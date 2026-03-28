Rocky Statue Moved Inside The Philadelphia Museum Of Art For New Show. Artsy

MENAFN - USA Art News) Philadelphia Museum of Art to Swap Rocky for“Smokin” Joe Frazier Outside the“Rocky Steps”

For decades, visitors to the Philadelphia Museum of Art have treated its front steps as a kind of civic stage - a place where a movie scene became a ritual, and a bronze boxer became a shorthand for the city itself. Now the museum is moving to complicate that familiar picture.

A new exhibition,“Rising Up,” will invite audiences to reconsider the mythology of Rocky Balboa and the famed“Rocky Steps” within a wider story of Philadelphia's public identity. In a statement, Louis Marchesano, the museum's deputy director of curatorial affairs and conservation, said the project offers“an opportunity for the art museum to reframe the narrative around Rocky and the steps, placing it in the context of Philadelphia's civic and cultural identity.”

As part of that reframing, a statue of real-life boxing legend“Smokin” Joe Frazier - celebrated for his triumph over Muhammad Ali - will replace Rocky outside the museum.

The switch does not erase Rocky from the site. The museum has a second Rocky statue positioned on the“Rocky Steps,” and it will remain outdoors for the duration of the exhibition. A third edition of the statue is installed at Philadelphia International Airport, underscoring how thoroughly the character has been woven into the city's tourist geography.

By foregrounding Frazier alongside the enduring Rocky iconography,“Rising Up” signals a curatorial effort to balance pop-cultural symbolism with the legacy of an athlete whose achievements belong to Philadelphia's lived history. The museum's approach suggests that the steps can hold more than one narrative at once - not only a cinematic sprint, but a broader account of the city that continues to shape, and be shaped by, its public monuments.