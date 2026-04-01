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Defense Questions Rifle Tied to Charlie Kirk Shooting Case
(MENAFN) Reports indicate that lawyers for the suspect in the killing of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk claim that investigators could not match the bullet that killed him to the rifle allegedly used in the attack. The defense is citing this discrepancy to request a delay in the trial.
Tyler Robinson’s legal team stated in a recent court filing that the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) could not definitively link a bullet fragment recovered from Kirk’s body to the rifle discovered at the scene, referencing an internal ATF report.
While the complete report has not been publicly released, Robinson’s lawyers quoted sections in a request to postpone a preliminary hearing set for May. They argued that additional time is needed to review the bullet analysis and examine DNA from several other individuals present at the crime scene.
Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA (TPUSA), was shot in the neck and killed almost instantly at an event on a Utah college campus last September. His death sparked widespread reactions in the US, with former President Donald Trump posthumously awarding Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom and describing him as “a visionary and one of the greatest figures of his generation.”
Tyler Robinson’s legal team stated in a recent court filing that the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) could not definitively link a bullet fragment recovered from Kirk’s body to the rifle discovered at the scene, referencing an internal ATF report.
While the complete report has not been publicly released, Robinson’s lawyers quoted sections in a request to postpone a preliminary hearing set for May. They argued that additional time is needed to review the bullet analysis and examine DNA from several other individuals present at the crime scene.
Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA (TPUSA), was shot in the neck and killed almost instantly at an event on a Utah college campus last September. His death sparked widespread reactions in the US, with former President Donald Trump posthumously awarding Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom and describing him as “a visionary and one of the greatest figures of his generation.”
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