403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Canada's Carney Slams Israeli Military Campaign in Lebanon
(MENAFN) Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney sharply condemned Israel's military campaign inside Lebanon on Tuesday, labeling it an unlawful incursion that violates the country's sovereign borders.
"It's an illegal invasion" of Lebanon, Carney told reporters at a news conference in Quebec, adding: "It's a violation of their territorial sovereignty, integrity, and sovereignty."
The Canadian leader pointed to recent steps taken by Beirut against the militant group as undermining Israel's stated rationale for the offensive. "From a practical perspective, the Government of Lebanon has banned (the Lebanese group) Hezbollah. It's taking action, is trying to take action against Hezbollah and their terrorist activities and their threats to Israel, and that is the purported justification for this invasion."
"So, we condemn it," he added.
Israel has unleashed a sustained wave of airstrikes on Lebanon and launched a ground offensive in the country's south following a cross-border assault by Hezbollah on March 2.
The human toll has since mounted sharply — Lebanese authorities report at least 1,247 people killed and a further 3,690 wounded in the Israeli strikes, underscoring the deepening humanitarian crisis gripping the country.
"It's an illegal invasion" of Lebanon, Carney told reporters at a news conference in Quebec, adding: "It's a violation of their territorial sovereignty, integrity, and sovereignty."
The Canadian leader pointed to recent steps taken by Beirut against the militant group as undermining Israel's stated rationale for the offensive. "From a practical perspective, the Government of Lebanon has banned (the Lebanese group) Hezbollah. It's taking action, is trying to take action against Hezbollah and their terrorist activities and their threats to Israel, and that is the purported justification for this invasion."
"So, we condemn it," he added.
Israel has unleashed a sustained wave of airstrikes on Lebanon and launched a ground offensive in the country's south following a cross-border assault by Hezbollah on March 2.
The human toll has since mounted sharply — Lebanese authorities report at least 1,247 people killed and a further 3,690 wounded in the Israeli strikes, underscoring the deepening humanitarian crisis gripping the country.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Sky Frontier Foundation Estimates $611M In Sky Ecosystem Gross Revenue For 2026 With $21 Billion USDS Supply
CommentsNo comment