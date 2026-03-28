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IIT Kharagpur Collaborates With Charnock Hospital To Advance Research And Clinical Excellence
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, 26th March, 2026: Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur has entered into a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Charnock Hospital on March 26, 2026, marking a significant step toward fostering innovation, research, and technological advancement in the healthcare sector. The MoU was signed in the presence of Prof. Suman Chakraborty, Director of the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur and Mr. Prashant Sharma, MD of Charnock Hospital.
This collaboration aims to bridge the gap between cutting-edge research in healthcare and its application in clinical practice. IIT Kharagpur will leverage its academic and research outcomes pertaining to healthcare in the clinical setting of Charnock Hospital. The partnership will focus in the following areas:
- Validation and benchmarking of diagnostic & digital health-tech developed by IIT
- Collection & analysis of clinical data for AI, ML and translational research
- Joint research, training, outreach programs for Clinicians & Engineers
- Acceleration of technology development in clinical & community settings
On this Occasion, Prof. Suman Chakraborty, Director of IIT Kharagpur, said, "This collaboration with Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur and Charnock Hospital represents a meaningful step toward integrating scientific research with clinical practice. At IIT Kharagpur, we are committed to developing technologies that have real societal impact, and this partnership provides a vital platform to translate our innovations into accessible, patient-centric healthcare solutions. By combining interdisciplinary research with clinical expertise, we aim to accelerate advancements in diagnostics, digital health, and translational medicine, ultimately contributing to a more resilient and future-ready healthcare ecosystem."
Speaking to the media, Mr. Prashant Sharma, MD of Charnock Hospital, said, "We are delighted to partner with IIT Kharagpur, a premier institution known for its excellence in research and innovation. This collaboration represents a significant milestone for Charnock Hospital as we strive to integrate advanced technologies into clinical practice. By combining IIT Kharagpur's cutting-edge research capabilities with our clinical expertise, we aim to accelerate the development of impactful, patient-centric healthcare solutions and set new benchmarks in quality care."
About IIT Kharagpur:
IITKGP an Institute of National Importance for higher education and research, known for its leadership in engineering, technology, and interdisciplinary innovation. It is the first and oldest IIT, established in May 1951 to foster technical education and national development.
About Charnock Hospital:
Charnock Hospitals is a prominent multi-super-specialty healthcare institution located on Biswa Bangla Sarani in Teghoria, (near the Kolkata Airport) and heritage unit at Burrabazar. Entered the healthcare space in 2008, since then it has grown into one of the leading tertiary and quaternary care centres in Eastern India with 700 operational beds, guided by a core philosophy of "Patient First."
This collaboration aims to bridge the gap between cutting-edge research in healthcare and its application in clinical practice. IIT Kharagpur will leverage its academic and research outcomes pertaining to healthcare in the clinical setting of Charnock Hospital. The partnership will focus in the following areas:
- Validation and benchmarking of diagnostic & digital health-tech developed by IIT
- Collection & analysis of clinical data for AI, ML and translational research
- Joint research, training, outreach programs for Clinicians & Engineers
- Acceleration of technology development in clinical & community settings
On this Occasion, Prof. Suman Chakraborty, Director of IIT Kharagpur, said, "This collaboration with Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur and Charnock Hospital represents a meaningful step toward integrating scientific research with clinical practice. At IIT Kharagpur, we are committed to developing technologies that have real societal impact, and this partnership provides a vital platform to translate our innovations into accessible, patient-centric healthcare solutions. By combining interdisciplinary research with clinical expertise, we aim to accelerate advancements in diagnostics, digital health, and translational medicine, ultimately contributing to a more resilient and future-ready healthcare ecosystem."
Speaking to the media, Mr. Prashant Sharma, MD of Charnock Hospital, said, "We are delighted to partner with IIT Kharagpur, a premier institution known for its excellence in research and innovation. This collaboration represents a significant milestone for Charnock Hospital as we strive to integrate advanced technologies into clinical practice. By combining IIT Kharagpur's cutting-edge research capabilities with our clinical expertise, we aim to accelerate the development of impactful, patient-centric healthcare solutions and set new benchmarks in quality care."
About IIT Kharagpur:
IITKGP an Institute of National Importance for higher education and research, known for its leadership in engineering, technology, and interdisciplinary innovation. It is the first and oldest IIT, established in May 1951 to foster technical education and national development.
About Charnock Hospital:
Charnock Hospitals is a prominent multi-super-specialty healthcare institution located on Biswa Bangla Sarani in Teghoria, (near the Kolkata Airport) and heritage unit at Burrabazar. Entered the healthcare space in 2008, since then it has grown into one of the leading tertiary and quaternary care centres in Eastern India with 700 operational beds, guided by a core philosophy of "Patient First."
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