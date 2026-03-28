Billiondollarbreaks D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) To Premiere“Quantum Matters” Podcast

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) (“D-Wave” or the“Company”), the only dual-platform quantum computing company providing both annealing and gate-model systems, software and services, recently announced that it will launch a new podcast series,“Quantum Matters,” on April 7, 2026. Reinforcing D-Wave's unique position as the world's first commercial quantum computing company, the podcast will feature conversations with industry leaders, researchers, academics and scientists on how quantum computing is applied across business and science today, and where the technology is headed

Hosted by Murray Thom, D-Wave vice president of quantum technology evangelism, the podcast will examine how organizations are currently using quantum computing to solve computationally complex problems in areas such as manufacturing, supply chain, aerospace, life sciences and artificial intelligence.

“D-Wave's quantum computing technology has moved beyond theory and into real-world deployment,” said Murray Thom.“With this podcast, we're convening and elevating the voices of the first-movers who are boldly exploring and deploying this groundbreaking technology to achieve operational excellence, drive business impact and fuel scientific breakthroughs.”

To view the full press release, visit

Follow“Quantum Matters” here.

About D-Wave Quantum Inc.

D-Wave is a leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services. It is the world's first commercial supplier of quantum computers, and the first and only to offer dual-platform quantum computing products and services, spanning both annealing and gate-model quantum computing technologies. D-Wave's mission is to help customers realize the value of quantum today through enterprise-grade systems available on-premises and via its LeapTM quantum cloud service, which offers 99.9% availability and uptime. More than 100 organizations across commercial, government and research sectors trust D-Wave to address complex computational challenges using quantum computing. Learn more about realizing the value of quantum computing today and how D-Wave is shaping the quantum-driven industrial and societal advancements of tomorrow: .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to QBTS are available in the company's newsroom at

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