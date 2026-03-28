Investornewsbreaks Resilient Energy Inc. (OTCID: RENI) Advances Second Acquisition To Expand Produced Water Platform

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Resilient Energy (OTCID:RENI) announced it is negotiating a second acquisition that would complement its first pending transaction, targeting a profitable, multimillion-dollar revenue business providing produced water management, saltwater disposal and related infrastructure services to major oil and gas producers. If completed, the acquisitions would position RENI as a scaled operator in a rapidly growing market driven by rising disposal demand, particularly in the Permian Basin, as the company executes its strategy to build a consolidated, infrastructure-focused platform.

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About Resilient Energy Inc.

Resilient Energy Inc. (OTC: RENI) is an independent oil and gas acquisition company focused on producing properties and complementary energy services. The Company's strategy centers on building diversified revenue streams that help offset sector volatility while maintaining profitable, sustainable operations. RENI's leadership team brings decades of combined experience across the energy sector, including specialized expertise in saltwater disposal operations. The Company's core competencies include: Strategic acquisitions and integrations Energy services operations management Shareholder value creation Capital markets and fundraising Leveraging this experience, RENI is focused on identifying high-quality, cash generating targets that offer significant long-term value. The acquisition currently under review exemplifies the Company's disciplined approach to growth-combining operational excellence with clear pathways for revenue expansion and shareholder return.

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