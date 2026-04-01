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S. Africa barred from attending G7 summit in France
(MENAFN) South Africa has claimed that France rescinded its invitation for President Cyril Ramaphosa to the upcoming Group of Seven (G7) summit in June, allegedly due to pressure from the United States. Paris, however, denied that Washington influenced the decision.
The G7, made up of France, the US, the UK, Germany, Japan, Italy, and Canada, sometimes invites non-member countries to participate in selected sessions. South Africa, considered the continent’s most industrialized economy, attended the group’s outreach summit in Canada last June, where Ramaphosa participated as a guest.
Pretoria said it had been initially invited to the France-hosted meeting from June 15 to 17. On Thursday, presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya told AFP that “the Americans threatened to boycott the G7 if South Africa was invited.”
The G7, made up of France, the US, the UK, Germany, Japan, Italy, and Canada, sometimes invites non-member countries to participate in selected sessions. South Africa, considered the continent’s most industrialized economy, attended the group’s outreach summit in Canada last June, where Ramaphosa participated as a guest.
Pretoria said it had been initially invited to the France-hosted meeting from June 15 to 17. On Thursday, presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya told AFP that “the Americans threatened to boycott the G7 if South Africa was invited.”
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