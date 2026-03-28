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Secretary, Dowr, RD & GR, V L Kantha Rao Chairs Regional Conference Of State Water Secretaries In Telangana
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 26 March 2026, Delhi: V. L. Kantha Rao, Secretary, Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation (DoWR, RD & GR), Ministry of Jal Shakti, chaired the Regional State Water Secretaries Conference held at Dr. MCR HRD Institute of Telangana which brought together senior officers from the Water Resources Departments of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, Lakshadweep and Andaman & Nicobar Islands together at a single platform to discuss wide array of matters pertaining to the water sector. Officials of DoWR, RD&GR, New Delhi and 15 heads of major organizations of the department also participated in the daylong conference.
Key objectives of the conference encompassed review of the implementation of ongoing schemes of the department in the participating States/UTs; works done by the organizations of the Department in these States, understanding concerns of the States/UTs with respect to ongoing schemes/projects and inter -state matters; and detailed deliberations on these aspects to further strengthen thrust areas of Centre-State co-ordination and partnerships.
During the conference, State Govt. officials illustrated the scheme implementation status, expectations from the Government of India and related bottlenecks in respective states/UTs in the field of water resources. The Secretary, DoWR, RD & GR underpinned the need for timely completion of ongoing projects and to reduce the gaps in Centre-state coordination to ensure time-bound progress of priority works. He called upon the States/UTs to participate in revision and reformation of schemes of DoWR, RD &GR for next FC cycle.
Apart from the regular ongoing schemes, discussions also took place on Flood forecasting activities and adoption of advisories issued by the DoWR, RD & GR by the States/UTs on Sediment Management, Salinity Ingress in Coastal areas, implementation of the provisions of Dam Safey Act, Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari among others. Participating states/UTs were requested to streamline implementation of these critical advisories on priority basis.
In his concluding remarks, the Secretary reiterated the significance of the meeting in formulating and executing integrated strategies for sustainable and effective development of water resources in the region. He reaffirmed the department's commitment to providing comprehensive support for the planning, development, and management of water resources projects/schemes across the Country.
Key objectives of the conference encompassed review of the implementation of ongoing schemes of the department in the participating States/UTs; works done by the organizations of the Department in these States, understanding concerns of the States/UTs with respect to ongoing schemes/projects and inter -state matters; and detailed deliberations on these aspects to further strengthen thrust areas of Centre-State co-ordination and partnerships.
During the conference, State Govt. officials illustrated the scheme implementation status, expectations from the Government of India and related bottlenecks in respective states/UTs in the field of water resources. The Secretary, DoWR, RD & GR underpinned the need for timely completion of ongoing projects and to reduce the gaps in Centre-state coordination to ensure time-bound progress of priority works. He called upon the States/UTs to participate in revision and reformation of schemes of DoWR, RD &GR for next FC cycle.
Apart from the regular ongoing schemes, discussions also took place on Flood forecasting activities and adoption of advisories issued by the DoWR, RD & GR by the States/UTs on Sediment Management, Salinity Ingress in Coastal areas, implementation of the provisions of Dam Safey Act, Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari among others. Participating states/UTs were requested to streamline implementation of these critical advisories on priority basis.
In his concluding remarks, the Secretary reiterated the significance of the meeting in formulating and executing integrated strategies for sustainable and effective development of water resources in the region. He reaffirmed the department's commitment to providing comprehensive support for the planning, development, and management of water resources projects/schemes across the Country.
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