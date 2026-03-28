Over 180 Clashes Reported In Past 24 Hours, Most Intense In Kostiantynivka And Pokrovsk Sectors

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this information is contained in a Facebook post by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the situation as of 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 28.

The enemy carried out 59 airstrikes, dropping 228 guided bombs. In addition, the Russians deployed 8,269 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,567 shelling attacks, 67 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

The Russian Federation's army carried out airstrikes in the areas of Pokrovsk, Levadne, Pidhavrylivka, and Ivanivka in Dnipropetrovsk region; Tsvitkove, Novoselivka, Dolynka, Shyroke, Kopaniv, Verkhnia Tersa, Vozdvyzhivka, Liubytske, Hirke, Huliaypole, Orikhiv, and Preobrazhenka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The Air Force struck three areas where Russian personnel were concentrated.

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, five combat engagements took place; the enemy carried out one airstrike, dropping three bombs, and conducted 89 shelling attacks, five of which were from MLRS.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the invaders launched five assaults in the directions of Prylipka, Vovchansk, Zybyne, Mala Vovcha, and Okhrimivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, the Russian Federation's army attacked eight times in the directions of Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, Hlushevka, Novoplatonivka, Podoly, Novosynove, and Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked nine times, attempting to breach the defenses in the directions of Novoserhiivka, Stavky, Drobysheve, Lyman, and in the Seredne area.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled six attempts by the invaders to advance near Platonivka and in the direction of Rai-Oleksandrivka and Riznykivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out three offensive operations toward Markove and Chervone.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Russian troops carried out 35 attacks toward Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Stepanivka, Novopavlivka, and in the areas of Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, Yablunivka, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled 36 assaults by the Russian army in the areas of Nykanorivka, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka, Novomykolaivka, and toward Kucheriiv Yar, Bilytske, Novyi Shakhov, Novopidhorodne, and Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy launched four attacks toward Oleksandriivka, Verbove, and Kalynivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 21 Russian attacks toward Varvarivka, Staroukrainka, Olenokostiantynivka, Zelene, Zaliznychne, and in the Myrne area.

In the Orikhiv direction, no active enemy offensive operations were recorded.

In the Dnipro direction, Ukrainian units repelled one enemy attack near the Antonivsky Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of Russian offensive groups were detected.

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian troops since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022, to March 28, 2026, in the war against Ukraine amount to approximately 1,294,470 personnel.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine