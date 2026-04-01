Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Canada's Carney Slams Israeli Military Campaign in Lebanon

Canada's Carney Slams Israeli Military Campaign in Lebanon


2026-04-01 05:34:34
(MENAFN) Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney sharply condemned Israel's military campaign inside Lebanon on Tuesday, labeling it an unlawful incursion that violates the country's sovereign borders.

"It's an illegal invasion" of Lebanon, Carney told reporters at a news conference in Quebec, adding: "It's a violation of their territorial sovereignty, integrity, and sovereignty."

The Canadian leader pointed to recent steps taken by Beirut against the militant group as undermining Israel's stated rationale for the offensive. "From a practical perspective, the Government of Lebanon has banned (the Lebanese group) Hezbollah. It's taking action, is trying to take action against Hezbollah and their terrorist activities and their threats to Israel, and that is the purported justification for this invasion."

"So, we condemn it," he added.

Israel has unleashed a sustained wave of airstrikes on Lebanon and launched a ground offensive in the country's south following a cross-border assault by Hezbollah on March 2.

The human toll has since mounted sharply — Lebanese authorities report at least 1,247 people killed and a further 3,690 wounded in the Israeli strikes, underscoring the deepening humanitarian crisis gripping the country.

MENAFN01042026000045017169ID1110928780



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search