arab world.

April 29: Colonel Eng. Yousef Khalil Al-Shatti sets a new Guinness World Record for the fastest marathon in full military gear, achieved in Portugal.

May 2: The American College of Surgeons selects Kuwaiti surgeon Dr. Waddah Al-Refaie, Chair of Surgery at Creighton University, to join its 2025 Scientific Exchange Program with the European Surgical Association, making him the first Kuwaiti, Gulf, and Arab surgeon to earn this honor.

June 17: Kuwaiti photographer Mohammad Murad wins first place in the Wildlife category of the BigPicture Natural World Photography Competition, held in California, US, one of the world's top nature photography contests.

Sept 29: Kuwaiti photographer Dr. Mahdi Ghuloum wins two awards at the Siena International Photo Awards held in the city of Siena, central Italy, with the participation of elite professional and amateur photographers from around the world.

Oct 2: The State of Kuwait achieves a historic milestone by entering the Guinness World Records for performing the longest transcontinental robotic surgery ever, covering a distance of 12,034.92 km between Jaber Al-Ahmad Hospital in Kuwait and Cruz Vermelha Hospital in Brazil.

Oct 5: The Science and Technology in Society Forum (STS Forum) honors Kuwaiti engineer Meshal Al-Otaibi as one of the promising young leaders for 2025. The forum was launched in Kyoto, Japan, in the presence of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, with wide international participation.

Oct 8: Kuwaiti photographer Mohammad Awadh wins first and second place globally in the architectural photography and sports photography competitions held in Greece.

Oct 29: Board member of the Kuwait Society of Engineers, Abdullah Al-Ghareeb, wins the 13th Arab Distinguished Youth Award in the category of research and innovation achievement in the ministerial and civil sectors, organized by the Arab League.

Nov 11: Emperor Naruhito of Japan awards His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammd Al-Sabah the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun during an official ceremony at the Matsu-no-Ma (State Hall) of the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan.

Nov 21: Kuwaiti photographer Mohammad Murad receives an Honorable Mention in the Animals category of the Nature inFocus 2025 photography competition held in Bangalore, India.

Notable Figures Who Passed Away:

Jan 2: Renowned actor and director Abdulaziz Al-Haddad passed away at the age of 74 after a rich career filled with contributions to the media and arts.

March 24: Former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Khaled Suleiman Al-Jarallah passed away at the age of 78 after a distinguished career in diplomatic service.

April 3: Faisal Mahmoud Madouh, Kuwaiti painter and journalist, passes away at age 81, after an outstanding career in media and arts.

May 6: Prominent media personality and actor Fakhri Odeh Al-Tamimi dies at age 75, leaving behind a legacy in the Kuwaiti media landscape.

May 9: Retired Lieutenant General Mahmoud Ibrahim Al-Tabbakh passes away at 67, after a distinguished military service.

June 14: Asad Taqi, former Vice Chairman of the Public Authority for Sport and had many contributions to sports, dies at 77.

June 14: Veteran actor Hussein Suleiman Al-Qattan passes away at 98, after decades of dedication to media, arts and culture in Kuwait.

July 1: Former Minister of Information Dr. Bader Jassem Al-Yaquob passed away at the age of 79, after a long career of dedicated service to the State of Kuwait.

July 24: Former Director General of the Public Authority for Youth and Sports Khaled Ahmad Al-Hamad passed away at the age of 92, following a distinguished career in Kuwait's sports sector.

Aug 12: Journalist and former Member of the Kuwaiti National Assembly Ahmad Yousef Al-Nefisi passed away at the age of 85, after a lifetime of dedicated service to the nation.

Sept 12: Former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil Dr. Emad Mohammad Al-Atiqi passed away at the age of 69, following a distinguished career in national service.

Oct 22: Sheikh Ali Abdullah Al-Sabah passed away at the age of 75, after a long and distinguished career in diplomatic and public service. (end) eng