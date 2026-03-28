UN Announces Formation Of Special Task Force For Strait Of Hormuz To Facilitate International Trade

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced Friday the formation of a special task force focused on developing and proposing technical mechanisms designed to address humanitarian needs related to the Strait of Hormuz and facilitate trade in fertilizers and related raw materials.

During a press conference, UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric explained that the formation of this task force comes amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and serious concerns that disruptions to maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz could have severe repercussions for humanitarian needs and agricultural production globally.

He emphasized that, given the evolving conflict in the Middle East and the risks of escalation, any disruptions to maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz threaten to have cascading consequences affecting humanitarian needs and agricultural production in the coming months.

He stressed Guterres' commitment to doing everything possible to reach a comprehensive and lasting settlement to this conflict, adding that "immediate action is essential to mitigate these consequences."

He revealed that Jorge Moreira da Silva, UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), will lead the task force on this issue, noting that it will include representatives from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the International Maritime Organization (IMO), and the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), with the possibility of inviting additional entities to participate as needed.

The new mechanism for the Strait of Hormuz aims to facilitate trade in fertilizers, including the movement of associated raw materials, while fully respecting national sovereignty and established international legal frameworks.