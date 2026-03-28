Glen Powell To Voice Fox Mccloud In 'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie'

Actor Glen Powell is set to lend his voice to Fox McCloud in the upcoming animated film 'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie', adding another major name to the already star-studded cast, according to Variety. Powell confirmed the news through a video posted on Instagram. The actor, who recently appeared in the thriller 'How to Make a Killing' and last year's 'Running Man', will voice the iconic space pilot from Nintendo's 'Star Fox' video game series.

Star-Studded Cast Returns and Expands

'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie', a sequel in the Mario franchise, will see Chris Pratt and Charlie Day reprise their roles as Mario and Luigi, respectively, as the story ventures into space. Returning cast members also include Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, according to Variety.

The film will introduce several new characters, with Donald Glover voicing Yoshi, Benny Safdie as Bowser Jr. and Brie Larson as Rosalina.

Nintendo Universe Crossovers

The inclusion of Fox McCloud came as a surprise to fans, although some had speculated his appearance after spotting a brief glimpse of the character in a recently released trailer. Fox is best known as the protagonist of the 'Star Fox' games and as a recurring fighter in Nintendo's 'Super Smash Bros' franchise.

Fox isn't the only "Smash Bros." character to cross over into the 'Super Mario Galaxy Movie'. A previous trailer featured a cameo from colorful Pikmin, the plant-animal hybrids used by 'Smash Bros'. fighter Captain Olimar from the "Pikmin" Nintendo games. There was also a shot of R.O.B., a real-life toy accessory for the Nintendo Entertainment System, who became a fighter in 'Super Smash Bros,' according to Variety.

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