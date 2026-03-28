Investornewsbreaks Globaltech Corp. (OTC: GLTK) Approved For OTCQB Venture Market Listing

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) GlobalTech (OTC: GLTK) announced its common stock has been approved for quotation on the OTCQB Venture Market, marking a key milestone in its capital markets strategy as it advances from the OTCID tier. The uplisting reflects the company's progress in corporate governance and SEC reporting compliance while enhancing investor access, visibility and liquidity, as GlobalTech continues positioning itself for a potential future listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

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About GlobalTech Corporation

GlobalTech Corporation is a publicly traded technology platform company focused on acquiring, integrating, and scaling operating businesses across telecommunications, artificial intelligence, data infrastructure, and consumer-facing digital platforms.

The Company combines real operating assets with a centralized engineering and commercialization capability to develop and deploy AI-driven products across its portfolio. Through this model, GlobalTech leverages its operating subsidiaries as live environments to validate, refine, and scale technology solutions, accelerating commercialization while reducing traditional development risk.

GlobalTech's strategy is centered on disciplined capital deployment, operational integration, and building a scalable platform designed to drive long-term revenue growth and shareholder value.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to GLTK are available in the company's newsroom at

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