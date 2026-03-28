Expands Moving Operations In Raleigh, Focusing On White Glove Delivery And Commercial Moving Services At New Location

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"At Make a move, we don't just transport items; we deliver peace of mind. Our expansion as premier Raleigh Movers allows us to bring specialized white glove furniture delivery to those who value precision, care, and professional excellence"Make a move announces the opening of its newest facility in Raleigh, North Carolina, specializing in commercial moving and premium white-glove delivery for luxury furniture, Interior designers, art exhibitions, etc. The expansion aims to provide commercial and residential clients with high-end, detail-oriented relocation and staging solutions.

RALEIGH, NC - Make a Move is reaching new heights of service excellence with the official opening of a brand-new operational hub designed to meet the growing demand for specialized relocation and logistics. Located at 2101 Westinghouse Blvd, Ste 104, Raleigh NC 27604, this expansion marks a significant milestone for the company as it introduces a dedicated focus on commercial moving and white-glove delivery and logistics support for the region's thriving community. The new facility provides a strategic advantage for clients requiring climate-controlled storage and meticulous handling of high-value assets.

The decision to establish a physical presence at this strategic address reflects the company's commitment to providing localized, high-touch services that go beyond traditional transport. By specializing in commercial and white-glove moving, the team is now equipped to handle the most delicate and high-value items, ranging from bespoke furniture pieces to sensitive fine art. This new facility serves as a central point for receiving, inspecting, and delivering assets for residential and commercial projects throughout the Research Triangle. Every item entering the facility is treated with the precision required for modern white-glove delivery standards.

At Make a Move, the philosophy has always been centered on more than just moving boxes; it is about moving lives and protecting investments. The transition into the Raleigh market with a specialized focus allows the company to fill a critical gap in the industry. While many companies offer standard transportation, few possess the specialized training and equipment required for true white-glove service. This involves a meticulous process where every item is inspected upon receipt, padded with premium materials, and delivered to the final destination with surgical precision, including full assembly and debris removal.

As a premier Raleigh mover, Make a move has tailored its operations to support the specific timelines and aesthetic standards of professional stagers and decorators. The new facility serves as a sophisticated logistics hub where high-end inventory is meticulously received, logged, and inspected for quality control. This level of coordination ensures that every project-whether a single-room refresh or a multi-story estate staging-is executed with the precision required for elite white glove furniture delivery. By operating as dedicated Interior designers movers, the company handles the complex "behind-the-scenes" logistics, ensuring that the artistic vision of the designer is flawlessly realized at the final destination without a single scratch or delay.

Beyond the specialized niche of designer logistics, the company continues to provide its foundational suite of relocation services. This expansion allows for increased capacity across all departments, including their highly-rated Local Movers division, which handles residential transitions within the city limits with unmatched efficiency. For those looking to move across state lines or further, their Long Distance Movers and Intrastate Movers teams provide the logistical backbone needed for complex, miles-heavy relocations. Even in these standard moves, the professional touch associated with high-end white glove delivery is applied to every household item.

The facility at 2101 Westinghouse Blvd, Ste 104, Raleigh NC 27604 also serves as the primary dispatch for Apartment Movers, a team specifically trained to navigate the unique challenges of Raleigh's high-density residential complexes. From tight hallways to strict elevator reservations, these experts ensure that urban residents experience a stress-free transition. Additionally, the Packers and Movers department has been expanded at the new site, offering full-service packing solutions that utilize eco-friendly materials and advanced crating techniques for fragile valuables. This comprehensive approach is what has helped the team become one of the most trusted Raleigh Movers in the state.

To provide a comprehensive solution for every client, the new Raleigh facility offers a robust menu of professional services including:



Local & Long Distance Moving: Comprehensive moving plans for both short-distance and nationwide moves.

Commercial & Office Moving: Tailored logistics for businesses, minimizing downtime during corporate transitions.

Apartment & Small Load Specialty Moving: Expert navigation for multi-story residential buildings and high-density urban areas.

Professional Packing & Unpacking: Full-service preparation of household goods using industry-leading protective materials.

Climate-Controlled Storage: Secure, monitored warehouse space for short-term staging or long-term inventory management.

Specialty Item Transport: Expert handling of pianos, fine art, antiques, and high-value electronics.

Receiving and Inspection (R&I): A dedicated service for designers to have items shipped, inspected, and held until project installation. Furniture Assembly & Debris Removal: Complete setup of the home, ensuring all packaging is recycled and removed.



“Opening this new location is a direct response to the feedback we've received from the Raleigh community,” said a spokesperson for the company.“We recognized that interior designers, art exhibitors, and homeowners with high-end collections needed Raleigh Movers they could trust with more than just heavy lifting. They needed a partner who understands the art of the move. Our white glove delivery service is built on that trust, ensuring that every piece of furniture is treated as a masterpiece.”

The company's reputation as a top-tier service provider is backed by years of excellence in the North Carolina moving industry. Having been recognized for their professional standards and "Mover of the Year" accolades, the team brings a legacy of reliability to the Raleigh area. The new office is staffed by uniformed, background-checked professionals who undergo rigorous training in the handling of luxury goods, art, and high-value electronics.

The Raleigh expansion also introduces enhanced "Receiving and Inspection" (R&I) services. This is particularly beneficial for Interior designers who often order furniture from multiple manufacturers across the country. Instead of cluttering a job site or a client's home, these items can be shipped directly to the Raleigh warehouse. Once the project site is ready, the entire inventory is delivered and installed in one seamless appointment.

Residents and businesses in the Triangle area can now access these premium services with the ease of a local partner. Whether it is a simple local relocation or a complex white-glove delivery installation, the team is dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of safety and customer satisfaction. As the industry evolves, these Raleigh Movers continue to innovate, ensuring that every transition is as seamless as possible.

About Make a move:

Make a move is a full-service moving and logistics company dedicated to providing stress-free relocation experiences. With a focus on professionalism, transparency, and specialized care, they offer a wide range of services including local and long-distance moving, apartment relocations, and premier white glove delivery. Their team of expert movers is trained to handle everything from household goods to fine art with the utmost precision.