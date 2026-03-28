German Automakers At Crossroads As EV Transition Gains Traction Globally

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) German automakers are facing one of the most important moments in their history as the global shift to electric vehicles continues to grow. Companies like Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Porsche are now under pressure to adapt quickly or risk falling behind.

Overall, German automakers are at an inflection point. Their future will depend on how well they balance innovation, competition, and changing global demand in the years ahead. Whether North American firms like Lucid Motors (NASDAQ: LCID) that were founded to make only EVs leverage the existing...

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