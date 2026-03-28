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One Killed in Iranian Strike on Tel Aviv
(MENAFN) One person was killed and four others wounded in the greater Tel Aviv area early Saturday as Iran launched a sweeping retaliatory missile assault targeting central and southern Israel, Israeli authorities confirmed.
Israeli emergency service Magen David Adom reported the fatality in the Gush Dan area — commonly known as Greater Tel Aviv — after missile fragments and shrapnel from an Iranian multi-warhead missile rained down across multiple locations. Search and rescue teams were rapidly deployed to Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, and Givatayim in response.
Two people sustained injuries in central Israel, while two others were critically wounded in Beersheba and rushed to Soroka Hospital, Magen David Adom said.
Israeli media reported that missile fragments and shrapnel impacted at least 10 separate locations around Tel Aviv, causing significant structural damage across the area.
— Rapid-Fire Strikes Within Half an Hour —
The Israeli army confirmed it had detected the missile launches originating from Iran, with air defense systems scrambled in an attempt to intercept the incoming projectiles. Retaliatory strikes followed in swift succession — within less than 30 minutes — first hitting southern Israel before extending north into central areas.
Air raid sirens wailed first across the Negev region in the south, then swept through central Israel including Tel Aviv, occupied East Jerusalem, and the West Bank as successive waves of missiles approached.
The assault was triggered by Iran's vowed response to US-Israeli strikes on steel facilities in Isfahan and Khuzestan, as well as the Hendab Heavy Water Complex in Arak.
Approximately two hours after the initial barrage, Iran struck southern Israel once more. Magen David Adom subsequently reported no additional impacts or injuries from the second wave — during which sirens sounded from the occupied West Bank all the way to the Gaza border — adding that further updates would be issued if the situation changed.
The strikes represent the latest chapter in Tehran's ongoing campaign of drone and missile retaliation against Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military assets — a campaign that has inflicted mounting casualties and infrastructure damage while continuing to roil global markets and disrupt international aviation.
Israeli emergency service Magen David Adom reported the fatality in the Gush Dan area — commonly known as Greater Tel Aviv — after missile fragments and shrapnel from an Iranian multi-warhead missile rained down across multiple locations. Search and rescue teams were rapidly deployed to Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, and Givatayim in response.
Two people sustained injuries in central Israel, while two others were critically wounded in Beersheba and rushed to Soroka Hospital, Magen David Adom said.
Israeli media reported that missile fragments and shrapnel impacted at least 10 separate locations around Tel Aviv, causing significant structural damage across the area.
— Rapid-Fire Strikes Within Half an Hour —
The Israeli army confirmed it had detected the missile launches originating from Iran, with air defense systems scrambled in an attempt to intercept the incoming projectiles. Retaliatory strikes followed in swift succession — within less than 30 minutes — first hitting southern Israel before extending north into central areas.
Air raid sirens wailed first across the Negev region in the south, then swept through central Israel including Tel Aviv, occupied East Jerusalem, and the West Bank as successive waves of missiles approached.
The assault was triggered by Iran's vowed response to US-Israeli strikes on steel facilities in Isfahan and Khuzestan, as well as the Hendab Heavy Water Complex in Arak.
Approximately two hours after the initial barrage, Iran struck southern Israel once more. Magen David Adom subsequently reported no additional impacts or injuries from the second wave — during which sirens sounded from the occupied West Bank all the way to the Gaza border — adding that further updates would be issued if the situation changed.
The strikes represent the latest chapter in Tehran's ongoing campaign of drone and missile retaliation against Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military assets — a campaign that has inflicted mounting casualties and infrastructure damage while continuing to roil global markets and disrupt international aviation.
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