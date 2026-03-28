Kolkata Gets 'Election Tram' To Promote West Bengal Assembly Polls

An Election Tram car with posters promoting the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026 was inaugurated in Kolkata by the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Agarwal, on Friday.

The state will conduct elections in two phases, on April 23 and April 29, with counting of votes for both phases scheduled for May 4.

Voter Awareness Campaign

The Election Commission has partnered with the popular animated character 'Chhota Bheem' to launch a campaign aimed at raising voter awareness ahead of the Assembly elections.

Action on Basanti Violence

While speaking to reporters, CEO Agarwal said that a report from the District Officer (DO) regarding the recent violence in Basanti has been received. He further stated that the police have filed a specific case for assault, along with other applicable legal sections, and that an investigation is currently ongoing.

"We have received a report from the DO, and police have filed a specific case for assault and other sections of law, and an investigation is going on," he told reporters.

Violence broke out in the Basanti assembly constituency of South 24 Parganas district during the campaign of BJP candidate Bikash Sardar near Basanti Bazaar.

Police Inspector Suspended

The Election Commission of India (ECI) suspended Inspector Avijit Paul, In-Charge of Basanti Police Station, with immediate effect. The suspension follows the violent incident on March 26 in the Basanti Bazar area under Basanti Police Station, Baruipur Police District, which resulted in injuries to several individuals, including police personnel.

"It has been observed that Insp. Avijit Paul, I/C Basanti PS, has failed to make adequate police arrangements in spite of having prior information regarding the public programme of two political parties. Further, the CAPF has been made available for the last few days. Despite this, he did not requisition CAPF for maintenance of law and order. This reflects serious negligence and dereliction of duty on his part," the ECI said in an order.

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