Dr. Pete Cooper Ph.D., LPC-S, CLC, LLC Expands Counseling Services Across The Northshore Community

MENAFN - PR Urgent) > Dr. Pete Cooper Ph.D., LPC-S, CLC, LLC, a counseling and psychoanalytic practice based in Mandeville, Louisiana, has announced the continued expansion of its professional counseling services across the Northshore region.

Located in Mandeville, Dr. Pete Cooper provides counseling services rooted in psychoanalysis, mindfulness, and Zen-informed practices. The practice now actively serves clients throughout nearby areas, including Covington, Abita Springs, Hammond, Ponchatoula, and Metairie, offering accessible and personalized care for those seeking emotional clarity and personal growth.

Led by Dr. Pete Cooper, Ph.D., LPC-S, CLC, the practice focuses on helping individuals navigate life transitions, mood-related challenges, and deeper questions of identity and purpose. Counseling services are designed to go beyond surface-level solutions, encouraging reflection as a pathway to meaningful direction and long-term change.

Services include individual counseling, life coaching, psychoanalysis, and speaking engagements, with specialties in mood disorders, life transitions, spirituality, and overall mental wellness. Dr. Cooper's approach integrates clinical expertise with a holistic perspective, supporting clients in developing greater self-awareness and resilience.

The expanded service-area focus reflects a growing need for thoughtful, individualized counseling services throughout the Northshore region. By maintaining a central office in Mandeville while welcoming clients from surrounding communities, Dr. Pete Cooper continues to support accessible, high-quality mental health care close to home.

Clients in Covington, Hammond, and Metairie can learn more about available counseling services through the practice's dedicated page:

Counseling Services in Mandeville, LA



About Dr. Pete Cooper Ph.D., LPC-S, CLC, LLC

Dr. Pete Cooper Ph.D., LPC-S, CLC, LLC is a Louisiana-based counseling and psychoanalytic practice offering services in counseling, coaching, and personal development. Based in Mandeville, the practice serves individuals across the Northshore region with a focus on reflection, mindfulness, and long-term emotional well-being.

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Dr. Pete Cooper Ph.D., LPC-S, CLC, LLC

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