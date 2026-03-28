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HP Leads Security For The Future Of Work With Launch Of HP TPM Guard Protection Against Physical Access Attacks That Steal PC Data
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New York City, New York, 24th March 2026 – Today, at HP Imagine 2026, the company launched HP TPM Guard – the first hardware solution to stop physical TPM bus attacks, delivering the world's first business notebook to prevent physical-access attacks that defeat BitLocker drive encryption[ii]. HP also announced enhancements to its HP Wolf Security PC portfolio and brought quantum resistance to a broader range of HP printers.
Closing the BitLocker Security Gap with HP TPM Guard
PCs are at the center of modern, hybrid work, storing vast amounts of sensitive information – from confidential documents and credentials to customer and employee data. With the rise of AI applications processing voice, video and screenshots, the volume of sensitive data held on PCs is only increasing.
BitLocker has been widely used by enterprises to protect this data if PCs are lost or stolen, but vulnerabilities uncovered in recent years can enable an attacker with physical access to a device to bypass BitLocker and extract the data. Commonly referred to as "TPM bus attacks", this technique relies on attackers intercepting communication between the certified Trusted Platform Module (TPM) and CPU, and can be performed in under a minute, using just $20 of hardware with minimal training.
HP TPM Guard protects against this threat by introducing an encrypted link between the TPM and CPU, preventing interception and probing attacks. The TPM is cryptographically bound to the device, rendering it inoperable if removed or tampered with – closing this industry wide security gap, without adding complexity for IT teams.
Dr. Ian Pratt, VP, Security & Commercial Systems CTO, Personal Systems, HP Inc. said: "PCs already hold huge amounts of sensitive information, and new multi-media AI applications are pushing more sensitive workloads to the edge. The security of the underlying PC platform is ever more critical in securing the Future of Work. While BitLocker has previously been relied upon to protect data, today an attacker with a couple of hours of training and a $20 hardware kit can bypass that protection."
"Working closely with our silicon partners, HP has developed a hardware and firmware solution that prevents this entire class of threat, delivering the stronger protection customers have been asking for," continues Dr. Ian Pratt, VP, Security & Commercial Systems CTO, Personal Systems, HP Inc. "This solves an industry-wide problem and will be relevant for all businesses - particularly those in regulated industries, government, and other organizations that manage highly sensitive information on their PCs and need to take every precaution to safeguard their data."
HP TPM Guard is the latest in a long series of security innovations to come out of the HP Security Lab over the last 20 years. HP proactively identifies emerging threats, creates solutions for HP products, and then works with industry standards bodies to ultimately raise the bar for the whole IT ecosystem. With this in mind, HP has already submitted a proposal to the Trusted Computing Group to contribute TPM Guard technology as an industry standard.
New HP Wolf Security Capabilities to Reduce Cost and Risk for Businesses
HP is also strengthening security across its commercial PC portfolio by announcing new HP Wolf Security capabilities. They are focused on increasing the synergy between Workforce Experience Platform (WXP), HP Wolf Security, and the enterprise architecture to reduce operational overhead and cyber-risk. These new capabilities include:
* Wolf Controller / WXP Integration to lower risk and operational friction
* Next Gen Wolf Connect cellular card to deliver better accuracy with less power consumption
* Broader Sure Recover platform support at lower cost
* Centralized security log collection on the Wolf Controller
Quantum Resistance – The Future of Print Security
Experts predict that the possibility of a quantum computer breaking existing asymmetric cryptography is up to 34% by 2034[1] driving the urgency for quantum-resistant protections. With printers increasingly targeted as an entry point into networks, HP is expanding quantum-resistant cryptography to a wider range of devices:
New HP LaserJet Pro 4000/4100 Series: The world's first SMB printers with quantum-resistant protection[iii] alongside tamper-resistant toner chips, firmware, and packaging. HP Workforce Experience Platform, and optional HP Security Manager, also enable streamlined security compliance and fleet-wide device management under one umbrella.
New HP LaserJet Enterprise 5000/6000 Series: The world's first enterprise printers shipped from the factory with protection against quantum computer-based attacks[iv], reducing the risk of exposure[v]. The series is also powered by HP Wolf Enterprise to detect, isolate, and automatically recover from cyberattacks[vi] and features the only printers with zero-day threat detection and recovery during memory code execution[vii].
The HP LaserJet Enterprise 5000/6000 Series will also feature Automated Guided Redaction, which detects and removes sensitive information, such as personal data or financial details, helping organizations support compliance requirements without adding extra review steps for IT.
About HP
HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) is a global technology leader redefining the Future of Work. Operating in more than 180 countries, HP delivers innovative and AI-powered devices, software, services and subscriptions that drive business growth and professional fulfillment. For more information, please visit: HP.
About HP Wolf Security*
HP Wolf Security is world class endpoint security. HP's portfolio of hardware-enforced security and endpoint-focused security services are designed to help organizations safeguard PCs, printers, and people from circling cyber predators. HP Wolf Security provides comprehensive endpoint protection and resiliency that starts at the hardware level and extends across software and services.
Closing the BitLocker Security Gap with HP TPM Guard
PCs are at the center of modern, hybrid work, storing vast amounts of sensitive information – from confidential documents and credentials to customer and employee data. With the rise of AI applications processing voice, video and screenshots, the volume of sensitive data held on PCs is only increasing.
BitLocker has been widely used by enterprises to protect this data if PCs are lost or stolen, but vulnerabilities uncovered in recent years can enable an attacker with physical access to a device to bypass BitLocker and extract the data. Commonly referred to as "TPM bus attacks", this technique relies on attackers intercepting communication between the certified Trusted Platform Module (TPM) and CPU, and can be performed in under a minute, using just $20 of hardware with minimal training.
HP TPM Guard protects against this threat by introducing an encrypted link between the TPM and CPU, preventing interception and probing attacks. The TPM is cryptographically bound to the device, rendering it inoperable if removed or tampered with – closing this industry wide security gap, without adding complexity for IT teams.
Dr. Ian Pratt, VP, Security & Commercial Systems CTO, Personal Systems, HP Inc. said: "PCs already hold huge amounts of sensitive information, and new multi-media AI applications are pushing more sensitive workloads to the edge. The security of the underlying PC platform is ever more critical in securing the Future of Work. While BitLocker has previously been relied upon to protect data, today an attacker with a couple of hours of training and a $20 hardware kit can bypass that protection."
"Working closely with our silicon partners, HP has developed a hardware and firmware solution that prevents this entire class of threat, delivering the stronger protection customers have been asking for," continues Dr. Ian Pratt, VP, Security & Commercial Systems CTO, Personal Systems, HP Inc. "This solves an industry-wide problem and will be relevant for all businesses - particularly those in regulated industries, government, and other organizations that manage highly sensitive information on their PCs and need to take every precaution to safeguard their data."
HP TPM Guard is the latest in a long series of security innovations to come out of the HP Security Lab over the last 20 years. HP proactively identifies emerging threats, creates solutions for HP products, and then works with industry standards bodies to ultimately raise the bar for the whole IT ecosystem. With this in mind, HP has already submitted a proposal to the Trusted Computing Group to contribute TPM Guard technology as an industry standard.
New HP Wolf Security Capabilities to Reduce Cost and Risk for Businesses
HP is also strengthening security across its commercial PC portfolio by announcing new HP Wolf Security capabilities. They are focused on increasing the synergy between Workforce Experience Platform (WXP), HP Wolf Security, and the enterprise architecture to reduce operational overhead and cyber-risk. These new capabilities include:
* Wolf Controller / WXP Integration to lower risk and operational friction
* Next Gen Wolf Connect cellular card to deliver better accuracy with less power consumption
* Broader Sure Recover platform support at lower cost
* Centralized security log collection on the Wolf Controller
Quantum Resistance – The Future of Print Security
Experts predict that the possibility of a quantum computer breaking existing asymmetric cryptography is up to 34% by 2034[1] driving the urgency for quantum-resistant protections. With printers increasingly targeted as an entry point into networks, HP is expanding quantum-resistant cryptography to a wider range of devices:
New HP LaserJet Pro 4000/4100 Series: The world's first SMB printers with quantum-resistant protection[iii] alongside tamper-resistant toner chips, firmware, and packaging. HP Workforce Experience Platform, and optional HP Security Manager, also enable streamlined security compliance and fleet-wide device management under one umbrella.
New HP LaserJet Enterprise 5000/6000 Series: The world's first enterprise printers shipped from the factory with protection against quantum computer-based attacks[iv], reducing the risk of exposure[v]. The series is also powered by HP Wolf Enterprise to detect, isolate, and automatically recover from cyberattacks[vi] and features the only printers with zero-day threat detection and recovery during memory code execution[vii].
The HP LaserJet Enterprise 5000/6000 Series will also feature Automated Guided Redaction, which detects and removes sensitive information, such as personal data or financial details, helping organizations support compliance requirements without adding extra review steps for IT.
About HP
HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) is a global technology leader redefining the Future of Work. Operating in more than 180 countries, HP delivers innovative and AI-powered devices, software, services and subscriptions that drive business growth and professional fulfillment. For more information, please visit: HP.
About HP Wolf Security*
HP Wolf Security is world class endpoint security. HP's portfolio of hardware-enforced security and endpoint-focused security services are designed to help organizations safeguard PCs, printers, and people from circling cyber predators. HP Wolf Security provides comprehensive endpoint protection and resiliency that starts at the hardware level and extends across software and services.
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