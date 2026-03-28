Egypt Raises Train And Metro Fares In Latest Pricing Adjustment

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Ministry of Transport has announced an increase in railway ticket prices alongside adjustments to some Cairo Metro fares, as part of ongoing efforts to restructure public transport pricing.

According to a ministry statement, ticket prices for long-distance trains have risen by 12.5%, while short-distance routes have seen a steeper increase of 25%.

Metro fares have also been revised for certain distance brackets. The cost of a ticket for up to nine stations has increased to EGP 10 from EGP 8, while fares for trips of up to 16 stations have risen to EGP 12 from EGP 10.

Meanwhile, ticket prices for longer journeys remain unchanged. Fares for up to 23 stations continue at EGP 15, and trips between 23 and 39 stations remain priced at EGP 20.

The ministry did not provide further details on the timing of implementation but indicated the changes are part of broader efforts to balance operational costs and service sustainability.