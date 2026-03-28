Gench Education Announces 2025 Annual Results



Financial Highlights For the year ended 31 December (RMB'000) 2025 2024 Change% Revenue 1,004,586 969,854 +3.6% Gross profit 544,651 539,894 +0.9% Profit before tax 318,601 298,331 +6.8% Profit for the year 242,548 223,618 +8.5% HONG KONG, Mar 28, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - 27 March 2026, Shanghai Gench Education Group Limited (“ Gench Education” or the“ Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the“ Group”, Stock Code: 1525 ) -- the leading higher vocational education group in East China and the largest higher vocational education group in Shanghai, delightedly announced its consolidated financial results for the year ended 31 December 2025 (the“ Reporting Period”). During the Reporting Period, the Group recorded revenue of approximately RMB1,005 million, representing an increase of 3.6% year-on-year (“YoY”). Gross profit was RMB545 million, up 0.9% YoY; Profit for the year of approximately RMB243 million, a YoY rise of 8.5%. Basic earnings per share attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent were RMB 0.61, up 7.0% year-on-year. The growth was mainly driven by the increase in student enrolment, optimization of tuition rates and expansion of education-related services. The Group proposes to declare a final dividend of HKD$0.04 per share for 2025. Together with the interim dividend of HK$0.10 per share for the six months ended 30 June 2025, the total dividend for 2025 will be HK$0.14 per share, maintaining a stable dividend policy to reward shareholders. Policy Dividends Deliver with Precision, Lingang Advantages Unleash Development Potential In 2025, the national“Outline of the Plan for the Construction of a Stronger Education State (2024-2035)” and the industry-education integration policies of Lingang New Area jointly created a favorable policy environment for the Group's development. As the only private university in Lingang New Area, Shanghai Jian Qiao University (the“University”) has closely aligned with the regional industrial layout and seized the opportunities brought by the clustering of strategic emerging industries including integrated circuits, life health and high-end equipment manufacturing, achieving precise matching between educational resources and industrial demands.“The Shanghai 'Lingang Science Innovation Town' Construction Plan” clearly proposes to leverage the science and technology innovation resources of universities. Taking this opportunity, the University has become a core participant in industry-education integration in Lingang. It has not only obtained special policy and resource support, but also transformed geographical advantages into unique competitiveness through targeted talent training and joint technological research and development. As of 31 August 2025, 77.5% of the University's 2025 graduates were employed in the Yangtze River Delta region and 59.2% in Shanghai, deeply integrating into the regional development ecosystem. Digital-Intelligent Transformation Yields Remarkable Achievements, Teaching Quality Scales New Heights Driven by technological innovation in education and teaching upgrading, the University achieved a number of landmark results in curriculum digitalization and smart campus construction in 2025. In terms of curriculum innovation, the University has built a multi-dimensional curriculum system covering“AI + courses”,“industry-education integration courses” and other types. A total of its 26 courses were approved as Shanghai higher education municipal level key courses, among which“AI + courses” accounted for 50%.“Fundamentals of Gemstone Geology and Crystallography” offered by College of Jewelry was successfully selected as a national“Online/Offline Hybrid First-Class Course”, achieving a breakthrough in the construction of national first-class courses. The University has developed a total of 1,253 online open courses, continuously expanding the scale of digital teaching resources. In smart campus construction, the University continues to deepen the upgrading and modification of teaching and scientific research instruments and equipment as well as teaching laboratories, independently developed smart platforms such as the Cloud Teaching Centre and Cloud Examination Centre, and embedded AI, 5G, VR (virtual reality) and other technologies into the teaching reform process. In addition, the University has built the DeepSeek Gench Education Applied Big Model and launched three smart systems for teaching, management and services, achieving refined campus management and personalized services. In terms of faculty development, as of 30 September 2025, among the full-time teachers, the master degree or higher accounted for 86.4%, the doctoral degree accounted for 28.8%, the senior title accounted for 38.6%, and the double-position accounted for 47.8%. The University has promoted the development of teaching staff towards high quality and professionalism through faculty mentoring, specialized training, and encouraging teachers to take part in various teaching competitions. In 2025, the teaching team won numerous awards in national and regional teaching competitions, earning industry-wide recognition for their capabilities. Meanwhile, the University's disciplinary strength maintained a leading position. According to“2025 First-class Majors Ranking (Application-oriented) in China” by CUAA, its 29 majors ranked among top 10 in China, among which 13 majors ranked first nationwide. The employment rate of year 2025 graduates reached 99.4%, the college-entrance rate reached 5.8%, and the rate of studying abroad reached 5.3%, particular with 94 graduates admitted to top 50 universities/colleges and 123 graduates admitted to top 100 universities/colleges in QS World University Rankings. These results demonstrate that the quality of talent training has been widely recognized. Industry-Education Integration Accelerates, Building a Collaborative Ecosystem for School-Enterprise Synergy In 2025, the University accelerated the construction of an industry-education integrated university and established a“three-in-one” operation model of“Secondary Colleges + Industrial Colleges + Entity Companies”, forming a multi-dimensional collaborative education ecosystem. The University has made comprehensive progress in its industry college development. The University has established the Medical Engineering Industry College and the Live Streaming Economy Industry College, and meanwhile actively drove the construction of the Big Data Industry College, the IC Industry College and the Intelligent Manufacturing Industry College. The“Digital Smart Manufacturing” and“Integrated Circuit” industrial colleges had been awarded as Shanghai municipal key modern industrial colleges. Major platforms were successively launched in a string. The national level platform“IC Packaging and Testing Industry-Talent Collaboration and Innovation Centre” & Lingang Industry-Education Integrated Practice Base was created. Lingang Jewelry Art Centre was opened, integrating public exhibition, entrepreneurship incubation, science generalization & education, appraisal & design, fashion & consumption among other functions. During the year, the University conducted 8 key industry-education integrated projects, and added 20 new industry-education integrated courses with teaching materials, further deepening school-enterprise collaboration. School facilities were continuously improved. The phase four campus facilities were fully operational in March 2025, with a total gross floor area of approximately 86,400 square meters, including a teaching and training building, talent apartments and a multi-functional research and development center, providing a solid foundation for school-enterprise joint research and student practical training. International Cooperation Reaches a New Level, Lifelong Education System Steadily Improves The Group has been deeply engaged in private higher education for 25 years, with its brand reputation and industry position steadily rising. According to CUAA, the University has ranked third among Category I private universities in China for five consecutive years and first among private universities in the Yangtze River Delta for seven consecutive years. It has passed the reexamination of“National Model Unit of Civilization” three times and won many honors including the first batch of“Lei Feng Spirit University Demonstration Education Bases” and“Contribution Award for Promoting Lei Feng Spirit in the New Era”. Its quality of education has received wide recognition from society. International business continued to expand. In 2025, the University contracted with 11 overseas famous universities/colleges in Germany, United Kingdom, New Zealand, Thailand and other countries, received cumulatively 43 batches of delegations of overseas famous institutions, and published more than 30 foreign/overseas exchange projects (like UN international NGO training, overseas famous university/college visit, overseas famous enterprise internship), continuously broadening channels for teachers and students to exchange overseas. The lifelong education system has been continuously improved to meet the diverse learning demands of all communities. As of 31 December 2025, the number of adult students of the continuing education programs reached 3,760, and more than 400 types of vocational skill certificate training were provided. In addition, as a continuing education base for high end equipment industry workers and a continuing education base for fashion consumption and logistics industry workers, the University applies for Shanghai“dual system” workers continuing education higher education pilot base (incubation) project, and the project is initiated. Looking to the future, Mr. Zhao Donghui, Chairman of the Board and Executive Director of Gench Education, stated:“The steady growth of the Group's performance in 2025 confirms the effectiveness of the high-quality development strategy. Going forward, we will continue to take digital and intelligent transformation as the driver, deepen the industry-education integration collaborative education model, seize the historic opportunity of building Lingang New Area into a world-class science innovation town, further optimise the professional layout, enhance the teaching capacity and improve the campus ecosystem. We are committed to preliminarily completing the transformation of an industry-education integrated university by 2030 and fully accomplishing it by 2035, building a world-class private university with international influence, and sharing the dividends of high-quality development of vocational education with all shareholders.” About Shanghai Gench Education Group Limited Gench Education (Stock Code: 1525) is a higher vocational education group which provides undergraduate education and junior college education, focusing on high-quality schooling for the provision of excellent education for students. The Group operates Shanghai Jian Qiao University, being the domestic leading private university, at Lingang New Area of China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone. As measured by the number of full-time students enrolled in the 2025/26 school year, the University is the largest private university in Shanghai and is also a leading private university in the entire Yangtze River Delta. According to CUAA, the University ranked third among all category I private universities in China for five consecutive years and first among private universities in the Yangtze River Delta for seven consecutive years. Over 25 years of operation, the schooling quality of the University ranked in the forefront of peer universities, which has accumulated a solid brand reputation. Since 2004, the University has been consecutively awarded“Shanghai Civilized Unit” over 18 years. The University has won numerous honorary titles such as“National Model Unit of Civilization”,“Shanghai Garden Unit”,“Shanghai Safe and Civilized Campus”, etc. The University has also been granted reputable title of“Lei Feng Spirit College Demonstration Education Base” among the first batch of universities in the PRC in April 2024, and was awarded the“Contribution Award for Promoting Lei Feng Spirit in the New Era” in September 2024. This press release is issued by Porda Havas International Finance Communications Group on behalf of Shanghai Gench Education Group Limited. For further information, please contact: Porda Havas International Finance Communications Group

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