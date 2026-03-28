FM Sybiha: Ukraine Will Not Ease Pressure On Russia G7 Must Follow Suit

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha made these remarks during the“Support for Ukraine” session with the foreign ministers of the G7 countries in France, according to Ukrinform, citing the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

Sybiha briefed partners on the situation in Ukraine following the most difficult winter in history, the continued significant increase in Russian losses on the battlefield, and successful Ukrainian operations to regain control of territories and deliver long-range strikes deep into Russian territory. The foreign minister emphasized that Ukrainian air defense intercepts about 90% of targets.

“We have entered a phase where Russia's winter terror has been defeated, and Russia is losing over 30,000 occupiers every month and more territory than it captures,” he noted.

According to the minister, the current period is critically important for advancing peace efforts. Further deterioration of Russian positions on the battlefield, as well as the situation in Russian society and the economy, could force Moscow to end the war.

In this context, he emphasized that any steps to ease pressure on Russia are counterproductive. The Ukrainian side expects these measures to be temporary and to be quickly reversed.

“Russia is trying to weaken sanctions and profit from high oil prices. Putin seeks to prolong not only the war against Ukraine but also the war in the Middle East. For our part, we do not intend to ease our own pressure-on the contrary, strikes deep into Russia will only intensify. It is only fair that the war return to where it came from,” the Foreign Minister noted.

He particularly emphasized the importance of the continued effective implementation of the PURL initiative, the swiftest possible release of the €90 billion EU support package, clarity regarding Ukraine's membership in the European Union, and clear security guarantees for our state-legally binding ones, with a military presence of allies supported by the United States.

begins his visit to France with meeting with Mathias Cormann, Secretary-General of OEC

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, in a conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, emphasized the realism and feasibility of Ukraine's position in the peace negotiations.

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs