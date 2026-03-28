403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN Sets Up Team to Address Strait of Hormuz Crisis During Iran Conflict
(MENAFN) As stated by reports, the United Nations announced on Friday the creation of a dedicated task force to address the humanitarian fallout from disruptions to maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz amid the ongoing conflict in Iran.
“At a time when the conflict in the Middle East threatens to escalate, disruptions in maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz risk creating ripple effects impacting humanitarian needs and agricultural production in the coming months,” UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said during a press briefing.
Reports indicate that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appointed Under-Secretary-General Jorge Moreira da Silva, executive director of the UN Office for Project Services, to lead the task force.
The initiative will include representatives from the UN Conference on Trade and Development, the International Maritime Organization, and the International Chamber of Commerce, with additional participants invited as needed, according to Dujarric.
Drawing lessons from existing UN mechanisms—such as the UN Verification, Inspection and Monitoring Mechanism for Yemen, the Black Sea Grain Initiative, and the UN2720 Mechanism for Gaza—the new task force aims to facilitate the trade of fertilizers and related raw materials while fully respecting national sovereignty and established international legal frameworks.
“At a time when the conflict in the Middle East threatens to escalate, disruptions in maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz risk creating ripple effects impacting humanitarian needs and agricultural production in the coming months,” UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said during a press briefing.
Reports indicate that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appointed Under-Secretary-General Jorge Moreira da Silva, executive director of the UN Office for Project Services, to lead the task force.
The initiative will include representatives from the UN Conference on Trade and Development, the International Maritime Organization, and the International Chamber of Commerce, with additional participants invited as needed, according to Dujarric.
Drawing lessons from existing UN mechanisms—such as the UN Verification, Inspection and Monitoring Mechanism for Yemen, the Black Sea Grain Initiative, and the UN2720 Mechanism for Gaza—the new task force aims to facilitate the trade of fertilizers and related raw materials while fully respecting national sovereignty and established international legal frameworks.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment