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Eco Science Solutions Integrates Idscan's DIVE Into Herbo Pay To Power Identity Verification, Compliance, And Fraud Prevention
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Eco Science Solutions, Inc.
/ Key word(s): Financial
Eco Science Solutions Integrates IDScan's DIVE Into Herbo Pay to Power Identity Verification, Compliance, and Fraud Prevention
27.03.2026 / 13:06 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Integration Strengthens Onboarding and Transaction Workflows for Merchants Operating in Regulated, Specialized, and High-Compliance Sectors SAN CLEMENTE, CA - March 27, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Eco Science Solutions, Inc. (OTC: ESSI), a financial technology company focused on compliance-oriented payments infrastructure, today announced the integration of IDScan's DIVE into Herbo Pay, its intelligent payments platform for small and midsize businesses. The integration adds automated identity verification and document authentication to Herbo Pay's onboarding and transaction workflow, helping merchants support age and ID checks, reduce fraud risk, and operate more efficiently in complex compliance environments. By combining Herbo Pay's payments platform with IDScan's identity verification technology, ESSI is expanding its financial stack with a stronger compliance and risk management layer. The relationship is designed to improve merchant onboarding, reduce manual review, and support more secure transactions across specialized and emerging sectors. “Partnering with IDScan strengthens the core of Herbo Pay's compliance infrastructure,” said Michael Rountree, CEO of Eco Science Solutions.“This integration helps us deliver a more complete solution for merchants that need reliable payments, stronger identity verification, and a better way to manage risk as they grow.” Key benefits of the DIVE integration include:
Mike Hogue, Investor Relations
Eco Science Solutions, Inc.
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News Source: Eco Science Solutions, Inc.
27.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Eco Science Solutions, Inc.
|United States
|ISIN:
|US27888G1040
|EQS News ID:
|2299372
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2299372 27.03.2026 CET/CEST
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