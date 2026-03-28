LIVE UPDATES: Heightened Security Alert Issued Across Qatar, Kuwait And Bahrain

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: On day 28 of the Middle East conflict, heightened security alerts have been issued as Iranian aggression against GCC countries continues.

Stay tuned for more updates:

2:57pm Doha Time

Egyptian FM discusses US-Iran talks with Turkish, Pakistani counterparts

Egypt's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Badr Abdelatty, held two phone calls with Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar, and Turkiye's Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, to discuss rapidly evolving developments and military escalation in the region, as well as joint efforts to initiate a direct negotiation track between the United States and Iran. Read more

2:32pm Doha Time

VIDEO: The Ministry of Interior urged the public to enable alerts and notifications from the National Warning System on their phones to stay informed and ensure safety.



12:51pm Doha Time

India slashes fuel taxes due to Mideast conflict shortages

India has reduced taxes on diesel and petrol, the government announced Friday, as the Middle East conflict continues to disrupt global energy supplies.

"In view of the West Asia crisis, the central excise duty on petrol and diesel for domestic consumption has been reduced", Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a statement, referring to the Middle East conflict that began late last month. Read more

12:23pm Doha Time

Prime Minister meets US Vice President, Treasury Secretary

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met in Washington with Vice President of the United States HE JD Vance and Secretary of the Treasury HE Scott Bessent.

The meeting discussed the close strategic cooperation between the State of Qatar and the United States and explored ways to further strengthen it across various fields, particularly in the area of defense partnership in light of current regional developments, in a manner that serves the shared interests of the two countries. Read more

12:18pm Doha Time

Ministry of Interior issues a reminder to the public

The Ministry of Interior has urged everyone to follow safety guidelines, stressing that protecting lives and property is a shared responsibility.

10:44am Doha Time

Saudi Arabia intercepts 5 drones in Eastern Province

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Defense said on Friday that its air defenses intercepted and destroyed five drones in the Eastern Province, according to the ministry's official spokesperson, Maj. Gen. Turki Al Maliki. The spokesperson had earlier said in two separate statements that four drones were intercepted and destroyed in the Eastern Province.

10:15am Doha Time

Qatar issues National Emergency Alert

Qatar's emergency services issued a heightened security alert, sending screeching messages on phones across the country - the first in a week. The alert asks people to stay indoors and away from windows, and suggests an incoming missile or drone.

Within few minutes the security threat eliminated message was sent to all phones.



7:55am Doha Time

Kuwait's Shuwaikh Port attacked by drones

Kuwait Port Authority says drone attacks targeted Shuwaikh Port, near Kuwait City, this morning. In a statement, the authority said the attack caused“material damage” but no casualties.

7:30am Doha Time

Sirens sound in Bahrain

Bahran's Interior Ministry says alarm sirens have been activated in the country.“Citizens and residents are urged to remain calm, head to the nearest safe location, and follow updates through official channels,” says the ministry.