Guillaume Cerutti, Ex-Christie's CEO, Out As Pinault Collection President

MENAFN - USA Art News) Guillaume Cerutti Steps Down as President of the Pinault Collection After 13 Months

Guillaume Cerutti, the longtime auction executive who led Christie's through much of the past decade, has departed his post as president of the Pinault Collection after just 13 months, according to the French investigative outlet Glitz.

Cerutti was appointed in February 2025 to oversee the collection of French billionaire François Pinault, a vast holding of roughly 10,000 works that is presented through a network of private museums in Paris and Venice. The departure has not been publicly explained: neither Cerutti nor the Pinault Collection has issued a statement. A spokesperson told the Art Newspaper that there are no plans to name a new president or even an interim replacement. Pinault, who remains the collection's honorary president, is reported to be deeply involved in its day-to-day direction.

The Pinault Collection's institutional footprint has become one of the most visible private museum operations in Europe. In Paris, its flagship venue, the Bourse de Commerce, opened in 2021. In Venice, Pinault's two major exhibition spaces, Palazzo Grassi and Punta della Dogana, opened in 2006 and 2007, respectively, and have maintained a steady rhythm of contemporary art exhibitions. Pinault also owns the Teatrino, a 225-seat auditorium that reopened in 2013 after a renovation by Japanese architect Tadao Ando, who also worked on the other Venice sites.

Cerutti's résumé bridges French cultural administration and the international art market. He previously served as managing director of the Centre Pompidou and worked as chief of staff to France's minister of culture. In the auction world, he was CEO of Sotheby's France from 2007 to 2011, then became deputy chairman of Sotheby's Europe. In 2016, he joined Christie's as president for Europe, the Middle East, Russia, and India, before being elevated to CEO in 2017. He held that role until January 2025.

Christie's named Bonnie Brennan, then the company's regional president of the Americas, as Cerutti's successor. Cerutti has continued as board chairman.

His move from Christie's to the Pinault Collection did not represent a clean break from the Pinault business ecosystem. François Pinault has owned Christie's since 1998, and both the auction house and the Pinault Collection sit under his investment holding company, Groupe Artémis. The group's reach extends beyond art: it also owns Creative Artists Agency, which Pinault acquired in 2023 for $7 billion.

Pinault built his fortune as the founder of luxury conglomerate Kering, whose brands include Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, and Bottega Veneta. Forbes ranks him as the 81st wealthiest person in the world, with an estimated net worth of $29.5 billion.

Cerutti's abrupt exit raises questions about how the Pinault Collection will structure leadership going forward, particularly as private museums play an increasingly central role in shaping contemporary art narratives alongside public institutions.