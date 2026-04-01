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Russian Army Transport Plane Crashes in Crimea

Russian Army Transport Plane Crashes in Crimea


2026-04-01 04:22:14
(MENAFN) Reports indicate that a Russian An-26 military transport plane crashed in Crimea on Tuesday evening, resulting in the deaths of all 29 people on board, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

The ministry stated that communication with the aircraft was lost at around 6 PM local time during a “routine flight” over the strategically significant Black Sea peninsula. Authorities added that there were “no signs of external impact on the aircraft,” suggesting that it was not shot down.

Sources cited by reports indicated that the plane crashed into a mountain, and preliminary data suggests a possible technical malfunction may have caused the accident.

The An-26 is a twin-engine turboprop aircraft designed to carry up to 40 soldiers, deploy paratroopers, and evacuate wounded personnel.

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