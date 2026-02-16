Vastu Tips: How To Place God Idols In Your Car For Safe And Auspicious Travel

While we often follow Vastu principles at home, many people wonder if the same guidelines apply to vehicles. It's common to spot god idols on car dashboards, but is it truly appropriate? Which deity should be placed, and in which direction? Let's explore some Vastu tips for keeping divine energy in your car.

Is it advisable to place a god idol in a car?

Opinions vary on this. Some believe that idols should be kept only in pure and sacred spaces, and cars may not always meet this standard. If you smoke, consume alcohol, or eat non-vegetarian food in your car, it's generally recommended to avoid keeping idols there.

However, according to Vastu, placing certain god idols in your car is considered auspicious. For instance:

Lord Ganesha: Often placed on the dashboard, he is believed to remove obstacles during travel. Flying Hanuman: Symbolizes protection and courage, ensuring safe journeys. Lord Shiva: Representing protection and benevolence, his image is thought to safeguard travelers.

Vastu Tips for Placing God Idols in Your Car



Orientation: The idol's face should always be directed towards the interior of the car, facing the driver and passengers.

Cleanliness: Wipe the idol daily with a clean cloth to maintain purity.

Idol Condition: Never keep broken or damaged idols. If an idol gets damaged, immerse it respectfully and replace it immediately.

Safe Placement: For safety reasons, carefully position idols like Hanuman or Ganesha so that they don't obstruct driving.

Lifestyle Practices: Avoid smoking, drinking alcohol, or consuming non-vegetarian food in a car where a god idol is placed.

Auspicious Objects: A small black turtle in the car is considered lucky and protective against negative energies.

Positive Energy Boosters: Placing plain salt and baking soda in a paper packet under the seat is believed to absorb negativity and enhance positive vibes.

Crystals and Stones: Keeping natural crystals or stones in the vehicle can strengthen the earth element and support safe travel. Tibetan Flags: Hanging small Tibetan flags alongside the idol is considered auspicious, symbolizing prosperity and circulating positive energy as they flutter in the wind.