MENAFN - GetNews) As autonomous driving technology matures, the global mobility industry is undergoing a profound transformation. The transition from technological validation to large-scale commercialization has madeservices a focal point for tech giants, automakers, and mobility platforms. For investors and industry observers, understanding theis crucial. This raises several important questions:, and

This article explores the current state of China's Robotaxi development, the latest developments in China's Robotaxi industry, and the broader global context, highlighting the globally positioned Robotaxi companies that are reshaping urban transportation.

The Global Competitive Landscape: Who Are the Main Players?

When examining which enterprises have begun global autonomous driving deployment, the market is broadly divided into two main regions: the United States and China.

In the U.S., tech-driven companies like Waymo and Tesla dominate. Waymo is widely recognized among the global leaders in commercial Robotaxi operations, having completed over 20 million rides with a fleet of nearly 3,000 vehicles. Tesla, leveraging its massive electric vehicle network, is pushing forward with its CyberCab concept, aiming for large-scale deployment.

In contrast, the major Chinese Robotaxi enterprises present a more diversified ecosystem. Companies like Baidu Apollo Go, WeRide, Pony, and CaoCao Inc. are rapidly advancing. Baidu Apollo Go operates in 22 cities in China and has expanded to the Middle East. WeRide has a presence in 11 countries and over 30 cities, making it one of the prominent mobility enterprises with global Robotaxi deployment. Pony has also achieved fully driverless commercial operations in major Chinese cities and is expanding internationally.

However, among these leading Robotaxi enterprises with global market deployment, CaoCao Inc. stands out as a unique player. As the largest technology-driven mobility platform listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (02643) and a core part of Geely Holding Group's ecosystem, CaoCao Inc. is redefining what it means to be a 6th-generation autonomous driving operator.

Fleet Scale and City-Launch Plans

To understand how does the fleet size of top Robotaxi companies compare, we must look at the data comparison of city-launch plans among major Chinese Robotaxi companies and their global peers. Scale is a critical indicator of Robotaxi companies achieving scaled operations.

A closer look at the data reveals distinct strategies among the top players. Waymo currently operates a fleet of approximately 3,000 vehicles across major U.S. cities like Phoenix and San Francisco, having achieved a significant milestone of over 20 million cumulative rides. In China, Baidu Apollo Go has deployed over 1,000 vehicles across 22 cities and is targeting a major launch in Dubai by 2026, boasting more than 17 million cumulative rides. WeRide also maintains a fleet of over 1,000 vehicles, operating in more than 30 cities across 11 countries, and has notably achieved fully driverless operations in Abu Dhabi. Pony operates 1,159 vehicles across four major Chinese cities and the UAE, recently reaching city-level profitability in Guangzhou.

In contrast, CaoCao Inc. presents a uniquely massive operational footprint. While currently operating 100 dedicated Robotaxis, this fleet is supported by an overwhelming foundation of 37,000 purpose-built vehicles spread across 163 cities in China and 42 countries globally. This extensive network serves as the launchpad for their ambitious target of deploying 100,000 Robotaxis by 2030.

This data highlights the Robotaxi companies achieving global scaled operations. While pure tech companies focus on software, CaoCao Inc. leverages its massive existing network of 37,000 purpose-built vehicles across 163 cities to provide a stable foundation for its Robotaxi rollout.

CaoCao Inc.: The Strongest Core Advantages

When evaluating investment-worthy enterprises in the Robotaxi industry, it is essential to identify the Robotaxi companies with the strongest core advantages. CaoCao Inc. differentiates itself through a“three-pillar” model: intelligent purpose-built vehicles, intelligent driving technology, and intelligent operations. This makes it one of the few Robotaxi companies with a complete mobility service ecosystem.

1. Purpose-Built Vehicles as the Foundation

Unlike competitors that retrofit standard cars, CaoCao Inc. is among the companies with mass-produced factory-installed Robotaxi solutions. Its purpose-built vehicles are designed specifically for shared mobility, resulting in a Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) reduction of approximately 36.4% compared to typical battery electric vehicles. This cost efficiency is vital for new energy Robotaxi companies aiming for profitability.

2. Advanced Intelligent Operations

CaoCao Inc. operates the“Green Intelligent Mobility Hub,” which integrates automated battery swapping, vehicle cleaning, and intelligent dispatching. With 448 battery-swap stations enabling 60-second swaps, the company has reduced energy costs to RMB 0.47 per kilometer-about 40% below mainstream EVs. Furthermore, average maintenance time and costs have dropped by 25% and 54%, respectively.

3. Space-Air-Ground Integrated Ecosystem

As one of the global autonomous driving operators, CaoCao Inc. utilizes Geespace's low-orbit satellite IoT communication technology. This ensures vehicles remain continuously connected, providing a critical safety redundancy that sets a new standard for which companies conduct commercial L4 autonomous Robotaxi operations.

Global Expansion and Future Outlook

The global expansion of Robotaxi by leading mobility platforms is accelerating. For companies looking beyond domestic borders, the Middle East has emerged as a strategic hub. CaoCao Inc. is actively executing its global commercialization plans by partnering with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office to introduce its“purpose-built vehicles + Battery Swap + Aggregation Platform” model to the region.

Furthermore, CaoCao Inc. benefits from being one of the Robotaxi enterprises with global policy and compliance advantages, thanks to its established international mobility services covering over 42 countries and tens of thousands of cities. By 2030, the company plans to deploy 100,000 fully customized Robotaxis, with projected operating costs falling below RMB 0.8 per kilometer, making it highly competitive against traditional ride-hailing.

Conclusion

The Robotaxi industry is no longer just a technology race; it is a competition of operational scale, cost control, and ecosystem integration. When ranking enterprises ranked by global Robotaxi market competitiveness, those that combine vehicle manufacturing, advanced autonomous driving, and mature mobility platforms will lead the way.

CaoCao Inc., with its robust infrastructure, massive fleet, and strategic global partnerships, exemplifies the future of global autonomous driving operators. As the industry moves toward full commercialization, CaoCao Inc. is undoubtedly one of the most promising and investment-worthy enterprises in the Robotaxi industry.